Kamala Harris PANDERS to Latino Voters Claiming Trump 'Disrespects' Them (Polls Say Otherwise, Though)

The Kamala Harris campaign has spent the last couple of weeks trying to shore up support among some of its core base members, including women and Black men.

Add Latino men to that list now, too:

Donald Trump has disrespected and insulted Latino men and communities. As president, I will invest in them. pic.twitter.com/2ZxaHVMoef — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 22, 2024

If Kamala has to adjust her policy proposals to try and get back these voters who should be locked up two weeks before the election, it's terrible news for her.

And once again, she puts forth policy proposals targeting one specific demographic. That seems a bit racist-y to us.

Kamala is also the worst candidate amongst Latino voters in four election cycles.

This is a bad way to retain the Latino vote. People who are smart view this as racist pandering. pic.twitter.com/TJMtIh46Xr — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) October 22, 2024

THIS is why she's pandering so hard.

You had 4 years to invest in them, dipsht. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 22, 2024

And the Biden-Harris administration didn't.

Too little, too late.

Politicians need to be held to higher standards so you'll stop making policy proposals that are delineated by race. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) October 22, 2024

This is discrimination.

Do not buy her lies.



The Latino community was wealthier under Trump.



Trump brought Latino unemployment down to a historic 3.9%.



For more facts on this, watch below:https://t.co/yyccbdGn86 — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 22, 2024

Facts.

Leftists: "How dare @elonmusk give random people $1 million from his own money! It's illegal! He's buying votes!"



Also Leftists: "It's great and perfectly fine that Kamala is offering taxpayer dollars to Latinos in an attempt to gain their votes." — Leftism (@LeftismForU) October 22, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Your campaign is now nothing but a minute-by-minute reaction to bad poll numbers. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 22, 2024

It sure is.

The LEGAL Latino community supports Trump. Your bribes to the black and Latino community are futile — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) October 22, 2024

They sure seem futile.

I think I fully understand these now. The offers are available to everyone. She just frames them as available to Latino's (Blacks last time) for direct advertising. Optics of it don't come off great TBH. https://t.co/luxMMyn73E — Boshi (@BAYCBoshi) October 22, 2024

She'll get blowback and then say this is for everyone.

But her intention at the outset is clear: this is meant to target a voting bloc she hasn't shored up and that's a problem for her.

She really has one of these for every group but whites...and women - Native men too.



Interesting pattern. https://t.co/gTdkkvVlaP — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 22, 2024

It really is an interesting pattern.

As if bribing taxpayer-funded handouts to men based on their race isn’t a desperately insulting act of disrespect. https://t.co/lT2b74NHce — P.Tolson (@PTolson1) October 22, 2024

It is a desperately insulting act.

I'll note you didn't put "legalize weed" like you did the black men https://t.co/ZsCEWgbey3 — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) October 22, 2024

Yeah. Why is that, Kamala?

There is no more amusing policy idea than government training opportunities will help people get ahead in life.



“Government training” is to successful entrepreneurship as “Brawndo” is to “what plants crave” https://t.co/cXBccTQsdr — Political Sock (@politicalsock) October 22, 2024

+1000 for the 'Idiocracy' reference.

Oh, and here's a Latino voter demonstrating exactly why Trump is doing so well:

🔥 WATCH: This Latino woman perfectly explains why Trump is surging among Hispanics.



"You didn't PANDER to us. You gave us opportunity, and that's what we want."



"We want the American dream. My mother was born in Mexico."



"You delivered results." pic.twitter.com/mi8GZy2BC7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2024

BOOM.