Kamala Harris Campaign Drops New Campaign Ads and HOLY COW They're Insulting AND Cringe

The Kamala Harris campaign has veered hard left into cringe territory. From the insulting, dated Al Smith Dinner video to the rally speaker who forgot she was talking to adults and not five-year-olds, we're not quite sure who Kamala is trying to appeal to in the last days of the presidential race.

But it's not endearing her to voters, as the polling trends indicate.

And this latest campaign ad buy probably won't turn things around:

JUST IN: Kamala Harris releases dating ads on Snapchat and Instagram telling young black men they won't get laid unless they vote for her.



The ads are running near college campuses in key swing states.



Here is where it gets interesting: According to Meta Ads Library, the… pic.twitter.com/GXs6lkGohw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2024

The entire post reads (emphasis added):

The ads are running near college campuses in key swing states. Here is where it gets interesting: According to Meta Ads Library, the campaign is actually targeting women with the ads. About 65% of the ad spend is going towards women.

That IS interesting.

Why? Because if Kamala is making ad buys targeting women with 16 days to go to the election, something is very, very wrong. Guess going all-in on abortion is not the winning play they thought it was.

This writer would sell a kidney to get her hands on their internal polling. It has to be abysmally bad.

This is what a failing campaign looks like 😂😂😂 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 19, 2024

Yes it is.

Interesting psychology here. Could be effective.



They're trying to get women to second-guess their relationships in hopes of getting them to pull out the men in their lives to vote.



"Oh, your man isn't going to vote? Hmmm... he doesn't deserve you unless he votes..." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2024

This writer is skeptical this could be effective. She finds it insulting when someone tries to inject politics into her personal relationship. To her, this is akin to 'Your boyfriend/husband is making you vote Republican' as if she doesn't have agency to make her own choices. It also implies the men in her life are abusive and controlling, which is an insulting lie.

ah yes the old gaslighting technique. This is how you connect with the people — Alex Finn (@AlexFinnX) October 19, 2024

Gaslighting is a technique abusers use, so it'll surely sway voters.

I can't wait until we see the reverse of this skit where the men ask the woman how tall she is, what her body count is, how much she weighs, and then ask who she votes for. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 19, 2024

The Left would lose their minds.

Like I said, her campaign is only speaking to women. That’s why men won’t vote for her🤷‍♂️ — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) October 20, 2024

A good point.

Also, if she's still speaking to women at this stage in the campaign, it's a sign she doesn't have that voting bloc locked up and that's bad news.

Bad news for Kamala, that is.

It's to encourage girls to quiz their dates about the election and withhold affection if they vote the wrong way. Lysistrata 2024.



Or should I say Lizzostrata. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 20, 2024

+1000 for the Lysistrata reference.

#LIVE leaked footage of the Kamala campaign right now pic.twitter.com/WuUVBZbGQy — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) October 19, 2024

Heh.

They marketed an ad for black women to spite black men. I don’t know why they think this shaming will work to convince black men. It never has and never will. — Eric (@EricsElectrons) October 19, 2024

Yeah, it's also really offensive to men.

WTF is this cringe 😬 https://t.co/iPlDgbVono — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) October 20, 2024

Exactly.

Once again "My politics are whatever gets sex". Idgaf what side youre on if this is what convinces you to vote how you do you are one of the stupidest people on earth. https://t.co/Cjd8vnuqLK — Jhl0924 (@jhl0924) October 20, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

Boy, Kamala's campaign went from JOY to sexual blackmail real quick. https://t.co/q8gqYK3bRm — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) October 20, 2024

Real quick.

The joy is gone.