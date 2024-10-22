Kamala Harris PANDERS to Latino Voters Claiming Trump 'Disrespects' Them (Polls Say Otherwise, Though)

'New Anonymous Horses**t Just Dropped': Pathetic Atlantic Anti-Trump Hit Piece Gets ABSOLU...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 22, 2024
Twitter

The Kamala Harris campaign has spent the last couple of weeks trying to shore up support among some of its core base members, including women and Black men.

Add Latino men to that list now, too:

If Kamala has to adjust her policy proposals to try and get back these voters who should be locked up two weeks before the election, it's terrible news for her.

And once again, she puts forth policy proposals targeting one specific demographic. That seems a bit racist-y to us.

Kamala is also the worst candidate amongst Latino voters in four election cycles.

THIS is why she's pandering so hard.

And the Biden-Harris administration didn't.

Too little, too late.

This is discrimination.

Facts.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

It sure is.

They sure seem futile.

She'll get blowback and then say this is for everyone.

But her intention at the outset is clear: this is meant to target a voting bloc she hasn't shored up and that's a problem for her.

It really is an interesting pattern.

It is a desperately insulting act.

Yeah. Why is that, Kamala?

+1000 for the 'Idiocracy' reference.

Oh, and here's a Latino voter demonstrating exactly why Trump is doing so well:

BOOM.

