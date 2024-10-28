WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Plans Dem 2028 Narrative by Finding Somebody 'Much More Dangerous...
Burned Ballots Have Trump Voters Worrying Democracy Could Go up in Smoke This...
Big Brother Alert: It Sure Looks Like YouTube Is Censoring the Joe Rogan...
Times They Are a-Changin': Mitch McConnell to Step Down As Senate Republican Leader...
Metaphor Alert! Here's What Happened When Janet Yellen Was Asked About the Status...
VIP
Mollie Hemingway Takes Jonah Goldberg DOWN a Notch or Five and Comes Up...
Absolute Clowns at Politifact ADMIT Kamala Favors Gun Confiscation, Still Rate Claim 'Most...
Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and...
Democrat Regime in Full Panic Mode! Legendary Trump Rally Breaks Brains!
THIS! Mollie Hemingway Uses INSANE Trump Rally Chyrons to Call for DESTRUCTION of...
Whoopi Goldberg Makes an Insane Claim About Trump That'll Come As SHOCKING News...
Michael Shellenberger DEBUNKS Media/Lefties Comparing Trump Rally to NAZIS in Epic Receipt...
Hack 'Reporter' Practically Begs Kamala Harris to Call Trump (and His MSG Rally...
'PUNK ROCK IS BACK': Roseanne ROASTS the 'Uptight Evil Establishment' AKA Democrats As...

It's (D)ifferent When THEY Do It: George Lopez Makes Fun of Mexicans and the Left Is Silent About It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 28, 2024
Photo by Scott Gries/Invision/AP

The Left are in meltdown mode following Donald Trump's huge rally in Madison Square Garden. They're screaming about it being nothing more than a replay of the 1934 Nazi rally (cause, you know, the Nazis were notorious for having Jews, Blacks, and gays at their get togethers).

Advertisement

A lot of Lefties are also mad at Tony Hinchcliffe, a Comedy Central writer who did a pretty in-your-face set at the rally yesterday, especially his joke about Puerto Rico. While white Lefties got their panties in a bunch about the joke, actual Puerto Ricans weren't.

They use this joke as proof Trump (and his supporters) are 'racist', as usual.

But they'll be pretty darned quiet about this joke:

Cause it's (D)ifferent.

He looks like the alien Tommy Lee Jones pulls over at the beginning of 'Men in Black.'

The hypocrisy is always the problem.

Recommended

WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Plans Dem 2028 Narrative by Finding Somebody 'Much More Dangerous Than Trump'
Doug P.
Advertisement

That's awful.

They're desperate for anything.

Of course.

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

That's how this works, right?

Tags: COMEDY KAMALA HARRIS MEXICO RALLY 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Plans Dem 2028 Narrative by Finding Somebody 'Much More Dangerous Than Trump'
Doug P.
Big Brother Alert: It Sure Looks Like YouTube Is Censoring the Joe Rogan Donald Trump Interview
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
THIS! Mollie Hemingway Uses INSANE Trump Rally Chyrons to Call for DESTRUCTION of Legacy Media and BOOM
Sam J.
Burned Ballots Have Trump Voters Worrying Democracy Could Go up in Smoke This Election
Warren Squire
Times They Are a-Changin': Mitch McConnell to Step Down As Senate Republican Leader in November
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Plans Dem 2028 Narrative by Finding Somebody 'Much More Dangerous Than Trump' Doug P.
Advertisement