Los Angeles Times' Take on Alex Padilla Stunt Is Unbelievable, but Expected

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 12, 2025
Journalism meme

As you have no doubt heard — and will be hearing about all day tomorrow — California Sen. Alex Padilla, in plain clothes, crashed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's press conference, approached the podium, and was forcibly removed by security. He just wanted to ask a question, he said. 

There are so many hot takes going around … every Democrat politician is trying to capitalize on the stunt. But the Los Angeles Times proved it could come up with the hottest take in no time flat:

Columnist Anita Chabria came up with that column so quickly, we wonder if Padilla tipped her off to his stunt.

Strong "Do you have any idea who I am?" energy coming from Padilla. He's a senator!

He's getting the attention he wanted. 

Chabria should relax. "They took down our Latino senator." Mass deportation means all illegal aliens from all around the globe who President Joe Biden waved across the border. But the Los Angeles rioters are busy waving their Mexican flags … which would make you think they'd want to be sent back to Mexico.

***

