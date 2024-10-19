WATCH: Kamala Harris Rally Speaker Brings ALL THE CRINGE During Wisconsin Rally (YIKES!)

There's this very odd, disturbing, and -- frankly -- cringeworthy habit Leftist women have: they speak down to voters like we're kindergarteners. Kamala Harris does it. So does Gwen Walz. Back in July, we told you about this cringey TikToker who embodies the Nanny state.

Here's another Kamala supporter who treats rally attendees like children:

This election cannot end soon enough… pic.twitter.com/Gfc9aqTvby — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 17, 2024

Yikes.

Kamala’s campaign devising new and horrible recipes for cringe to ruin the TL… pic.twitter.com/wVuzyK0TSu — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 17, 2024

They're very good at this.

Liberal women CANNOT avoid infantilizing their audiences when speaking in public.



Not sure why. It may be because that tone/approach closely matches their child-like internal monologue. — Ingmar Spergman (@EIngmarSpergman) October 17, 2024

Possibly.

CRINGE CRINGE CRINGE — Chalupa Johnson (@Chalupa_Johnson) October 18, 2024

Very cringe.

Every time Kamala posts on the TL… pic.twitter.com/FzivsMU5SK — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) October 18, 2024

This writer laughed out loud at this. +1000 for the Willem Dafoe meme.

Here's another 3 syllables:



How'd she lose? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 18, 2024

This. This is how she lost.

This white bread corny act is definitely not helping their numbers with black men. — Crazizzle👾 (@Crazizzle) October 18, 2024

It sure isn't.

Yeah this is definitely not winning over dudes. — AwDamn 🍻 (@_AwDamn_) October 18, 2024

Not a chance.

Democrats talking to their voters like a they're a bus full of kids with down syndrome is never not funny. https://t.co/cJAJvJtcOz — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 17, 2024

Democrats have a very low opinion of their voters.

Very, very low.

I can never vote for the party whose talking heads treats its audiences like a kindergarten class... I despise that s**t. I've walked out of public events when the school marm does her rhythmic clapping shtick to get adult's attention. https://t.co/jqrpjadMC9 — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) October 19, 2024

It's insulting and walking out is the only thing to do.

"Hey Google, show me the whitest thing on the internet today"..... @JeffLandfield https://t.co/j5pRkdtaAD — Just. Dave. (@radiostieren) October 18, 2024

Whiter than sour cream.

Every HR manager just before you start the team building exercise at Escape Room. https://t.co/WLZmhEXVQG — phenn 🤠 (@phenn) October 18, 2024

Heh.

Who could ever figure out why Kamala is getting trounced in the male demographic. https://t.co/RQ4sx4jAtY — 🏆🏆🏆Edel™️🏆🏆🏆 (@LawAndFooty) October 18, 2024

Total mystery.

Talking to the American public like a child, will never swing ONE vote. Unless you're talking to children.



This is the most cringeworthy thing I have seen. Desperation at its finest.. https://t.co/lxjkhC7HeA — Michael VanMeter Sr. (@MikeVanMeterSr) October 18, 2024

It won't swing one vote to your favor, but it may swing votes away from you.

Dems infantilizing their voting base is a trend that should be studied for years. These people act like their followers are second graders and there are a few reasons why but holy hell if this isn't one of the best examples of it. https://t.co/YlNIj9phie — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2024

They do it because they think government is mommy and daddy, and that voters need government to hold their hands from birth to death.