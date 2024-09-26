Her Values HAVE NOT CHANGED: Stephen Gutowski Reminds People Kamala Harris Supported San Fran Handgun Ban

Kamala Harris and her campaign surrogates have insisted -- repeatedly -- she's a gun owner and isn't going to ban guns (she is, though). They can't really provide details on the gun, though, but Kamala said if you try breaking into her home she'll shoot you.

Advertisement

But, for sake of argument, let's believe that Kamala owns a handgun as The New York Times reported.

If that's the case, this scoop from Stephen Gutowski at The Reload is very, very interesting:

Kamala Harris Backed San Francisco Handgun Confiscation Measure



Link: https://t.co/HQMwd0EVtr — The Reload (@TheReloadSite) September 25, 2024

But she's totally not going to confiscate your handguns.

Gutowski writes:

Vice President Kamala Harris supported a 2005 ballot measure that banned San Francisco residents from possessing pistols. The Democratic presidential nominee backed Proposition H in her role as the city’s District Attorney at the time. The measure banned San Francisco residents from buying, selling, or even possessing handguns. With exceptions included for active-duty law enforcement, military, and licensed security guards, 58 percent voted in favor of the measure. But it faced immediate legal scrutiny from the National Rifle Association (NRA), California Rifle and Pistol Assocaition (CRPA), and other gun-rights groups. “San Francisco was a leader in proposing gun restrictions at the local level, and she never met a gun control law she didn’t like,” Chuck Michel, who represented the NRA and CRPA in its fight against the city, told The Reload. “Prop H was the crowning jewel.”

There it is, folks.

I want to make sure SAF gets proper credit for being involved in both lawsuits against SF for the city's two attempts to ban civilian handgun possession.

We are looking in to the other SF gun ban ordinances she supported and will post soon — Chuck Michel (@CRPAPresident) September 25, 2024

Good. Expose her for the radical gun grabber we all know she is.

I’m betting @SRuhle won’t be asking any question about this. — Ryan (@Shootingbogey) September 25, 2024

She sure didn't.

Directly from the ballot measure itself, as uploaded by @TheReloadSite: pic.twitter.com/7wKv6ULXa3 — LarryQ (@LarryQ6) September 25, 2024

In black and white.

Look, no one is coming to take your guns. We're just going to outlaw the purchase, sale, and possession of your guns...and then take them. — Jonny Offenmad (@Offenmad) September 25, 2024

'It's not a ban, it's a mandatory buyback.'

That's the garbage semantics they'll try to play here.

Perfect meme for this.

While San Francisco DA in 2005, Harris supported Prop H. The measure banned city residents from buying, selling, or possessing handguns. https://t.co/LQGtY5QyNZ pic.twitter.com/rTdT6zEb1R — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 25, 2024

That's literally taking guns away.

Kamala supported measures to ban handguns in both her home state and in SCOTUS while AG.

While in the primaries she repeatedly called for mandatory gun confiscation.

As VP she advocated for Australia-style gun confiscation.



She is and will continue to be an anti-gun tyrant. https://t.co/VDe0Ms9ZjV pic.twitter.com/aCkze0pQ7M — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) September 25, 2024

Her values have not changed.

Kamala Harris is an anti-rights authoritarian, and she always has been.



Believing she "supports the Second Amendment" is like still believing in Santa Claus. https://t.co/ctPE76wIvX pic.twitter.com/HVmu5oEKqS — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 25, 2024

Advertisement

An unfair comparison. At least there's a chance Santa's real.

Kamala has -- and always will be -- a gun grabber.

The only thing surprising about this is that it took someone this long to point this out. Again though, Democrat politicians can continue to say they support the 2A because despite Bruen and Heller, they don’t believe it conveys an individual right to keep and own a gun. https://t.co/Ma3E6t9oyo — Nathan In SoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) September 25, 2024

They hate the Second Amendment and will undermine it any chance they get.'

Kamala claims she owns a handgun



But she tried to ban *and confiscate* handguns in San Francisco



Hell of a scoop from @StephenGutowski pic.twitter.com/1MZ2w19Lq9 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 25, 2024

It is a hell of a scoop.