Crowd Chants 'Resign' After NYC Mayor Eric Adams Gives Press Conference Following Indictment

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

It's been a busy day for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who's been indicted for taking $10 million in illegal contributions and bribes. It's alleged that Adams secretly solicited and accepted freebies and illegal campaign donations from wealthy foreigners as far back as 2014. 

CNN reports:

Between 2016 and October 2023, he allegedly committed 23 different “overt acts,” which include accepting free flights and hotel rooms and coordinating straw donations.

Prosecutors say the foreign nationals were able to sidestep federal law and conceal their campaign donations through these “straw donors” – US-based donors who falsely claimed they were contributing their own money.

The indictment details free tickets and upgrades to business class on international flights for the mayor and his associates. He allegedly accepted free stays at “opulent” hotels, meals at high-end restaurants, and other “luxurious entertainment while in Turkey.”

Adams held a press conference Thursday morning which was met with chants of "Resign!"

Adams says he's not going anywhere, which is probably a good thing despite the corruption, because his temporary replacement would be Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, seen below encouraging people to express their pain and anger during the Black Lives Matter riots.

Eric Adams is who New Yorkers voted for. They own this.

***

