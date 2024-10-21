'The View' Gave Tim Walz a Gift to Help His Male Voter Outreach and Made Things WAY Worse

The Harris campaign decided it was time for Tim Walz to do a challenging interview, but they scrapped that idea and instead had Kamala's running mate go on "The View" instead to get some softball questions, lavish praise and also a gift to help with his outreach to bring more male voters on board their campaign.

First off, Walz joined Democrats who were really troubled by Donald Trump's brief stint at a Pennsylvania McDonald's over the weekend:

Walz on The View: Trump going to work at a McDonald's was disrespectful to McDonald's workers. pic.twitter.com/2ZMB9MrNNI — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 21, 2024

Really, Tim? This editor knows a couple of McDonald's workers (no, not Kamala) who loved it. What really troubles Harris and Walz about Trump's day at McDonald's is that he came across as more authentic at that job than they can pull off with their phony campaign of pretending to not be crazy leftists.

Team Harris has put Walz in charge of trying to win over the male demographic, specifically in swing states, and the result has been more insulting phoniness and obvious pandering.

"The View" tried to help out with that by giving Walz this gift:

Checking in on Tampon Tim's outreach to male voters: pic.twitter.com/LHPycjdvCW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Whatever men were planning to vote for Harris, just switched to Trump. 🤣 https://t.co/dRG6a9XwXg — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 21, 2024

It’s just sad at this point. Sad. https://t.co/EtFf1eQnwt — Laurie (@SmokyMtnGal12) October 21, 2024

They’re trying to kill the American people with cringe. https://t.co/kc92qRkZ6a — Mel (@letters_1234) October 21, 2024

That one booth at the consignment shop https://t.co/TvAsV350Q8 — Nick “The African Wild Dog” Who Saved Christmas (@killdoctors) October 21, 2024

We'll now wait to see if Walz wears that on his next hunting trip, if there is one.