She's SO BAD at This! Watch Kamala Harris Ask Her Audience If They Went to School on a Bus

Kamala Harris loves electric busses. Even though they're a waste of billions of dollars. But this video of her getting unusually excited about electric busses -- 'cause she rode a bus to school -- shows how cringe she is when she speaks off script.
Electric school buses really excite Kamala because she says “I went to school on a bus”— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 3, 2024
Then she turns to the crowd and asks if anyone else went to school on a school bus. I guess because she thinks it’s so rare or something?
pic.twitter.com/ubui8BVvTs
Why does she always talk to people like they're five years old?
The debate will be fun to watch. I predict a lot of word salads and inherent confusion from her.— Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) August 3, 2024
A lot.
Did she go on the short bus?— The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) August 3, 2024
Someone had to go there.
She's weird— Dave Something (@DaveSomething4) August 3, 2024
Very weird.
I thought she blamed the racist Joe Biden for making her take a bus to school.— Berserker Dave, Fake Elector (@GreenPayBacker) August 3, 2024
Every time she talks…she is the most awkward and untalented politician I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/cVQan5xknS— A. C. Miller (@see081480) August 3, 2024
So. Awkward.
Focus on exposing her. She’s so bad. The rest of the nonsense simply offers her cover. https://t.co/WZI3wWGXF7— Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 3, 2024
She's terrible at this.
She has the political skills of a kindergarten teacher https://t.co/bCxsJTkgus— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 3, 2024
It always sounds like she's talking to kindergarteners.
Now THIS is weird. https://t.co/srU4jdNXEx— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) August 3, 2024
It is weird. No one speaks like that.
Except Kamala.
What is wrong with this woman? https://t.co/jY9V3MecAp— GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Headed to the battle box in 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) August 3, 2024
So, so many things.
