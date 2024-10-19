Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't Solve It Anytime Soon

Kamala Harris has a problem with men. White. Black. Latino. They just don't support her and they don't support the Democratic Party these days.

It's not hard to imagine why. The Democratic Party has told men -- for years -- they're the problem in this country. That 'toxic masculinity' is to blame for all the world's ills, and that bias against men in the court system, on college campuses, and employment is justified because men have 'privilege.'

Guess what? That strategy is backfiring and now the Dems are panicking.

So this thread tries to address the issue:

If Kamala loses, which is very possible, there needs to be a real discussion about how Democrats speak to and reach young men. There are very few straight men under 40 in the Democratic consultant class, so when ads try to reach young men, they come off deeply inauthentic. — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) October 18, 2024

Because those ads are inauthentic. We've all seen the 'White Dudes for Harris' nonsense, and this cringeworthy ad targeting men. Obama took to the campaign trail to shame black men for not voting for Kamala.

We take for granted that young people will ALWAYS be left, but if the young male vote ends up even close to what some polling is saying, it will be years of electoral disaster for Democrats. These voters are reachable. But we struggle to talk to them in a way that isn’t annoying. — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) October 18, 2024

You mean like they're kindergarteners? Yeah, that's annoying.

To be clear, I’m not saying we need to worry about women less, or change any positions. I’m saying the polling around young men is concerning, and if it turns out to be true, we need to have a discussion about how condescending we are coming off to a huge part of the electorate. — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) October 18, 2024

This is where the thread falls apart. The Democrats have to change some policy positions if they're going to win back men.

The reaction to this post varied from supportive, like this:

We’re so condescending to everyone, but it’s worse with young people because they’re already chafing at that treatment from all the other older adults in their lives. — kate bond (@LadyKateBond) October 18, 2024

Which is accurate.

To absolutely brutal dragging.

I mean I think that is the basic flaw in your argument



You don’t want to make it so straight white men find the Democratic Party more appealing in substance. You just want to make it more appealing on the surface.



The fact is the Democratic Party stands for discrimination… https://t.co/x8cxByZHD2 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 19, 2024

The entire post reads:

The fact is the Democratic Party stands for discrimination against many groups. And three of those groups are straight people, white people, and biological men. So trying to convince straight white men to vote democrat is like trying to convince chickens to vote for the wolf. At some point, you can’t hide the reality of what you are asking them to do. So if you want to convince straight white men to vote for you, you *need* to change your policies. But also, you guys are hilariously out of touch with us as a demographic. That is also true.

This sentiment was echoed by others:

You should’ve started with how Democrats now treat men—period. But if they changed that, they’d have to abandon their whole intersectionality routine, which they can’t do. Their treatment of men is what they like to call “structural.” Their problem is that men continue to exist… https://t.co/NCDHADbbxk — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) October 19, 2024

This post reads:

Their treatment of men is what they like to call “structural.” Their problem is that men continue to exist and are able to vote.

All true.

I wonder if the deep and abiding hatred of normal men that has been a core principle of the left for more decades than I've been alive has something to do with it. https://t.co/03EG2nlwyp — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) October 19, 2024

It sure has.

Academia brain convinces the left their problem is marketing and not product.



Your policies have drastically negative consequences for men, have for decades.



A cute jingle? A workshopped group tested talking point?



Get over yourself. You’re not nearly as smart as you think. https://t.co/vkZb8AJu2V — Stoi (@stoiciticus) October 19, 2024

It's not a marketing or comms issue. Even though they think it is.

Progressives are unable to empathize with people they disagree with.



They start from assuming they're stupid and/or evil. https://t.co/hzXRrgubLF — Dusty (@dustopian) October 19, 2024

And until that changes, they'll keep losing men as voters.

That discussion will never, ever happen—and the replies to this tweet are a perfect example of why. https://t.co/vgWohuBW2s pic.twitter.com/dp8HhHdhQc — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) October 19, 2024

So the Democrats will keep losing men.

And we're okay with that.

This is kind of like wondering why the Tutsi aren’t voting for the Hutu party.



I’ve heard nothing but vile hatred for my people, race, sex, religion from the dems for years. https://t.co/VHi1jXEyCQ — Bullfrog Patriarch 🌴 (@SouthPatriarch) October 19, 2024

The Left hates men, abuses them, and then demands men vote for them.

Men are saying no.

I wonder why young men don’t resonate with a platform that only cares about preserving abortions up until birth and pushing them out of careers they’re working towards in lieu of DEI hires. https://t.co/woH7HZzdDw — Big Mark (@BigLifeMark) October 19, 2024

Total mystery.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but a few tweaks in messaging isn't going to fix this.



Democrat ideology is based on the idea that masculinity is toxic and working-class men are oppressors. https://t.co/QU1LgxFHJh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 19, 2024

The Left won't change this thinking, so they'll lose.