Backed Into a Corner: White Dudes For Harris Organizer Becomes Embarrassing BUTT of His Own Joke

Warren Squire  |  7:10 PM on October 18, 2024
Townhall Media

Many laughed at President Trump's comedy routine last night at the Al Smith dinner, but one democrat say's one joke was no laughing matter - it's an actual Harris/Walz campaign strategy. Ross Morales Rocketto, the lead organizer of White Dudes for Harris, says he's not taking a backseat when it comes to getting out the vote this election.

Here's why he's pulling up a chair in the hopes of pulling in male voters. 

Watch and learn.

Oh, man.

What isn't a joke is that the Harris campaign desperately needs men to beat Trump this November. It needs every male and mail-in vote it can get. Still, it looks like White Dudes for Harris is really going after the blue collar vote with eyes fixed on union men, specifically plumbers and pipefitters if this X commenter is to be believed.

With Election Day coming hard and fast, the Harris campaign is looking to get as many men as possible on this train. Seeing that the campaign is resourceful, this unorthodox voter drive could be staged anywhere as long as there's a bed, comfortable seating arrangements and adequate lighting.

Here's how one X poster envisons the setup (complimentary Harris/Walz-branded mints and tissues are not pictured).

It's safe to assume Rocketto has not only overseen the in and outs of this new endeavor but has also kept a firm grip during all its ups and downs. But is it possible to keep the train going by yanking the old White Dudes for Harris ad and relaunching it with a few new insertions?

If so, it might look like this.

Yeah, that works.

In the end, the number of Democrat voters this could bring to the polls should not be underestimated. Even Rocketto would agree that what could put this election to bed for Harris/Walz is several politically-minded couples coming together and partnering with others.

