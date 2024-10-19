WATCH: Kamala Harris Rally Speaker Brings ALL THE CRINGE During Wisconsin Rally (YIKES!)

CNN Reports What's Happened to Trump's Favorability Since 2016 (MORE Panic for Harris...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on October 19, 2024
Twitter

There's this very odd, disturbing, and -- frankly -- cringeworthy habit Leftist women have: they speak down to voters like we're kindergarteners. Kamala Harris does it. So does Gwen Walz. Back in July, we told you about this cringey TikToker who embodies the Nanny state.

Here's another Kamala supporter who treats rally attendees like children:

Yikes.

They're very good at this.

Possibly.

Very cringe.

This writer laughed out loud at this. +1000 for the Willem Dafoe meme.

This. This is how she lost.

It sure isn't.

Not a chance.

Democrats have a very low opinion of their voters.

Very, very low.

It's insulting and walking out is the only thing to do.

Whiter than sour cream.

Heh.

Total mystery.

It won't swing one vote to your favor, but it may swing votes away from you.

They do it because they think government is mommy and daddy, and that voters need government to hold their hands from birth to death.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS RALLY WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION

