George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With...
Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean...
VIP
States Have an Obligation to Run Efficient Elections and It's Past Time to...
Media Can't Grasp Why Guy They Called Hitler for Years Won't Help Them...
Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From...
WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and...
Mollie Hemingway Compares Trump and Harris' Closing Arguments (CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!)
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put...
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About...
Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With...

You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of Masculinity Isn't Winning Over Men

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 24, 2024
Twitchy

As long as this writer can remember, the Democratic Party has hated men. They're all rapists, inflicted with 'toxic masculinity', and the source of all the world's ills.

Advertisement

That hatred of men, of course, doesn't extend to using their tax dollars for massive social welfare programs or making them sign up for the draft so they can be sent off to war.

Kamala Harris' campaign knows they have a problem with men. They have tried go gain ground with 'White Dudes for Harris' (more like 'White DUDS for Harris') and some kinda racist, very last-minute policy proposals targeting Black and Latino men.

But we wonder if the Democrats have any idea just how badly they're losing with men.

A 12-point swing away from the Democrats is bad. Really bad.

And about to be flushed. We hope.

No kidding.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Advertisement

Excellent question.

They do not.

They hate you, but they'll let your girlfriend or wife abort your child, so...yay?

The perfect meme.

The Obama kind sucks.

Men are better off, too.

Brutal.

Advertisement

Cluck, cluck, Democrats.

Weird how that happens.

This is true.

And only Lefties seem shocked by this.

Those men go bye-bye.

Massive. Let's hope it grows even bigger.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY KAMALA HARRIS MEN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them
justmindy
Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean Tweets
justmindy
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
justmindy
THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With Black, Latino Men
Amy Curtis
Media Can't Grasp Why Guy They Called Hitler for Years Won't Help Them Attack Guy They Call Hitler Now
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement