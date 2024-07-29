So 'BUS-TED'! Kamala Harris 'Wheel-y' Bad Electric Bus Bet Wasted Billions of Dollars

Kamala loves a school bus. There is no doubt about that. Let's take a moment for a flash back to Kamala riffing on her love of busses, particularly the electric kind.

Democrats have been hiding Kamala, but she just had a press conference and talked about yellow school buses and my goodness they really can’t let her talk in public about anything. pic.twitter.com/rbFKFJALyM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 26, 2022

Now, we have some results of that program! Those are some very expensive busses!

REPORT: Kamala Harris Touted a $5B Electric School Bus Program. Three Years Later, It's Produced Just 60 Buses.



Back of the napkin math: That’s $83 MILLION per bus. https://t.co/VSkhvYI6jq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 29, 2024

it's important for folks to know that while her tenure fixing the border crisis is her most famous failure, it's far from her only one! https://t.co/rcQuSdHgLr — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 29, 2024

At this point, it's fair to ask what she is actually good at.

And didn't one of the companies involved go bankrupt? @MatthewFoldi https://t.co/C2iLjHA5Hr — Bonnie Glick (@Bonnie_Glick) July 29, 2024

Yes, yes, they did.

$83.3M per bus sounds like a steal.

I hear regular school buses cost around $100K https://t.co/pGLY7sWOOe — The Doctor (@TennantRob) July 29, 2024

For those keeping score at home:



School buses deployed: 60

Districts that have pulled out of program: 55



Close game. https://t.co/1TpHn5nrYj — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) July 29, 2024

Who wants to be the bus driver whose bus runs out of charge with a busload of kids in the middle of nowhere?

At this point I’m convinced every program promoted by democrats is for money laundering purposes https://t.co/LKdj3WBmee — BC (@BurnerCurry) July 29, 2024

Because of limited operating hours, used only five days a week, and having summers off, school buses get far less use than city buses, thus converting them to electric provides considerably less payoff for the expense. https://t.co/imBSyhAgX3 — Bit Wonk (@bitwonk) July 29, 2024

Yet another massive theft like the electric chargers and the rural Internet



The Democrats simply steal the money every time. Trump needs to investigate and prosecute https://t.co/jzcXZ8edG9 — Cyberpunk Sense 👑 (@napoleon21st) July 29, 2024

Our tax payer dollars at work.

Government never spends your money efficiently. Electric school buses bring with them a whole host of surrounding needs that schools are not prepared for. Forcing them nationwide is a terrible idea, but it's a goal for the left. https://t.co/zLCcTwDDVH — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) July 29, 2024

If there is a way to waste money, Democrats will find it.

I would like to see the Venn diagram of electric bus producers, Democrat donors, and subsidies paid, please. https://t.co/nx88upeWUz — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) July 29, 2024

It's likely a flat circle.

Which is good because they've only been able to produce 3 charging stations for them to use. https://t.co/dgbDyGb9Nf — Drill Baby Drill Shoebox (@Shoeboxnre) July 29, 2024

Only $83,333,333 per bus. She loves yellow school buses 😏 https://t.co/7OaTZlzTpr — Jason Hobbs (@Jsondon77) July 29, 2024

I guess it is better than Mayor Pete's EV charges. Why doesn't anyone notice that billions of dollars from Joe's Green New Deal are missing? — dcnh (@dcnh42) July 29, 2024

Americans can't afford groceries, but we are wasting billions on electric school busses. Sounds about like Democrats are in charge.