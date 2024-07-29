CRINGE: Drag Queens Debut ‘She’s a Woman’ Kamala Harris Campaign Video
In a 'So Not Brat' Move, Kamala Harris Campaign Blocks Reporters from Speaking...
Facebook's Censorship of Trump's Pic Shows How Media Are Pathetically Desperate Hacks
'END OF QUOTE': (Former) President Biden Gives Speech on Supreme Court 'Reforms'
The Abortion Candidate: Kamala Harris Lies About Iowa Women Losing Rights Thanks to...
Before Tim Walz Was on Kamala's Short List for a Running Mate, He...
Olympic Spirit: The Uplifting Story of Eric 'the Eel' Moussambani (That You Probably...
Joe Biden Seemingly Threatens the Life of Speaker Johnson in a Very Strange...
The 10 Plagues of Egypt? Millions of Dragonflies Swarm Rhode Island Beach (WATCH)
Hillary Clinton Stomps on a Projection Rake in Rush to Join the Dems'...
'Return to Evidence-Based Medicine': JK Rowling Applauds UK High Court Ruling Puberty Bloc...
Where's a Helicopter When You Need One? Communist Dweebs March and Chant in...
WATCH: Pete Buttigieg Says Dems Who Pushed Biden for a Second Term Don't...
Facebook Exec Explains Mass CENSORSHIP of Trump Image Was an ‘Error’

Literal Nanny State: Watch AWFL Show How Kamala Harris Would Govern YOU Like a Child

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

This AWFL influencer we told you about earlier today has another video out that is so cringeworthy we'd never show our face in public if we posted something like this, but she thinks this is an effective campaign strategy:

Advertisement

They will govern you like you're children and they're your nannies.

First of all, this is a lie -- there are absolutely gas stove bans being put forth in places like New York and California (although if you're sufficiently liberal, those rules don't apply to you). A Community Note is -- as the time of this writing -- pending.

She's just following Kamala's example.

Heh.

Oh joy.

Lord help us all.

Ugh.

Recommended

Joe Biden Seemingly Threatens the Life of Speaker Johnson in a Very Strange Shouted Response
justmindy
Advertisement

This would also be quicker and less painful.

Definitely the vibe.

It's impossible to quantify that which is limitless.

But the Left insists the world would be a peaceful, happy place if women ran all the things.

This writer -- a woman -- heartily disagrees with that statement.

The AWFLs are all on board, but normal, sane women will be turned off by this.

Advertisement

And demanding you thank them for doing so.

Hard pass.

Dystopian stuff, really.

She's not wrong, she's lying and she knows she's lying.

Excellent catch.

Insufferable and a hypocrite.

What a combo.

Tags: 2024 KAMALA HARRIS NANNY STATE WOMEN WHITE WOMEN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden Seemingly Threatens the Life of Speaker Johnson in a Very Strange Shouted Response
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
In a 'So Not Brat' Move, Kamala Harris Campaign Blocks Reporters from Speaking to Rally Attendees
justmindy
'END OF QUOTE': (Former) President Biden Gives Speech on Supreme Court 'Reforms'
Brett T.
CRINGE: Drag Queens Debut ‘She’s a Woman’ Kamala Harris Campaign Video
Brett T.
Before Tim Walz Was on Kamala's Short List for a Running Mate, He Was Conned ... Big Time
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden Seemingly Threatens the Life of Speaker Johnson in a Very Strange Shouted Response justmindy
Advertisement