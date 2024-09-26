Joe Biden Was Asked About Mayor Eric Adams and His Answer Was 'Enlightening' ... NOT

It's possible Joe Biden doesn't know who Eric Adams is or he may not know what he is allowed to say, but his response to a question about the Mayor's current predicament was less than inspiring.

President Biden was asked if he thinks New York Mayor Eric Adams should resign.



“I don’t know,” he responded. — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 26, 2024

Glad he cleared that up.

Outstanding.



(He doesn't know who Eric Adams is) https://t.co/EYaT8SQMer — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2024

Unless he has a note card to read, he has no idea.

It's a real head scratcher.

It's honestly what America has come to expect from him.

Please, if we could just get one mercy in this otherwise indigestible election, could we get back the Joe Biden of The Onion?



Which, by the way, @TheOnion has retconned from their site? https://t.co/lrjLQY0XGE — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) September 26, 2024

What can a satire site do when reality is worse than anything they can dream up?

In his final days in office, Biden occasionally lapsed into telling the truth. — Startled Normie (@StartledN) September 26, 2024

He knows his son is doing worse than anything Eric Adams, so he is trying to stay out of it. Allegedly.

powerful — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) September 26, 2024

He should have said not appropriate for him to comment on ongoing investigation. — (((Judy Princz))) (@JudyPrincz) September 26, 2024

He can't think that fast on his feet.

'Only if they arrest Eve too for biting the apple first. You know, I was there with them in the Garden of Eden, and I ran that serpent out of there.' — Select O Speed 🇺🇸 (@SelectSpeed) September 26, 2024

Then, he and Porkchop went down to the city pool and the kids rubbed his leg hair.

He doesn’t know who he is and he doesn’t know who the mayor is either — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) September 26, 2024

He could have been asked if he is the president of the US, and that same answer would have been given. — Kody (@Kody12tx) September 26, 2024

He could have been asked a myriad of questions and that would have been his answer.

"I don't know," he responded. "Three minutes to Wapner," he continued. — Alex S. (@Alex_94706) September 26, 2024

The Biden family is as corrupt as Adams — RVA Chico 🌲 (@Chico23116) September 26, 2024

That's why he said what he said.

First, why would you ask the POTUS if the mayor of a city should resign? Not his wheel house. Stupid question. — D∆MM3¥3R 🖖 🔶⚫ 🦫 (@RDammeyer) September 26, 2024

Adams is a Democrat and the Mayor of one of America's largest cities. It's certainly fair to ask that question.

"He's just that good." — 🚰 Solve problems, build things (@SolveBuild) September 26, 2024

Only time will tell how good.