Philly McDonald's That Hosted Trump Hires Armed Guards to Protect It From Joyful Democrats

The Left lost their McMinds after Donald Trump made an appearance at a Philadelphia area McDonald's. To normal people, this was a typical political campaign stop in the run-up to an election.

To the Left, it was LITERALLY HITLER giving people French fries with a side of E. Coli. Elizabeth Warren did her best Tony Soprano impersonation by sending McDonald's a letter that basically said, 'Nice company you have there, would be a shame if something happened to it.'

And now the owner of the franchise -- which is a small business -- is hiring armed guards.

To protect the store from those joyful Lefties:

McDonald's owner hires armed guards after Donald Trump visit as Yelp is forced to turn off reviews https://t.co/IjBj2zDsrD pic.twitter.com/P0t0diu38V — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 24, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

The owner of a suburban Philadelphia McDonald's has hired a team of security guards to handle any threats at his establishment following Donald Trump's visit there Sunday. The photo-op had Trump dunking fries in oil, posing with workers, and handing out bags of food – while also fielding questions on the minimum wage, whether he would accept the results of the elections, and his claim that Kamala Harris never worked at the chain as she says she did. Negative reviews began piling up on Yelp days before and after Trump's visit, eventually prompting the owner to take action.

This writer leave a lot of restaurant reviews on Yelp, but has never read nor left a review for a fast food joint. Because no sane people do.

But Leftists aren't sane.

Wonder if Tim Walz thinks having to go to work with armed guards is 'disrespectful' to McDonald's workers.

The Joy is just oozing out everywhere. — Rae A (@xrae) October 25, 2024

So. Much. Joy.

If Kamala went to this McDonald's and did what Trump did, the restaurant would be back as business as usual. — Nature Boy (@NatureBoyNC) October 25, 2024

And the media would be singing Kamala's praises for days.

This bulls**t drives people on the fence to vote for Trump. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) October 25, 2024

A lot of people don't like being bullied and will do the exact opposite of what the bullies want.

It really is.

Has anyone ever looked at reviews and said nahhh im not going to this McDonald’s https://t.co/zWkF1nDmy8 — Myles Kennefick (@My1esKennefick) October 25, 2024

Nope. Not one person.

RX And they say Trump is the fascist…



Which team’s supporters are doing the Brownshirting. https://t.co/vVdgm0uwUO — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 25, 2024

Not Trump's.

Note that this idiocy doesn’t happen to places visited by Kamala Harris. Maybe the real fascists among us are the people on the left who want to punish anyone who disagrees with their stupid politics. https://t.co/8V3hqV1lHm — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 25, 2024

And all the attacks on Donald Trump are pure projection.

This is not only to punish this particular establishment, it is to send a message to others to not host Trump.



This is the intolerant left. People cannot have opinions, or do thing, contrary to what the vile left deems appropriate. It shows in every little thing. https://t.co/OPBhDAx9GP — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) October 25, 2024

That's exactly what this is.