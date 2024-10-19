Lizzo Tells Harris Rally What the Whole Country Will Look Like if Kamala Wins (ANOTHER Trump Ad Is Born)

Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't...
Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on October 19, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Material for the Trump campaign just keeps being served up on a platter courtesy of Kamala Harris. Just to warm things up before we get to this story's main event, this was one of the latest: 

Well, there it is!

Even more ad material for Trump has dropped, courtesy of one of the celebrities the Harris campaign brought in to try and distract from the fact that the Dems are running terrible candidates: 

That was an attempted comeback to Trump saying the whole country would be like Detroit if Harris wins, so at least they agree on something (other than the "no tax on tips" thing Harris swiped from Trump).

Trump said if Harris wins the whole country would look like Detroit, and Lizzo, along with the audience, repeated it, did not disagree and actually cheered the possibility.

Trump was of course merely pointing out that decades of Democrat control caused more than half the population of Detroit to leave and the city to declare bankruptcy. Democrats ran Detroit into the ground over many, many years and that's exactly what more Dem control will do to the whole country. 

"I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message."

