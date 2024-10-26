'Let's Be Crystal Clear, It's Not Us, It's You' - Brutal MAHA Alliance...
VIP
Is Project 2025 in the Room With Us Right Now? The Hill Warns Black Americans Plan Will Upend Their Lives

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 26, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala Harris' campaign is hemorrhaging Black voters, and especially Black men. Even CNN admits Donald Trump will do better with Black voters than any Republican since 1960. Kamala Harris tried pandering to them with policies about weed legalization and crypto currency legislation. It's not helping, though.

So they're trying the 2024 edition of 'put y'all back in chains' by making Project 2025 -- something Trump has vehemently distanced himself from -- the boogeyman that's going to hurt Black voters:

Here's a taste of that 'analysis':

A new report lays out a multitude of ways in which the conservative Project 2025 plan could negatively impact Black Americans. 

In the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) and Thurgood Marshall Institute’s report, titled “Attack on Our Power and Dignity: What Project 2025 Means for Black Communities,” advocates and lawyers highlight how the Heritage Foundation’s controversial plan would jeopardize housing for millions of Black low-income families, reduce Black students’ access to quality public education and eliminate environmental protections that are especially important in predominantly Black communities.

This 'analysis' is pure, unadulterated bulls**t.

You know what actually upends Black lives? Putting them in prison for weed, like Kamala Harris did throughout her career as a prosecutor.

Really a good thing.

Apparently not.

It sure is racist.

Probably.

This made us laugh out loud.

Carry on.

They're the only ones talking about it.

YUP.

Nothing but partisan hacks.

Shameless propagandists for the Democrats.

It's always (D)ifferent when they do it.

