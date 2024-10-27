'Dial Down the Temperature': Eric Adams Defends Trump From Left's Accusations of Fascism

New York City mayor Eric Adams is in a boatload of trouble. He was indicted at the end of September on multiple charges, including bribery. Lefties want him to resign (likely so they can install an even more Left-wing, commie mayor, cause that worked out so well for Chicago), and because -- as a lot of conservatives speculate -- Adams wasn't toeing the line on illegal immigration to their satisfaction.

Either way, 2025 is going to be a rough year for Adams. Which is why he might be trying to get onto Trump's good side by defending him against Leftist accusations of 'fascism.'

Mayor Adams refutes Kamala Harris, says Trump is not a fascist as he urges Dems to ‘dial down the temperature’ https://t.co/wJKwC2QGQT pic.twitter.com/xatFyE9Bop — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2024

More form The New York Post:

Mayor Adams defended Donald Trump Saturday, slamming claims from Democrats that the Republican nominee is a 'fascist' who could be compared to Adolf Hitler. 'I have had those comments hurled at me by some political leaders in the city; my answer is ‘No,’ ' said an embattled Adams, when asked about the criticism of Trump. 'I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like. I think, as I have called for over and over again, that the level of conversation, I think we can all dial down the temperature,' added Adams, a moderate Dem currently facing federal corruption charges.

Soon to be Republican mayor Adams — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) October 26, 2024

Bros looking for that pardon — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) October 27, 2024

Eric (with his legal problems) knows Trump's getting reelected. — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) October 27, 2024

if Mayor Adams is red pilled, we know things are bad for the mala. — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) October 26, 2024

Somebody understands lawfare now. — G (@JournoNoMore) October 26, 2024

Mayor wants a pardon. https://t.co/EfHMn8lJov — Oligarch Kabuki (@HouseCracka) October 27, 2024

Someone wants a pardon from orange man bad. https://t.co/oLUoz79dHc — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) October 27, 2024

Even Politico picked up the story:

Eric Adams says Donald Trump is not a fascist, defending the Republican again https://t.co/TOOQsQWqfK — POLITICO (@politico) October 26, 2024

Eric and Trump have been the victims of Biden and Kamala's banana republic. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) October 27, 2024

He’s seen the internals and is looking for mercy from Trump to either call off the prosecution or pardon him. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) October 27, 2024

'Save me, Donald Trump. You're my only hope!' - Eric Adams, probably.

Sounds like Adams is expecting Trump to win and is hedging his bets by actually telling the truth. https://t.co/BjrJASTuEw — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 27, 2024

Maybe Adams doesn’t want his city descending into chaos.



Sometimes the truth isn’t meant to defend but bring us back to reality. https://t.co/v7sSQxCOND — Blue Checked by his Grace (Chunky Muad’Dib)) (@ChunkyTWshngtn) October 27, 2024

And here's video of Adams defending Trump:

NYC mayor Eric Adams says Trump isn’t a fascist, rebukes comparing him to Hitler, says Trump should be able to safely have his rally at Madison Square Garden, condemns overheated rhetoric of fascism. This is well said: pic.twitter.com/2ExCPKiIqi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2024

