You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of Masculinity Isn't Winning Over Men

As long as this writer can remember, the Democratic Party has hated men. They're all rapists, inflicted with 'toxic masculinity', and the source of all the world's ills.

That hatred of men, of course, doesn't extend to using their tax dollars for massive social welfare programs or making them sign up for the draft so they can be sent off to war.

Kamala Harris' campaign knows they have a problem with men. They have tried go gain ground with 'White Dudes for Harris' (more like 'White DUDS for Harris') and some kinda racist, very last-minute policy proposals targeting Black and Latino men.

But we wonder if the Democrats have any idea just how badly they're losing with men.

Young men are leaving the Democratic Party:

- 2016: 51% of young men identified or leaned Democrat

- 2023: This number dropped to 39% pic.twitter.com/cY2J46w9b1 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) October 24, 2024

A 12-point swing away from the Democrats is bad. Really bad.

The Democrat party is in the toilet — aka (@akafacehots) October 24, 2024

And about to be flushed. We hope.

I guess telling them they're all toxic, racist, misogynist and privileged wasn't the winning strategy they thought it was. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) October 24, 2024

No kidding.

Why would any man vote for a party that despises all men? — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) October 24, 2024

Excellent question.

Young men don’t want to be sent off to war — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 24, 2024

They do not.

If you're a young man, what about the Democrats seems inspiring? I struggle to see much. — Misha Turtle Island 🐢 (@MishaFitton) October 24, 2024

They hate you, but they'll let your girlfriend or wife abort your child, so...yay?

The church ladies of leftism and their familiars can't see past themselves. pic.twitter.com/JleCf03LKy — The Intl. Hick of Mystery (@ChuckHosea) October 24, 2024

The perfect meme.

Leaving in search for hope, not the Obama kind. https://t.co/noYF33RcK3 — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) October 24, 2024

The Obama kind sucks.

The women are better on the right. Over 60% of young liberal women have or had mental illness. https://t.co/uYeOzdTvyF — Buddy (@scdlcaramia) October 24, 2024

Men are better off, too.

Simple: no one wants to wake up next to this. https://t.co/O7R1UOhZ6D pic.twitter.com/drTpqexqmC — Nick G. (@nickgiva1) October 24, 2024

Brutal.

The chickens of wokeness have come home to roost. https://t.co/WF9g6gnR3d — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) October 24, 2024

Cluck, cluck, Democrats.

People leave when told they aren't wanted? https://t.co/I1NNcu8Tte — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 24, 2024

Weird how that happens.

To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, they didn’t leave the party. The party left them. https://t.co/fSgkuBdYUn — Tom Naughton (@TomDNaughton) October 24, 2024

This is true.

They expected young men to castrate themselves in the name of wokeness and cheer on a party that hates them. Didn’t work. https://t.co/FlM1MdV1zW — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) October 24, 2024

And only Lefties seem shocked by this.

If the Democrats are going to attack men constantly, guess what happens? https://t.co/UIDjQ8HDVM — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 24, 2024

Those men go bye-bye.

Massive. Let's hope it grows even bigger.