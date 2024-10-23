Here's 'The Right' Making Donald Trump's McDonald's Photo-Op a Three-Day Story

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, CNN Senior Media Analyst and News Hall Monitor Brian Stelter claimed that it was conservatives who were making Donald Trump's shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's into a three-day story, because they were saying that liberals were "losing their minds over it." So the senior media analyst doesn't think that the left-wing media made it a three-day story because it was a PR success for the Trump campaign?
John Ekdahl has put together a thread of "right-wing media" trying to make a three-day story out of Trump's shift.
On October 22nd at 6:54AM, Benjamin Glutton claimed it was Republicans making the Trump McDonald's appearance a three-day story. Let's see what's happened *just* since his claim yesterday. 🧵 https://t.co/XhSrvBvTnA— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
The Daily Beast, October 22 at 7:00AM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Trump Roasted by McDonalds Staff: 'Where's His Hairnet?" pic.twitter.com/Y5YF7YSXrG
Huffington Post, October 22 at 8:28AM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"McDonald's That Trump 'Worked' At Is Trolled With Fake Yelp Reviews" pic.twitter.com/zkTPqSzqz6
New York Times, October 22:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Late Night Mocks Trump for His McDonald’s Photo Op" pic.twitter.com/9D2Zg79Ls3
New York Times, October 22:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Yelp Disables Comments for McDonald’s Where Trump Donned Apron" pic.twitter.com/CDMXZ7jCxE
USA Today, October 22 12:34PM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"MAGADonald’s? Trump campaign is selling t-shirts off fast-food visit" pic.twitter.com/EPlkj3k1FC
The Hill, October 22 9:54AM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Trump selling ‘MAGADonald’s’ shirts after drive-thru appearance" pic.twitter.com/49YFtQvjje
The Hill, October 22 11:31AM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Trump thinks that people who work at McDonald’s are a joke’ pic.twitter.com/0LjsaiqCBe
Newsweek, October 22 2:49PM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
'The View' Hosts Slam Trump's McDonald's Stunt: 'No Hairnet?' pic.twitter.com/qWRmDGgaOl
CNBC, October 22 3:40PM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Yelp disables comments on the McDonald’s that hosted Trump after influx of one-star reviews" pic.twitter.com/XJfnfKD4j0
MSNBC, October 22 3:54PM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Trump’s McDonald’s photo-op was as condescending as it was ironic" pic.twitter.com/ymSqUWgZWR
The Guardian, October 22 4:07PM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
""McDonald Trump had a shift serving fries. Will the stunt supersize his base? pic.twitter.com/huKlmwT7c9
Huffington Post, October 22 4:27PM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out Trump’s McDonald’s Cosplay: 'They Are Making Fun Of Us' pic.twitter.com/0bsI129Hps
CNN, October 22 6:56PM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Yelp disables comments for the Pennsylvania McDonald’s where Trump served fries" pic.twitter.com/bjIHq3ViLV
The Independent , October 22:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"McDonald’s workers roast Trump over ‘insulting cosplay’ stunt at restaurant that failed health inspection" pic.twitter.com/J6TyTbAT4i
Vanity Fair, October 22:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
“Cringe,” “Nonsense,” “Out of Touch”: Actual McDonald’s Workers Unimpressed With Trump’s Fry-Cook Cosplay pic.twitter.com/5wEohjXOyF
New York Magazine, October 22:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
“Trump Sells Shirt to Commemorate His Staged McDonald’s Shift” pic.twitter.com/WgSId92JgM
Snopes, October 22:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Trump's 'Shift' at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania Was 'Staged'?" pic.twitter.com/wf41GnLlSM
Snopes? Staged? Thank goodness for fact-checkers.
And that was just Tuesday. The right-wing continued to push the story Wednesday.
The Independent, October 23:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
McDonald’s where Trump worked overwhelmed by negative Yelp reviews: ‘Got bronzer on my fries’ pic.twitter.com/qHpRo123WG
Huffington Post, October 23 9:23AM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Jimmy Fallon Fries Trump With A McDonald's-Themed Legal Burn" pic.twitter.com/xwyYwwhZVk
Forbes, October 23 9:46AM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ Mocks Trump’s McDonald’s Stint With Homelander, Its Trump-Like Antagonist" pic.twitter.com/UJpCiyFkug
The New Republic, October 23, 10:22AM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"McDonald’s Is Suffering After Trump’s Weird Staged Photo-Op Visit" pic.twitter.com/W4h7eY3dGb
CBS News, October 23 11:16AM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"McDonald's location visited by Trump attracts negative reviews, causing Yelp to disable comments" pic.twitter.com/6204iH1Yny
Washington Post, October 23:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"McDonald’s where Trump served fries hit with flurry of bad Yelp reviews" pic.twitter.com/JswLZLZ9DA
Business Insider, October 23 4:10PM:— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
"Trump praised the sanitary conditions at McDonald's 2 days before a deadly E. coli outbreak at the fast food giant became public" pic.twitter.com/sRjrC2xHW3
So as you can see, It's definitely Republicans keeping this story alive.— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 23, 2024
As we said, it was left-wing media that kept the story alive for the sole reason that it was a PR success for the Trump campaign and they needed to attack it. It's fine with us if they keep the story upfront. Let's see if they drag it into Thursday.
