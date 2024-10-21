Mike Lee From the TOP ROPE! Utah's Based Senator Delivers K.O. to Jeff Flake's Pro-Kamala Argument

A couple of weeks ago, so-called conservative Jeff Flake lived up to his surname and endorsed Kamala Harris. That endorsement was rightly met with a lot of blowback and criticism, because there's no conservative case for Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Flake reiterated his support for Kamala because he's a 'conservative' who believes in 'the rule of law.' Which would be hilarious if it wasn't so wrong.

I’m voting for Kamala Harris not in spite of being a conservative, but because I’m a conservative. Conservatives believe in the rule of law. https://t.co/GE5YM3QuzT — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) October 20, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration have engaged in lawfare to degrees never seen in federal government. And guys like Flake are okay with that.

But here's Senator Mike Lee from the top rope, absolutely wrecking Flake's lame argument:

Kamala wants to gut religious freedom



That’s not conservative



Nor is it okay



Sad https://t.co/LEBxzUvorB — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

Very sad.

Kamala likes price controls



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

Not conservative at all, but very dangerous.

Kamala has an unhealthy preoccupation with abortion



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

It's so pathological with Kamala, she uses the name of Amber Thurman as a political talking point even though her family has asked Kamala to stop.

Kamala wants to imprison her political enemies



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

She does, and it's not.

What about that rule of law, Jeff?

Kamala has been hiding Biden’s dementia



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

No it's not, and now they're trying to play the 'dementia' card with Trump.

Kamala wants to raise taxes



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

And everyone -- especially the middle class -- will pay more. She was the one who voted to let the IRS go after tips for service industry workers.

Kamala is all about the Green New Deal



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

This will stifle innovation, freedom, and the economy.

NOT. CONSERVATIVE.

Kamala wants to pack the Supreme Court



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

What about 'norms' and that rule of law, Jeff?

Kamala tells Christians “you’re at the wrong rally”



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

J.D. Vance showed us how it's done.

Kamala wants to shut down @X for not suppressing conservative content



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

A direct violation of the First Amendment.

Where's that RULE OF LAW, Jeff?

Kamala let in ten million illegal aliens



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

Ten. Million.

And we see what's happening in Aurora, CO, NYC, and Chicago, IL.

Kamala — by letting in 10 million illegal aliens — also let in enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans, while enriching international drug cartels to the tune of tens of billions of dollars a year



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

Not in the least.

Kamala thinks it’s a good idea to use taxpayer money to pay for sex-change operations for prisoners



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

Not at all.

Kamala believes it’s okay for unelected federal bureaucrats to make 100,000 pages of new law every year



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

100,000 pages. Insane.

Kamala wants to tax “unrealized capital gains”



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

A 25% unrealized capital gains tax will leave countless Americans broke and homeless.

Kamala wants to ban fracking



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

Not only would people lose good paying jobs, energy prices would increase and we'd be at the mercy of oil oligarchs in the Middle East.

Kamala wants to give free healthcare to illegal aliens



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

It'll bankrupt us.

Kamala wants to force women to compete against biological men in sports using a tortured reading of Title IX



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

This will get women hurt and undermines opportunities for women, as well as our safety and privacy.

Kamala actively encouraged lawless, violent protests in 2020, pledging to give money to rioters to pay their bail



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

She sure did.

Kamala believes there should be no restrictions on abortion up until the moment of love birth



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

It is, however, monstrous.

Kamala backed tyrannical policies punishing Americans for not getting the COVID vaccine—even if they had legitimate medical or religious reasons to avoid it



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

But she'll say she supports a woman's right to do what she pleases with her body.

That's a lie.

Kamala wants to ban a wide range of guns



That’s not conservative — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

She's on record opposing handguns and wants a mandatory buyback (read: confiscation) of guns, a la Australia.

I can’t identify a single, conservative reason to vote for Kamala Harris



Not. Even. One.



Meanwhile, there’s no shortage of reasons why no conservative should even consider supporting her — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

Precisely this.

If you want to vote for Kamala, you have every right to do so



But don’t tell me it’s because you’re a conservative



That’s an utterly indefensible proposition — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 21, 2024

BOOM.