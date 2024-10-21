Tim Walz's Claim Trump Was Disrespectful to McDonald's Workers Gets a Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Roasting

SHOTS FIRED: Trump Takes Aim at Liz Cheney, Warns Michigan Arab Americans She's...

Doug P.  |  7:20 PM on October 21, 2024

Earlier today Kamala Harris' running-mate Tim Walz submitted to another challenging interview on ABC's "The View," and the hosts gave him a gift that should help with his efforts to bring more swing state males on board the Dems' campaign (or maybe not). 

Walz also became one of the latest Democrats to express his McOutrage over Donald Trump's successful effort to troll Harris while also proving the Republican nominee is so much more relatable than the phonies on Kamala's campaign, which is the true source of the Left's anger yet again. 

During his softball chat on "The View," Walz said Trump's short stint at McDonald's was disrespectful to the workers. Maybe Tim thought he was defending Kamala and her distinguished Mickey Ds career with this:

That BS from Walz was quickly nuked. 

If Team Harris-Walz wants "disrespect," they need look no further than what they allowed and facilitated in the summer of 2020: 





