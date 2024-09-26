Crowd Chants 'Resign' After NYC Mayor Eric Adams Gives Press Conference Following Indictment

It's been a busy day for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who's been indicted for taking $10 million in illegal contributions and bribes. It's alleged that Adams secretly solicited and accepted freebies and illegal campaign donations from wealthy foreigners as far back as 2014.

Mayor Adams took over $100K in bribes: US Attorney Damian Williams https://t.co/9v5G23VKgV pic.twitter.com/f7lUg5gwK9 — New York Post (@nypost) September 26, 2024

CNN reports:

Between 2016 and October 2023, he allegedly committed 23 different “overt acts,” which include accepting free flights and hotel rooms and coordinating straw donations. Prosecutors say the foreign nationals were able to sidestep federal law and conceal their campaign donations through these “straw donors” – US-based donors who falsely claimed they were contributing their own money. The indictment details free tickets and upgrades to business class on international flights for the mayor and his associates. He allegedly accepted free stays at “opulent” hotels, meals at high-end restaurants, and other “luxurious entertainment while in Turkey.”

Adams held a press conference Thursday morning which was met with chants of "Resign!"

Eric Adams' press conference this morning ends with incredibly loud chants from the crowd of "RESIGN! RESIGN! RESIGN!!" pic.twitter.com/cDzMH7hll2 — Read Abolish Rent (@JoshuaPHilll) September 26, 2024

Adams says he's not going anywhere, which is probably a good thing despite the corruption, because his temporary replacement would be Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, seen below encouraging people to express their pain and anger during the Black Lives Matter riots.

"This city needs to accept discomfort"



This is who becomes mayor of NYC if Eric Adams resigns. "Stay Woke" pin. pic.twitter.com/e3vQwrdKpv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 26, 2024

We cannot allow them to normalize stuff like this.



