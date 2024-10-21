'Smell the Panic'! 15 Days to Go and Rob Reiner Is Preparing for FASCISM

Just a few days ago, after Harris' interview with Bret Baier on Fox News, Rob Reiner, the head of the Hollywood chapter of Club TDS, was quite confident in a Kamala victory in the election early next month:

If you saw Kamala Harris on Fox News, you saw the 47th President of the United States. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 17, 2024

Now, with just over two weeks to go, Reiner's confidence level seems to be dropping:

In 15 days we’ll know whether we still live in a Democracy or a Fascist State. Oh, and the Convicted Felon is a shit candidate. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 20, 2024

The post-election meltdown could be glorious, and clearly the Left is getting increasingly nervous.

Even insane @robreiner has stopped saying Kamala is going to win!! https://t.co/Nd0b32tLhl — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) October 20, 2024

A false world has been created and the Hollywood Left, which makes a living creating lands of fantasy, can sense that reality is about to come crashing in on them. Though it is always quite ironic when people like Reiner say that if everybody doesn't vote for the same candidate then they're supporting "fascism."

You can smell the panic coming from Trump Deranged Rob Reiner 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 20, 2024

Prepare for the same people who say "questioning the results of an election is a grave threat to democracy" to go into fast denial if Trump wins.

I live in a Constitutional Republic and I intend to keep it. https://t.co/awwSMot2nu — TheDude1764 (@TDude1764) October 20, 2024

We live in a Constitutional Republic you moron.... https://t.co/aFYlKuEKi4 — 🎙️ Lou Bozada 🎙️ (@BozadaLou) October 20, 2024

We're not sure if Reiner knows the difference. But there is good news for Rob -- either way his life probably won't change much:

You live in California, Rob. You're going to live in a Fascist State no matter what happens in 15 days. https://t.co/qXpirhF50Y — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 21, 2024

For many Democrats, "fascism is freedom" and vice-versa.