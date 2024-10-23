Here's 'The Right' Making Donald Trump's McDonald's Photo-Op a Three-Day Story

Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump a Fascist (Yawn) at CNN Town Hall
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 23, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, CNN Senior Media Analyst and News Hall Monitor Brian Stelter claimed that it was conservatives who were making Donald Trump's shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's into a three-day story, because they were saying that liberals were "losing their minds over it." So the senior media analyst doesn't think that the left-wing media made it a three-day story because it was a PR success for the Trump campaign?

John Ekdahl has put together a thread of "right-wing media" trying to make a three-day story out of Trump's shift.

Snopes? Staged? Thank goodness for fact-checkers.

And that was just Tuesday. The right-wing continued to push the story Wednesday.

As we said, it was left-wing media that kept the story alive for the sole reason that it was a PR success for the Trump campaign and they needed to attack it. It's fine with us if they keep the story upfront. Let's see if they drag it into Thursday.

