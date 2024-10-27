Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump...
Bill Gates Funds Program to Make Math Not Racist

'Dial Down the Temperature': Eric Adams Defends Trump From Left's Accusations of Fascism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

New York City mayor Eric Adams is in a boatload of trouble. He was indicted at the end of September on multiple charges, including bribery. Lefties want him to resign (likely so they can install an even more Left-wing, commie mayor, cause that worked out so well for Chicago), and because -- as a lot of conservatives speculate -- Adams wasn't toeing the line on illegal immigration to their satisfaction.

Either way, 2025 is going to be a rough year for Adams. Which is why he might be trying to get onto Trump's good side by defending him against Leftist accusations of 'fascism.'

More form The New York Post:

Mayor Adams defended Donald Trump Saturday, slamming claims from Democrats that the Republican nominee is a 'fascist' who could be compared to Adolf Hitler.

'I have had those comments hurled at me by some political leaders in the city; my answer is ‘No,’ ' said an embattled Adams, when asked about the criticism of Trump.

'I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like. I think, as I have called for over and over again, that the level of conversation, I think we can all dial down the temperature,' added Adams, a moderate Dem currently facing federal corruption charges.

He's right, too.

That would be funny.

That's the first thing this writer thought.

Sure seems that way.

Really bad.

He sure does.

Probably.

Sure does.

Even Politico picked up the story:

They sound disappointed, no?

Hard to argue with this.

'Save me, Donald Trump. You're my only hope!' - Eric Adams, probably.

Only way to interpret this, really.

Exactly this.

And here's video of Adams defending Trump:

Good stuff, really.

