She's SO BAD at This! Watch Kamala Harris Ask Her Audience If They Went to School on a Bus

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

Kamala Harris loves electric busses. Even though they're a waste of billions of dollars. But this video of her getting unusually excited about electric busses -- 'cause she rode a bus to school -- shows how cringe she is when she speaks off script.

Why does she always talk to people like they're five years old?

A lot.

Someone had to go there.

Very weird.

She sure did.

So. Awkward.

She's terrible at this.

It always sounds like she's talking to kindergarteners.

It is weird. No one speaks like that.

Except Kamala.

So, so many things.

