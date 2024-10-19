PLEASE Just Do SCIENCE! Nature Science Journal Whines About Season Lacking Inclusiveness

Remember when scientists actually did, you know, science and weren't a bunch of thin-skinned Left-wing whiners? We miss those days.

But it seems they are, by and large, gone. Scientific American magazine is a good example of this -- with a staff that makes up in wokeness what it lacks in actual science -- it attributes the physical differences between men and women not to biology but to bias.

It's not alone, however. Now Nature, a website with an erstwhile interest in, well, nature is jumping on the woke bandwagon by chiding people over the use of seasonal terms like 'summer' and 'winter.'

Stop using ‘summer’, ‘winter’ and the rest when inviting researchers to events — it’s a small step, but it’s necessary and inclusive https://t.co/6wncUmAvbV — nature (@Nature) October 18, 2024

They write:

Hello from the Southern Hemisphere, where the days are getting longer and temperatures are rising. Yet, despite the clear signs of spring here, we find ourselves inundated with invitations to events that speak of fall or autumn, or newsletters announcing workshops that will run this coming winter. It leaves us wondering: are we invited at all into this season different from our own? This curious oversight, in which seasons, instead of months, are used for scheduling, is especially puzzling in the scientific community — a group known for its precision and careful communication. Why do we, of all people, persist in relying on region-specific seasonal markers? What is even more baffling is that this takes place in our fields of weather and climate science, with little regard for how different things might be outside the Northern Hemisphere.

Sigh.

Really?

REALLY?!

In the northern hemisphere, it's fall for

Pls just do science. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 18, 2024

Please. Just do science.

Oh my God, would you just f**k off and get over yourselves? — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) October 18, 2024

THIS.

If you're left wondering this, you're a moron. pic.twitter.com/qFx1wY9Mfk — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 18, 2024

They are morons.

In "Nature," Australian climate scientists discover a new oppressed group: themselves.



See, it's psychologically uninclusive for Aussie academics to receive invitations to a "winter" conference in Davos when it's summer in Sydney. Seriously.https://t.co/bcHImzpqEw — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) October 18, 2024

That's exactly what this is: pretending to be an oppressed group because you might get invited to a conference in a different hemisphere experiencing a different season.

MAKE. IT. STOP.

About 90% of humans -- 6.5 billion people live north of the equator. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) October 18, 2024

Naturally occurring seasons are probably some form of colonialism.

I'm sorry, but wtf is this nonsense? Inclusive? Do fall and spring feel left out when you say summer or winter? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 18, 2024

It's impossible to be 100% inclusive and it's insane that they need to feel validated.

'This offends me, so everyone needs to change to accomodate my discomfort.'

NO.

Learn to cope.

Your founders and individual ancestors turn their faces away from you in disgrace. Your current staffers will serve better people in the after-world.



*An Indigenous review — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 19, 2024

Heh.

How much energy do you guys spend on picking the dumbest hot takes?



It's enough to power a small country, isn't it? — XBradTC (@xbradtc) October 18, 2024

If we could harness the Left's sense of victimhood, we'd have limitless green energy.

Journals can’t possibly lose any more credibility can they?!



Nature: “hold my beer” — JT | Jerry Teixeira (@jerryteixeira) October 18, 2024

YUP.

It appears as though "the science" has gone bats**t crazy.



Do seasons get pronouns?

Is fall going to identify as trans spring?



SMDH... https://t.co/3qzcmGzC2k — Robby (@CaptainCovfefe_) October 19, 2024

'Season-neutral language.'

Heaven help us.

Worth pointing out that the two people who humiliated themselves and their universities and Sir Francis Bacon by writing this are both "climate scientists". https://t.co/AB5N7EASF4 — Foster (@foster_type) October 19, 2024

It's embarrassing.

Stop using ‘summer’, ‘winter’ and the rest when inviting researchers to events—start using globally-consistent terms such as “Advent”, “Christmas”, “Lent”, etc. https://t.co/P3LZFVaCMx — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 18, 2024

We like the way you think.

Sometimes the comments of a ratio'd tweet are the best part of X. https://t.co/IsFrvcKysg — Corby Amos (@CorbyAmos) October 19, 2024

They really are.