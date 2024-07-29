Literal Nanny State: Watch AWFL Show How Kamala Harris Would Govern YOU Like a Child

This AWFL influencer we told you about earlier today has another video out that is so cringeworthy we'd never show our face in public if we posted something like this, but she thinks this is an effective campaign strategy:

This is how white women for Harris want to govern you (yes, it’s the same woman): pic.twitter.com/IPVDcFr4xA — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) July 29, 2024

They will govern you like you're children and they're your nannies.

First of all, this is a lie -- there are absolutely gas stove bans being put forth in places like New York and California (although if you're sufficiently liberal, those rules don't apply to you). A Community Note is -- as the time of this writing -- pending.

Does she find that speaking to adults as though they’re 5 is persuasive? — Satanás (@smejk70030) July 29, 2024

She's just following Kamala's example.

That fine line between 'authoritarian deep state' and 'super-kind day care' — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 29, 2024

Heh.

Brave New World, but no one gets out of the Nurseries. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) July 29, 2024

Oh joy.

Women like this are running HR departments in large corporations across the country and they are being given increasingly more authority and power. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 29, 2024

Lord help us all.

They all want to be Ms Rachel so badly. pic.twitter.com/uUKpJad4rG — SuperTrucker 📦🚛💨→💻🥷 (@supertrucker) July 29, 2024

Ugh.

I would be less offended by her, slapping me in the face. https://t.co/NG0zjMvAIe — Dr Manhattva (@Manhattva) July 29, 2024

This would also be quicker and less painful.

Gaslit by a Gentle Parenting Guru is definitely the vibe https://t.co/OQ6XRJg6Bk — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 29, 2024

Definitely the vibe.

It's difficult to quantify this level of cringe and insufferable https://t.co/n0s3DcylS4 — Corporal Punishment 🌲 (@CplPunishment_) July 29, 2024

It's impossible to quantify that which is limitless.

The controlling mother is the embodiment of pathological empathy. https://t.co/GkZAGKoINN — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 29, 2024

But the Left insists the world would be a peaceful, happy place if women ran all the things.

This writer -- a woman -- heartily disagrees with that statement.

I can’t believe this will win a single person over to their side. If it does, we really do need the divorce because we can’t be married to children. https://t.co/5j2lWZGrW0 — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 29, 2024

The AWFLs are all on board, but normal, sane women will be turned off by this.

You want a vision of the future? It's a Karen condescendingly stomping on your face forever. https://t.co/xB5YSqU9gl — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) July 29, 2024

And demanding you thank them for doing so.

Hard pass.

1949: 'If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever'



2024: 'If you want a picture of the future, imagine a day care worker with vocal fry & totalitarian power lecturing you on how to be super-kind & inclusive -- OR ELSE -- for ever' https://t.co/bRAAwZeFHc — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 29, 2024

Dystopian stuff, really.

And on top of all of this general nonsense/condescending tone, she’s wrong. They do want to get rid of gas stoves and it’s already started happening: https://t.co/pfEtXzbnBD https://t.co/R8NBbxYZ42 — Brittany (@bccover) July 29, 2024

She's not wrong, she's lying and she knows she's lying.

She uh…she has a gas stove… https://t.co/JmG1rayk5Q — Lizzy Lou Who 🪻 (@_wintergirl93) July 29, 2024

Excellent catch.

Insufferable and a hypocrite.

What a combo.