Joe Biden Was Asked About Mayor Eric Adams and His Answer Was 'Enlightening' ... NOT

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

It's possible Joe Biden doesn't know who Eric Adams is or he may not know what he is allowed to say, but his response to a question about the Mayor's current predicament was less than inspiring.

Glad he cleared that up.

Unless he has a note card to read, he has no idea.

It's a real head scratcher.

It's honestly what America has come to expect from him.

What can a satire site do when reality is worse than anything they can dream up?

He knows his son is doing worse than anything Eric Adams, so he is trying to stay out of it. Allegedly.

He can't think that fast on his feet.

Then, he and Porkchop went down to the city pool and the kids rubbed his leg hair.

He could have been asked a myriad of questions and that would have been his answer.

That's why he said what he said.

Adams is a Democrat and the Mayor of one of America's largest cities. It's certainly fair to ask that question.

Only time will tell how good.

