Gwen Walz Puts on Her Teacher Glasses and Gives Us an Assignment

Our own Sam Janney published a VIP post last week about Gwen Walz, asking why Democrat women talk to people in their party like they're brain-injured third graders. This is what inspired that post (our apologies in advance):

Nothing could've prepared me for this…



Sound on 🔊



Sorry in advance. pic.twitter.com/VY4PA3Rqw9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2024

It actually gets worse … the Kamala HQ folks posted this to their TikTok account:

Gwen Walz has an assignment for you 👩‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/tTBZPJxsjs — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 13, 2024

We've already been condescended to by "Doctor" Jill Biden, who's a teacher. Now we have Walz putting on her teacher glasses to tell us all we have an assignment. We agree that everyone should show up on November 5 and vote for Donald Trump.

This editor will ask what Sam asked … why do Democrat women speak to us like we're little children? Do they really think that little of us?

Gwen Walz talks to Kamala voters like they're third graders. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 13, 2024

Why does it always seem like she's talking to a bunch of toddlers? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 13, 2024

Gwen Walz is acting like a predator here.



Creepy. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 13, 2024

Insane woman has thoughts. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 13, 2024

This is the teacher you desperately hope you don't get for homeroom in middle school https://t.co/iPYWMxCYJL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 14, 2024

This woman reminds me a lot of Dolores Umbridge. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 14, 2024

I remember falling from a bike ramp jump and sliding across asphault.



If i had to pick between repeating that and watching this video a second time? — Dave (@DaveCrocket0) October 14, 2024

Definitely the type of teacher who plays favorites and rewards brown-nosers — Chico Bonito, "Sigma Zaddy" (@FunkeFantom) October 14, 2024

It made me not want to vote. — Ragnarok (@Ragnarok461) October 14, 2024

If I were in a kindergarten class with her and saw her crazy eyes, I would run into a closet and hide.



Feeling the same impulse as an adult. — That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) October 14, 2024

So condescending. — Jimmy (@jimturner5150) October 14, 2024

If the term “condescending” had a face… — Tuck Erikson (@RealTuckErikson) October 14, 2024

She and Dr. Jill are both so patronizing. Do Democrat voters like being addressed like they're children?

“I’m a man and I love this” pic.twitter.com/CgZQd3dGwz — Magills (@magills_) October 13, 2024

Always fake. Always talking down to you like you’re five. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 14, 2024

Democrats are unable to speak to the American people as if they’re adults. This is very cringe. — Based & Biased (@basedandbiased1) October 13, 2024

This should go over about as well as her husband's appeal to men with his quail hunting photo op.

