Philly McDonald's That Hosted Trump Hires Armed Guards to Protect It From Joyful Democrats

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 25, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

The Left lost their McMinds after Donald Trump made an appearance at a Philadelphia area McDonald's. To normal people, this was a typical political campaign stop in the run-up to an election.

To the Left, it was LITERALLY HITLER giving people French fries with a side of E. Coli. Elizabeth Warren did her best Tony Soprano impersonation by sending McDonald's a letter that basically said, 'Nice company you have there, would be a shame if something happened to it.'

And now the owner of the franchise -- which is a small business -- is hiring armed guards.

To protect the store from those joyful Lefties:

More from The Daily Mail:

The owner of a suburban Philadelphia McDonald's has hired a team of security guards to handle any threats at his establishment following Donald Trump's visit there Sunday.

The photo-op had Trump dunking fries in oil, posing with workers, and handing out bags of food – while also fielding questions on the minimum wage, whether he would accept the results of the elections, and his claim that Kamala Harris never worked at the chain as she says she did.

Negative reviews began piling up on Yelp days before and after Trump's visit, eventually prompting the owner to take action.

This writer leave a lot of restaurant reviews on Yelp, but has never read nor left a review for a fast food joint. Because no sane people do.

But Leftists aren't sane.

Wonder if Tim Walz thinks having to go to work with armed guards is 'disrespectful' to McDonald's workers.

So. Much. Joy.

And the media would be singing Kamala's praises for days.

A lot of people don't like being bullied and will do the exact opposite of what the bullies want.

It really is.

Nope. Not one person.

Not Trump's.

And all the attacks on Donald Trump are pure projection.

That's exactly what this is.

