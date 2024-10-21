Randi Weingarten's Having a Normal One! As Election (and Trump Win) Nears, She's Absolutely MELTING DOWN

Reality might be setting in for the Left, and with it come some very epic meltdowns. We told you how they lost their McMinds over Donald Trump's campaign stop at McDonalds, and even Rob Reiner is preparing for 'fascism.'

We don't blame them. Kamala Harris' campaign is struggling. Momentum is favoring Trump in these crucial last two weeks of the campaign and this writer doesn't see a way the very unlikable, very insincere, very inauthentic Kamala turns her ship around.

Another person who is now realizing that Donald Trump may very well win on November 5 is teachers union president and contemptible shrew Randi Weingarten. She holds her position for one reason and one reason only: to make herself rich and powerful. Actual teachers and students? Forget them.

Here's Randi, absolutely losing her mind because she might lose that power and wealth under a second Trump term:

Randi Weingarten melting down in real time over losing control over the education of other people’s children. pic.twitter.com/mudZJ3urpG — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 20, 2024

Our children don't belong to you, Randi.

Randi Weingarten says she "strengthened" Detroit public schools.



4 percent of Detroit public school students are proficient in math.



5 percent are proficient in reading.



Detroit public schools spent about $22,000 per student in 2022.https://t.co/vtYJk7NVVb — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 21, 2024

Those stats are criminal. Absolutely criminal.

By the way -- here's a good time to remind you that Lizzo promised us America would look like Detroit if Kamala wins. Do you want 96% of kids unable to do basic math and 95% of kids unable to read?

We don't.

She’s just worried about losing her $500k a year salary. — MsAmericanPi 🇺🇸 🥧 (@MzAmericanPie) October 20, 2024

She should be worried that 96% of kids in Detroit public schools can't do math, or that 95% can't read.

Tells us all we need to know about her priorities.

She is big reason why public education is in the condition it is. Government schools are just liberal indoctrination centers.



Want a good education for your kids? Look into Classical Christian schools. https://t.co/zRvaDTCEL6 — Chuck Darcy (@Chuck_Darcy) October 21, 2024

