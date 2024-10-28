Absolute Clowns at Politifact ADMIT Kamala Favors Gun Confiscation, Still Rate Claim 'Mostly False'

Kamala Harris insists she's the candidate who will uphold and respect the Constitution.

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

Sorry, we couldn't say that with a straight face, even though Kamala does.

We all know it's a lie: she's on the record favoring censorship of social media under the guise of stopping 'misinformation' and 'hate speech', and her record on guns speaks for itself. She supported a handgun ban in San Francisco, told law-abiding gun owners the Fourth Amendment doesn't apply to them, and wants to follow Australia's example and do a wholesale confiscation of guns.

It's who she really is.

Which is why Politifact is playing fast and loose with language to make it seem Kamala won't take your firearms.

Trump said Harris "pledged to confiscate your guns." In 2019, Kamala Harris spoke in favor of “mandatory” programs to buy back assault weapons. As vice president, Harris has focused on other gun measures. She has not called for confiscating guns broadly. https://t.co/soLCbLloys — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 28, 2024

The more this writer reads this, the better it gets.

The quotes around “mandatory” as if that word has any wiggle room

.The “as Vice President” qualifier.

The admission she wants confiscation of guns, but not “broadly” so it’s somehow okay.

Good job, Politifact.

Did you actually read what you wrote before you posted it? Because it's self-refuting, you insufferable douchebags. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 28, 2024

They did not.

On video.

Who do you believe, Politifact or your own lying eyes?

Good lord you hacks are nothing short of loathsome. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 28, 2024

We don't despise them nearly enough.

Friend, you’re really trying to split hairs here to support your candidate of preference, aren’t you? — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) October 28, 2024

They sure are.

'Well, in one, they pay you to violate your rights.' - Politifact, probably.

You literally said she spoke in favor of MANDATORY programs..



That's gun confiscation. You people are worse than a joke about Puerto Rico. https://t.co/SJaboN4cWj — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) October 28, 2024

Here's a thought experiment for Politifact: what happens to the people who choose not to sell their guns back to the government?

I am in awe at the ways in which the media will twist themselves into good little soldiers.



I am terrified that they believe it works as a tactic.



I’m disgusted that it does. https://t.co/6FVDiWVXCi pic.twitter.com/B6U23eU2T9 — Councilman Patrick (@real_IanPatrick) October 28, 2024

Because it works on some people.

Sadly.

These absolute D-bags are standing on "she did THEN but hasn't repeated it lately" to "fact check" this as "mostly false". https://t.co/pOr9luB4VI — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) October 28, 2024

We should totally trust the media that never, ever lies to us about anything.

Not.