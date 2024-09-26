Her Values HAVE NOT CHANGED: Stephen Gutowski Reminds People Kamala Harris Supported San Fran Handgun Ban

'He Knows NOTHING About Being a Woman': Megyn Kelly DROPS THE HAMMER on...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kamala Harris and her campaign surrogates have insisted -- repeatedly -- she's a gun owner and isn't going to ban guns (she is, though). They can't really provide details on the gun, though, but Kamala said if you try breaking into her home she'll shoot you. 

But, for sake of argument, let's believe that Kamala owns a handgun as The New York Times reported.

If that's the case, this scoop from Stephen Gutowski at The Reload is very, very interesting:

But she's totally not going to confiscate your handguns.

Gutowski writes:

Vice President Kamala Harris supported a 2005 ballot measure that banned San Francisco residents from possessing pistols.

The Democratic presidential nominee backed Proposition H in her role as the city’s District Attorney at the time. The measure banned San Francisco residents from buying, selling, or even possessing handguns. With exceptions included for active-duty law enforcement, military, and licensed security guards, 58 percent voted in favor of the measure. But it faced immediate legal scrutiny from the National Rifle Association (NRA), California Rifle and Pistol Assocaition (CRPA), and other gun-rights groups.

“San Francisco was a leader in proposing gun restrictions at the local level, and she never met a gun control law she didn’t like,” Chuck Michel, who represented the NRA and CRPA in its fight against the city, told The Reload. “Prop H was the crowning jewel.”

There it is, folks.

Good. Expose her for the radical gun grabber we all know she is.

She sure didn't.

In black and white.

'It's not a ban, it's a mandatory buyback.'

That's the garbage semantics they'll try to play here.

Perfect meme for this.

That's literally taking guns away.

Her values have not changed.

An unfair comparison. At least there's a chance Santa's real.

Kamala has -- and always will be -- a gun grabber.

They hate the Second Amendment and will undermine it any chance they get.'

It is a hell of a scoop.

