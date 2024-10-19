Lizzo Tells Harris Rally What the Whole Country Will Look Like if Kamala Wins (ANOTHER Trump Ad Is Born)

Material for the Trump campaign just keeps being served up on a platter courtesy of Kamala Harris. Just to warm things up before we get to this story's main event, this was one of the latest:

BEYOND PARODY: At a Kamala Harris event, someone in the crowd said “Jesus is Lord.”



Kamala’s response says it all: “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally.” pic.twitter.com/CFVnvqOpDK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 19, 2024

Well, there it is!

Even more ad material for Trump has dropped, courtesy of one of the celebrities the Harris campaign brought in to try and distract from the fact that the Dems are running terrible candidates:

Lizzo says “if Kamala wins, the whole country will be like Detroit."



Isn’t she supposed to be trying to help Kamala?😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/wpCajjXZwC — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 19, 2024

That was an attempted comeback to Trump saying the whole country would be like Detroit if Harris wins, so at least they agree on something (other than the "no tax on tips" thing Harris swiped from Trump).

At the Kamala rally, Lizzo says if she’s elected, “the whole country will be like Detroit.”



I hope they do a million more events like this.pic.twitter.com/6hA5CgCji5 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 19, 2024

Lizzo just celebrated the fact that if Kamala Harris wins, "The whole country will be like Detroit."



Detroit, Michigan has a high crime rate, with 66 incidents per 1,000 residents.



Detroit sees a 40% increase in refugees since 2023. pic.twitter.com/qoerKMDwtO — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) October 19, 2024

Trump said if Harris wins the whole country would look like Detroit, and Lizzo, along with the audience, repeated it, did not disagree and actually cheered the possibility.

And who runs Detroit. Dems have for the last 50 years but keep voting for the same people who destroy your city. https://t.co/c7UUJvSJZn — Lisa Moad (@LisaMoad364111) October 19, 2024

Trump was of course merely pointing out that decades of Democrat control caused more than half the population of Detroit to leave and the city to declare bankruptcy. Democrats ran Detroit into the ground over many, many years and that's exactly what more Dem control will do to the whole country.

Lizzo wants Trump to win🤣 https://t.co/d5VNHXEnKY — Surf Scoter (@SurfScoter2) October 19, 2024

"I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message."