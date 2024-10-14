Gwen Walz Puts on Her Teacher Glasses and Gives Us an Assignment

Bill Kristol: John Kelly and Jim Mattis Need to Cut Ads for Kamala...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on October 14, 2024
Twitchy

Our own Sam Janney published a VIP post last week about Gwen Walz, asking why Democrat women talk to people in their party like they're brain-injured third graders. This is what inspired that post (our apologies in advance):

It actually gets worse … the Kamala HQ folks posted this to their TikTok account:

We've already been condescended to by "Doctor" Jill Biden, who's a teacher. Now we have Walz putting on her teacher glasses to tell us all we have an assignment. We agree that everyone should show up on November 5 and vote for Donald Trump.

This editor will ask what Sam asked … why do Democrat women speak to us like we're little children? Do they really think that little of us?

justmindy
She and Dr. Jill are both so patronizing. Do Democrat voters like being addressed like they're children?

This should go over about as well as her husband's appeal to men with his quail hunting photo op.

