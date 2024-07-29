Are Tech Overlords Erasing Trump's Assassination From the Internet?
LOOK OUT! Meet the 'Men' in Charge of Organizing White Dudes for Kamala...
DISGUSTING! Caitlyn Jenner Goes OFF on ChatGPT Over Question About Gender and Assassinatin...
Here's MORE Proof Biden and Harris Have Really Delivered on Their 'Unity' Pledge...
Kamala Harris Has Promised to Ban Fracking but Now That's Just a 'Trump...
Big Tech's SHAMELESS Effort to Scrub Attempted Trump Assassination From Public's Mind Cont...
What Dictators Do: Mad SCOTUS Isn't Left-Wing Enough, Biden Proposes 'Reforms' to Undermin...
Elon Musk Hilariously Goes THERE Dragging Gavin Newsom for Throwing Hissy Fit Over...
Tom Elliott Shows Which Cable Nets Are Most Loyally Pushing the Dems' New...
AWFL Influencer Gentle Parents Other AWFLS on How to HELP Elect the Poor...
What the Absolute EFF?! Newly LEAKED Text Messages Reveal DAMNING Update on Trump...
Is Anybody Buying Google's Explanation for Hidden Trump Assassination Attempt Search Resul...
OOPS! Last Supper's 'Olympic Jesus' Caught Celebrating 'New Gay Testament' on Instagram, D...
'Go to California': School Chief Ryan Walters Drops the Gloves Regarding Bibles in...

So 'BUS-TED'! Kamala Harris 'Wheel-y' Bad Electric Bus Bet Wasted Billions of Dollars

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:20 PM on July 29, 2024
Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP

Kamala loves a school bus. There is no doubt about that. Let's take a moment for a flash back to Kamala riffing on her love of busses, particularly the electric kind.

Advertisement

Now, we have some results of that program! Those are some very expensive busses!

At this point, it's fair to ask what she is actually good at.

Yes, yes, they did.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Who wants to be the bus driver whose bus runs out of charge with a busload of kids in the middle of nowhere?

Our tax payer dollars at work.

If there is a way to waste money, Democrats will find it.

Advertisement

It's likely a flat circle.

Americans can't afford groceries, but we are wasting billions on electric school busses. Sounds about like Democrats are in charge.

Tags: BUS DEMOCRAT KAMALA HARRIS SCHOOL GREEN NEW DEAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
LOOK OUT! Meet the 'Men' in Charge of Organizing White Dudes for Kamala (We Have Questions, LOL)
Sam J.
Elon Musk Hilariously Goes THERE Dragging Gavin Newsom for Throwing Hissy Fit Over Parody/AI Kamala Ad
Sam J.
DISGUSTING! Caitlyn Jenner Goes OFF on ChatGPT Over Question About Gender and Assassinating Trump
Sam J.
Kamala Harris Has Promised to Ban Fracking but Now That's Just a 'Trump Accusation'
Doug P.
What the Absolute EFF?! Newly LEAKED Text Messages Reveal DAMNING Update on Trump Assassination Attempt
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement