It's (D)ifferent When THEY Do It: George Lopez Makes Fun of Mexicans and the Left Is Silent About It

The Left are in meltdown mode following Donald Trump's huge rally in Madison Square Garden. They're screaming about it being nothing more than a replay of the 1934 Nazi rally (cause, you know, the Nazis were notorious for having Jews, Blacks, and gays at their get togethers).

Advertisement

A lot of Lefties are also mad at Tony Hinchcliffe, a Comedy Central writer who did a pretty in-your-face set at the rally yesterday, especially his joke about Puerto Rico. While white Lefties got their panties in a bunch about the joke, actual Puerto Ricans weren't.

They use this joke as proof Trump (and his supporters) are 'racist', as usual.

But they'll be pretty darned quiet about this joke:

Yesterday at a Tim Walz rally, George Lopez made a joke about Mexicans stealing



Apparently, Democrats only don’t care when their comedians make jokes pic.twitter.com/dYyhvQTRKa — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2024

Cause it's (D)ifferent.

What the f*ck happened to George Lopez? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) October 27, 2024

He looks like the alien Tommy Lee Jones pulls over at the beginning of 'Men in Black.'

It’s actually a pretty funny joke.



The only problem here should be the hypocrisy. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) October 27, 2024

The hypocrisy is always the problem.

So sad, I used to know him when he was cool. His wife gave him a Kidney and then he divorced her! That's who George is now! — 🇺🇸Victor the SnakeMannn™®🇮🇱 (Dude/DUDE!) (@SnakeMannn) October 28, 2024

That's awful.

Democrats constantly host celebrities at their rallys but want to complain when Republicans feature a comedian at MSG. The hypocrisy is pathetic.@TonyHinchcliffe is a living comedy legend, the left’s whining about his jokes shows how boring and lifeless they are. https://t.co/5ktYwjjETz — Lauren Cooney (@_LaurenAshley93) October 28, 2024

They're desperate for anything.

So it's ok for democrats to make jokes about Mexicans but it's not ok for comedians to make a joke about Puerto Rico. https://t.co/WL85q0qRUY — Susi Swift (@susi815) October 28, 2024

Of course.

If they didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Omg the hate towards the Mexican people from this nazi rally https://t.co/4S6vZaPX1k — Forged Training (@AdvancedForged) October 28, 2024

That's how this works, right?