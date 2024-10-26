Is Project 2025 in the Room With Us Right Now? The Hill Warns Black Americans Plan Will Upend Their Lives

Kamala Harris' campaign is hemorrhaging Black voters, and especially Black men. Even CNN admits Donald Trump will do better with Black voters than any Republican since 1960. Kamala Harris tried pandering to them with policies about weed legalization and crypto currency legislation. It's not helping, though.

Advertisement

So they're trying the 2024 edition of 'put y'all back in chains' by making Project 2025 -- something Trump has vehemently distanced himself from -- the boogeyman that's going to hurt Black voters:

Project 2025 would upend Black Americans’ lives: Analysis https://t.co/VDUS7hQ10d — The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2024

Here's a taste of that 'analysis':

A new report lays out a multitude of ways in which the conservative Project 2025 plan could negatively impact Black Americans. In the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) and Thurgood Marshall Institute’s report, titled “Attack on Our Power and Dignity: What Project 2025 Means for Black Communities,” advocates and lawyers highlight how the Heritage Foundation’s controversial plan would jeopardize housing for millions of Black low-income families, reduce Black students’ access to quality public education and eliminate environmental protections that are especially important in predominantly Black communities.

This 'analysis' is pure, unadulterated bulls**t.

You know what actually upends Black lives? Putting them in prison for weed, like Kamala Harris did throughout her career as a prosecutor.

Good thing it’s not Trump’s actual agenda. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 25, 2024

Really a good thing.

Did “He’s literally Hitler” not work? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 25, 2024

Apparently not.

It seems awfully racist to suggest a meritocracy would be bad for black people. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) October 25, 2024

It sure is racist.

Probably.

pic.twitter.com/RNwisaptYR — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) October 25, 2024

This made us laugh out loud.

Well it’s a good thing your future President doesn’t support this. But don’t let facts get in the way. Carry on. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) October 25, 2024

Carry on.

Stop trying to make Project 2025 happen. It's not going to happen. (seriously, the only people I hear talk about P2025 are liberals on twitter) https://t.co/RM2KGx1wRt pic.twitter.com/zMyQx50XHc — Matthew Ridenhour (@mridenhour) October 25, 2024

They're the only ones talking about it.

Advertisement

The more they campaign on behalf of Harris, the more determined I am to vote Trump. https://t.co/i3rQLviPal — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) October 25, 2024

YUP.

Fun how, 'could,' turned into, 'would,' in your headline.



Absolute hacks. https://t.co/k8RCYWahRt pic.twitter.com/nZqpVCnjPg — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 25, 2024

Nothing but partisan hacks.

Shameless propagandists for the Democrats.

Is that worse than what the Harris-Biden administration already has done, or would that be a different kind of upending? https://t.co/JhWFt5dZpt — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) October 25, 2024

It's always (D)ifferent when they do it.