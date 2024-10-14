Gwen Walz Puts on Her Teacher Glasses and Gives Us an Assignment

Our own Sam Janney published a VIP post last week about Gwen Walz, asking why Democrat women talk to people in their party like they're brain-injured third graders. This is what inspired that post (our apologies in advance):
Nothing could’ve prepared me for this…— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2024
Sound on 🔊
Sorry in advance. pic.twitter.com/VY4PA3Rqw9
It actually gets worse … the Kamala HQ folks posted this to their TikTok account:
Gwen Walz has an assignment for you 👩🏫 pic.twitter.com/tTBZPJxsjs— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 13, 2024
We've already been condescended to by "Doctor" Jill Biden, who's a teacher. Now we have Walz putting on her teacher glasses to tell us all we have an assignment. We agree that everyone should show up on November 5 and vote for Donald Trump.
This editor will ask what Sam asked … why do Democrat women speak to us like we're little children? Do they really think that little of us?
Gwen Walz talks to Kamala voters like they're third graders.— J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) October 13, 2024
Why does it always seem like she's talking to a bunch of toddlers?— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 13, 2024
Gwen Walz is acting like a predator here.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 13, 2024
Creepy.
Insane woman has thoughts.— JWF (@JammieWF) October 13, 2024
This is the teacher you desperately hope you don't get for homeroom in middle school https://t.co/iPYWMxCYJL— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 14, 2024
This woman reminds me a lot of Dolores Umbridge.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 14, 2024
I remember falling from a bike ramp jump and sliding across asphault.— Dave (@DaveCrocket0) October 14, 2024
If i had to pick between repeating that and watching this video a second time?
Definitely the type of teacher who plays favorites and rewards brown-nosers— Chico Bonito, "Sigma Zaddy" (@FunkeFantom) October 14, 2024
It made me not want to vote.— Ragnarok (@Ragnarok461) October 14, 2024
If I were in a kindergarten class with her and saw her crazy eyes, I would run into a closet and hide.— That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) October 14, 2024
Feeling the same impulse as an adult.
So condescending.— Jimmy (@jimturner5150) October 14, 2024
If the term “condescending” had a face…— Tuck Erikson (@RealTuckErikson) October 14, 2024
She and Dr. Jill are both so patronizing. Do Democrat voters like being addressed like they're children?
“I’m a man and I love this” pic.twitter.com/CgZQd3dGwz— Magills (@magills_) October 13, 2024
Always fake. Always talking down to you like you’re five.— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 14, 2024
Democrats are unable to speak to the American people as if they’re adults. This is very cringe.— Based & Biased (@basedandbiased1) October 13, 2024
This should go over about as well as her husband's appeal to men with his quail hunting photo op.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member