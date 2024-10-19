Ad: Successful Black Man Loses His Chance With the Ladies by Not Voting
Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't Solve It Anytime Soon

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 19, 2024
Screenshot

Kamala Harris has a problem with men. White. Black. Latino. They just don't support her and they don't support the Democratic Party these days.

It's not hard to imagine why. The Democratic Party has told men -- for years -- they're the problem in this country. That 'toxic masculinity' is to blame for all the world's ills, and that bias against men in the court system, on college campuses, and employment is justified because men have 'privilege.'

Guess what? That strategy is backfiring and now the Dems are panicking.

So this thread tries to address the issue:

Because those ads are inauthentic. We've all seen the 'White Dudes for Harris' nonsense, and this cringeworthy ad targeting men. Obama took to the campaign trail to shame black men for not voting for Kamala.

You mean like they're kindergarteners? Yeah, that's annoying.

This is where the thread falls apart. The Democrats have to change some policy positions if they're going to win back men.

The reaction to this post varied from supportive, like this:

Which is accurate.

To absolutely brutal dragging.

The entire post reads:

The fact is the Democratic Party stands for discrimination against many groups. And three of those groups are straight people, white people, and biological men. So trying to convince straight white men to vote democrat is like trying to convince chickens to vote for the wolf. At some point, you can’t hide the reality of what you are asking them to do.

So if you want to convince straight white men to vote for you, you *need* to change your policies.

But also, you guys are hilariously out of touch with us as a demographic. That is also true.

This sentiment was echoed by others:

This post reads:

Their treatment of men is what they like to call “structural.” Their problem is that men continue to exist and are able to vote.

All true.

It sure has.

It's not a marketing or comms issue. Even though they think it is.

And until that changes, they'll keep losing men as voters.

So the Democrats will keep losing men.

And we're okay with that.

The Left hates men, abuses them, and then demands men vote for them.

Men are saying no.

Total mystery.

The Left won't change this thinking, so they'll lose.

