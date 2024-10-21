SHOTS FIRED: Trump Takes Aim at Liz Cheney, Warns Michigan Arab Americans She's...
Loretta Lynch Warns of the Consequences of a Trump Win but You'll Never...
Jesse Kelly Warns Single Issue Pro-Choice Female Voters About the Future if They...
'Hypocritical Oath': Hateful Idiot Doctor Begs to Keep His Job After Saying He'd...
Tim Walz's Claim Trump Was Disrespectful to McDonald's Workers Gets a Fiery but...
Fired CNN Hack John Harwood Has BREAKING NEWS About Trump's 'Employment' at McDonald's
Salena Zito Calls Out 'Newsweek' Churnalist Trying to Destroy a Small Business Owner
Donald Trump a Pittsburgh Steeler? Newsweek Afraid to Blow Whistle on Obvious AI...
It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED...
McDonald’s Is Proud to Hear of Kamala Harris’ ‘Fond Memories of Working Under...
VIP
When Did Drudge Turn Into a Giant Sack of Suckage?
Kamala Harris Insists She Won't Continue Biden Policies, but NO ONE Believes She'll...
Tim Walz Has the Trophies to Prove He’s a Better Shot Than His...
Laurence Tribe's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Accuse TRUMP of Leaking...

Mike Lee From the TOP ROPE! Utah's Based Senator Delivers K.O. to Jeff Flake's Pro-Kamala Argument

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 21, 2024
Gif

A couple of weeks ago, so-called conservative Jeff Flake lived up to his surname and endorsed Kamala Harris. That endorsement was rightly met with a lot of blowback and criticism, because there's no conservative case for Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Flake reiterated his support for Kamala because he's a 'conservative' who believes in 'the rule of law.' Which would be hilarious if it wasn't so wrong.

The Biden-Harris administration have engaged in lawfare to degrees never seen in federal government. And guys like Flake are okay with that.

But here's Senator Mike Lee from the top rope, absolutely wrecking Flake's lame argument:

Very sad.

Not conservative at all, but very dangerous.

It's so pathological with Kamala, she uses the name of Amber Thurman as a political talking point even though her family has asked Kamala to stop.

She does, and it's not.

What about that rule of law, Jeff?

No it's not, and now they're trying to play the 'dementia' card with Trump.

Recommended

It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And everyone -- especially the middle class -- will pay more. She was the one who voted to let the IRS go after tips for service industry workers.

This will stifle innovation, freedom, and the economy.

NOT. CONSERVATIVE.

What about 'norms' and that rule of law, Jeff?

J.D. Vance showed us how it's done.

A direct violation of the First Amendment.

Where's that RULE OF LAW, Jeff?

Ten. Million.

And we see what's happening in Aurora, CO, NYC, and Chicago, IL.

Not in the least.

Advertisement

Not at all.

100,000 pages. Insane.

A 25% unrealized capital gains tax will leave countless Americans broke and homeless.

Not only would people lose good paying jobs, energy prices would increase and we'd be at the mercy of oil oligarchs in the Middle East.

It'll bankrupt us.

This will get women hurt and undermines opportunities for women, as well as our safety and privacy.

She sure did.

It is, however, monstrous.

Advertisement

But she'll say she supports a woman's right to do what she pleases with her body.

That's a lie.

She's on record opposing handguns and wants a mandatory buyback (read: confiscation) of guns, a la Australia.

Precisely this.

BOOM.

Tags: JEFF FLAKE KAMALA HARRIS LAW MIKE LEE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS
Amy Curtis
'Hypocritical Oath': Hateful Idiot Doctor Begs to Keep His Job After Saying He'd Gladly Vanish All Jews
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Loretta Lynch Warns of the Consequences of a Trump Win but You'll Never Guess What She's Doing Now
justmindy
Jesse Kelly Warns Single Issue Pro-Choice Female Voters About the Future if They Don't Wake Up
justmindy
Tim Walz's Claim Trump Was Disrespectful to McDonald's Workers Gets a Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Roasting
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's YOUR Fault: Woman Asks Why Men Don't Stop Subway Harassers, Gets WRECKED by HER OWN WORDS Amy Curtis
Advertisement