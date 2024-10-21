Tim Walz's Claim Trump Was Disrespectful to McDonald's Workers Gets a Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Roasting

Earlier today Kamala Harris' running-mate Tim Walz submitted to another challenging interview on ABC's "The View," and the hosts gave him a gift that should help with his efforts to bring more swing state males on board the Dems' campaign (or maybe not).

Walz also became one of the latest Democrats to express his McOutrage over Donald Trump's successful effort to troll Harris while also proving the Republican nominee is so much more relatable than the phonies on Kamala's campaign, which is the true source of the Left's anger yet again.

During his softball chat on "The View," Walz said Trump's short stint at McDonald's was disrespectful to the workers. Maybe Tim thought he was defending Kamala and her distinguished Mickey Ds career with this:

Walz on The View: Trump going to work at a McDonald's was disrespectful to McDonald's workers. pic.twitter.com/2ZMB9MrNNI — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 21, 2024

That BS from Walz was quickly nuked.

If Team Harris-Walz wants "disrespect," they need look no further than what they allowed and facilitated in the summer of 2020:

Here is McDonald’s in Walz’s Minneapolis during the Floyd riots https://t.co/nUfM3YEzJX pic.twitter.com/f0Boi01y07 — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) October 21, 2024

To commie clowns like Walz, it depends on what your definition of "disrespectful" is.

“Keep the windows open Timmy, I love the smell of burning tires” Gwen Walz, summer of 2020 — chicago (@LJT1212) October 21, 2024

Walz's wife loves the smell of social justice (as in "people losing everything they own to rioters) in the morning.

A business was lost as well as jobs for working people. But walz didn’t care. https://t.co/41gr2FIprz — Fed up independent (@UpIndependent) October 21, 2024

Walz didn't discourage that, all while Kamala Harris was helping raise bail money for the people who were rioting, looting and committing arson.