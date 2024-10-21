'Smell the Panic'! 15 Days to Go and Rob Reiner Is Preparing for FASCISM

AMEN! JD Vance's EPIC Response to Someone Praising Jesus in the Crowd Makes...
Doug P.  |  10:05 AM on October 21, 2024
Twitchy

Just a few days ago, after Harris' interview with Bret Baier on Fox News, Rob Reiner, the head of the Hollywood chapter of Club TDS, was quite confident in a Kamala victory in the election early next month: 

Now, with just over two weeks to go, Reiner's confidence level seems to be dropping:

The post-election meltdown could be glorious, and clearly the Left is getting increasingly nervous.

A false world has been created and the Hollywood Left, which makes a living creating lands of fantasy, can sense that reality is about to come crashing in on them. Though it is always quite ironic when people like Reiner say that if everybody doesn't vote for the same candidate then they're supporting "fascism."

Prepare for the same people who say "questioning the results of an election is a grave threat to democracy" to go into fast denial if Trump wins. 

We're not sure if Reiner knows the difference. But there is good news for Rob -- either way his life probably won't change much:

For many Democrats, "fascism is freedom" and vice-versa.

