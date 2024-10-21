Holy CREEPER, Batman! If THIS Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban Is Legit WOW, We...
Randi Weingarten's Having a Normal One! As Election (and Trump Win) Nears, She's Absolutely MELTING DOWN

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 21, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Reality might be setting in for the Left, and with it come some very epic meltdowns. We told you how they lost their McMinds over Donald Trump's campaign stop at McDonalds, and even Rob Reiner is preparing for 'fascism.'

We don't blame them. Kamala Harris' campaign is struggling. Momentum is favoring Trump in these crucial last two weeks of the campaign and this writer doesn't see a way the very unlikable, very insincere, very inauthentic Kamala turns her ship around.

Another person who is now realizing that Donald Trump may very well win on November 5 is teachers union president and contemptible shrew Randi Weingarten. She holds her position for one reason and one reason only: to make herself rich and powerful. Actual teachers and students? Forget them.

Here's Randi, absolutely losing her mind because she might lose that power and wealth under a second Trump term:

Our children don't belong to you, Randi.

Those stats are criminal. Absolutely criminal.

By the way -- here's a good time to remind you that Lizzo promised us America would look like Detroit if Kamala wins. Do you want 96% of kids unable to do basic math and 95% of kids unable to read?

We don't.

Wouldn't surprise us.

She should be worried that 96% of kids in Detroit public schools can't do math, or that 95% can't read.

Tells us all we need to know about her priorities.

Correct.

This does remind us a lot of Walz.

Birds of a feather and all that.

YUP.

And this is before the election. Imagine what she'll be like on 11/6.

Pretty much sums up the Harris-Walz ticket at this point.

It's the humane thing to do.

So do we.

Solid advice, frankly.

Shrill and hysterical is what they think passes for personality.

No lies detected.

OUCH.

