Absolute Clowns at Politifact ADMIT Kamala Favors Gun Confiscation, Still Rate Claim 'Mostly False'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 28, 2024
Kamala Harris insists she's the candidate who will uphold and respect the Constitution.

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

Sorry, we couldn't say that with a straight face, even though Kamala does.

We all know it's a lie: she's on the record favoring censorship of social media under the guise of stopping 'misinformation' and 'hate speech', and her record on guns speaks for itself. She supported a handgun ban in San Francisco, told law-abiding gun owners the Fourth Amendment doesn't apply to them, and wants to follow Australia's example and do a wholesale confiscation of guns.

It's who she really is.

Which is why Politifact is playing fast and loose with language to make it seem Kamala won't take your firearms.

The more this writer reads this, the better it gets. 

The quotes around “mandatory” as if that word has any wiggle room

.The “as Vice President” qualifier.

The admission she wants confiscation of guns, but not “broadly” so it’s somehow okay. 

Good job, Politifact.

They did not.

On video.

Who do you believe, Politifact or your own lying eyes?

We don't despise them nearly enough.

They sure are.

'Well, in one, they pay you to violate your rights.' - Politifact, probably.

Here's a thought experiment for Politifact: what happens to the people who choose not to sell their guns back to the government?

Because it works on some people.

Sadly.

We should totally trust the media that never, ever lies to us about anything.

Not.

