Los Angeles Times' Take on Alex Padilla Stunt Is Unbelievable, but Expected

As you have no doubt heard — and will be hearing about all day tomorrow — California Sen. Alex Padilla, in plain clothes, crashed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference, approached the podium, and was forcibly removed by security. He just wanted to ask a question, he said.

There are so many hot takes going around … every Democrat politician is trying to capitalize on the stunt. But the Los Angeles Times proved it could come up with the hottest take in no time flat:

What a joke.



People see right through this thinly veiled propaganda.



Source: Los Angeles Times pic.twitter.com/LKKJrTFYDV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2025

Columnist Anita Chabria came up with that column so quickly, we wonder if Padilla tipped her off to his stunt.

I stand by my belief that he was hand picked for this role in today's events. He's an anchor baby. His parents are both Mexicans of unknown status who entered the country and gave birth.



He's the perfect actor for the job. — Dean Winchester🇺🇸 (@DWincheste55011) June 12, 2025

If the lying media was effective Trump would never have been elected. No one should worry that this event will shift public opinion in the democrat's favor. If anything it will make people even more upset with them. — Jason Fischer (@redfisch19) June 12, 2025

Strong "Do you have any idea who I am?" energy coming from Padilla. He's a senator!

It is outrageously designed to capture the emotional low info types out there. — Crypto 50+ (@Crypto50plus) June 12, 2025

@townhallcom Propaganda so thin you could use it as a window cling. People aren’t blind, just tired of the same old script. LA Times dropping this like it’s breaking news? More like breaking snooze. 📰😴 — SmartAiss (@SmartAiss) June 12, 2025

Look at how many Democrats and lib media responded on X and elsewhere within just a few minutes of this staged event. It was like they were watching and waiting for the time to send their prepared propaganda response of outrage to shape a narrative on all outlets. — CMN (@CMNonX) June 12, 2025

All pre planned theatrics actually embarrassing for a sitting US Senator — TONY-O (@MojoFilter64) June 12, 2025

He's getting the attention he wanted.

Chabria should relax. "They took down our Latino senator." Mass deportation means all illegal aliens from all around the globe who President Joe Biden waved across the border. But the Los Angeles rioters are busy waving their Mexican flags … which would make you think they'd want to be sent back to Mexico.

