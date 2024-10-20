Kamala Harris Campaign Drops New Campaign Ads and HOLY COW They're Insulting AND Cringe

Musk's Million Dollar Patriotic Pledge Has Democrats Pledging Legal Action
VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 20, 2024
Meme

The Kamala Harris campaign has veered hard left into cringe territory. From the insulting, dated Al Smith Dinner video to the rally speaker who forgot she was talking to adults and not five-year-olds, we're not quite sure who Kamala is trying to appeal to in the last days of the presidential race.

But it's not endearing her to voters, as the polling trends indicate.

And this latest campaign ad buy probably won't turn things around:

The entire post reads (emphasis added):

The ads are running near college campuses in key swing states.

Here is where it gets interesting: According to Meta Ads Library, the campaign is actually targeting women with the ads

About 65% of the ad spend is going towards women.

That IS interesting.

Why? Because if Kamala is making ad buys targeting women with 16 days to go to the election, something is very, very wrong. Guess going all-in on abortion is not the winning play they thought it was.

This writer would sell a kidney to get her hands on their internal polling. It has to be abysmally bad.

Yes it is.

This writer is skeptical this could be effective. She finds it insulting when someone tries to inject politics into her personal relationship. To her, this is akin to 'Your boyfriend/husband is making you vote Republican' as if she doesn't have agency to make her own choices. It also implies the men in her life are abusive and controlling, which is an insulting lie.

Gaslighting is a technique abusers use, so it'll surely sway voters.

The Left would lose their minds.

A good point.

Also, if she's still speaking to women at this stage in the campaign, it's a sign she doesn't have that voting bloc locked up and that's bad news.

Bad news for Kamala, that is.

+1000 for the Lysistrata reference.

Heh.

Yeah, it's also really offensive to men.

Exactly.

Harsh, but fair.

Real quick.

The joy is gone.

