Here's 'The Right' Making Donald Trump's McDonald's Photo-Op a Three-Day Story

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, CNN Senior Media Analyst and News Hall Monitor Brian Stelter claimed that it was conservatives who were making Donald Trump's shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's into a three-day story, because they were saying that liberals were "losing their minds over it." So the senior media analyst doesn't think that the left-wing media made it a three-day story because it was a PR success for the Trump campaign?

Advertisement

John Ekdahl has put together a thread of "right-wing media" trying to make a three-day story out of Trump's shift.

On October 22nd at 6:54AM, Benjamin Glutton claimed it was Republicans making the Trump McDonald's appearance a three-day story. Let's see what's happened *just* since his claim yesterday. 🧵 https://t.co/XhSrvBvTnA — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

The Daily Beast, October 22 at 7:00AM:

"Trump Roasted by McDonalds Staff: 'Where's His Hairnet?" pic.twitter.com/Y5YF7YSXrG — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Huffington Post, October 22 at 8:28AM:

"McDonald's That Trump 'Worked' At Is Trolled With Fake Yelp Reviews" pic.twitter.com/zkTPqSzqz6 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

New York Times, October 22:

"Late Night Mocks Trump for His McDonald’s Photo Op" pic.twitter.com/9D2Zg79Ls3 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

New York Times, October 22:

"Yelp Disables Comments for McDonald’s Where Trump Donned Apron" pic.twitter.com/CDMXZ7jCxE — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

USA Today, October 22 12:34PM:

"MAGADonald’s? Trump campaign is selling t-shirts off fast-food visit" pic.twitter.com/EPlkj3k1FC — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

The Hill, October 22 9:54AM:

"Trump selling ‘MAGADonald’s’ shirts after drive-thru appearance" pic.twitter.com/49YFtQvjje — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

The Hill, October 22 11:31AM:

Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Trump thinks that people who work at McDonald’s are a joke’ pic.twitter.com/0LjsaiqCBe — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Newsweek, October 22 2:49PM:

'The View' Hosts Slam Trump's McDonald's Stunt: 'No Hairnet?' pic.twitter.com/qWRmDGgaOl — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

CNBC, October 22 3:40PM:

"Yelp disables comments on the McDonald’s that hosted Trump after influx of one-star reviews" pic.twitter.com/XJfnfKD4j0 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

MSNBC, October 22 3:54PM:

"Trump’s McDonald’s photo-op was as condescending as it was ironic" pic.twitter.com/ymSqUWgZWR — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

The Guardian, October 22 4:07PM:

""McDonald Trump had a shift serving fries. Will the stunt supersize his base? pic.twitter.com/huKlmwT7c9 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Huffington Post, October 22 4:27PM:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Trump’s McDonald’s Cosplay: 'They Are Making Fun Of Us' pic.twitter.com/0bsI129Hps — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

CNN, October 22 6:56PM:

"Yelp disables comments for the Pennsylvania McDonald’s where Trump served fries" pic.twitter.com/bjIHq3ViLV — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

The Independent , October 22:

"McDonald’s workers roast Trump over ‘insulting cosplay’ stunt at restaurant that failed health inspection" pic.twitter.com/J6TyTbAT4i — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Vanity Fair, October 22:

“Cringe,” “Nonsense,” “Out of Touch”: Actual McDonald’s Workers Unimpressed With Trump’s Fry-Cook Cosplay pic.twitter.com/5wEohjXOyF — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Advertisement

New York Magazine, October 22:

“Trump Sells Shirt to Commemorate His Staged McDonald’s Shift” pic.twitter.com/WgSId92JgM — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Snopes, October 22:

"Trump's 'Shift' at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania Was 'Staged'?" pic.twitter.com/wf41GnLlSM — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Snopes? Staged? Thank goodness for fact-checkers.

And that was just Tuesday. The right-wing continued to push the story Wednesday.

The Independent, October 23:

McDonald’s where Trump worked overwhelmed by negative Yelp reviews: ‘Got bronzer on my fries’ pic.twitter.com/qHpRo123WG — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Huffington Post, October 23 9:23AM:

"Jimmy Fallon Fries Trump With A McDonald's-Themed Legal Burn" pic.twitter.com/xwyYwwhZVk — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Forbes, October 23 9:46AM:

"Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ Mocks Trump’s McDonald’s Stint With Homelander, Its Trump-Like Antagonist" pic.twitter.com/UJpCiyFkug — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

The New Republic, October 23, 10:22AM:

"McDonald’s Is Suffering After Trump’s Weird Staged Photo-Op Visit" pic.twitter.com/W4h7eY3dGb — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

CBS News, October 23 11:16AM:

"McDonald's location visited by Trump attracts negative reviews, causing Yelp to disable comments" pic.twitter.com/6204iH1Yny — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Washington Post, October 23:

"McDonald’s where Trump served fries hit with flurry of bad Yelp reviews" pic.twitter.com/JswLZLZ9DA — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

Advertisement

Business Insider, October 23 4:10PM:

"Trump praised the sanitary conditions at McDonald's 2 days before a deadly E. coli outbreak at the fast food giant became public" pic.twitter.com/sRjrC2xHW3 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

So as you can see, It's definitely Republicans keeping this story alive. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024

As we said, it was left-wing media that kept the story alive for the sole reason that it was a PR success for the Trump campaign and they needed to attack it. It's fine with us if they keep the story upfront. Let's see if they drag it into Thursday.

***