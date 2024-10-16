This Will TOTALLY Win Over Voters! Joy Reid Says Black Men Are Sexist, Fascist for Supporting Trump

Biden-Harris Admin Can't Find Money for North Carolina, but Will Send Another $425...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 16, 2024
Townhall Media

We hope y'all are prepared for the inevitable cries of 'racism', 'sexism', and 'fascism' if Donald Trump wins on November 5 (a likely prospect). Because that's what the Left will scream non-stop for the next four years.

Morning Mika is already in tears at the prospect, and Joy Behar is convinced Donald Trump will bomb 'The View' hosts if he wins. They're going to lose their minds on November 6.

Joy Reid is also jumping on the cope bandwagon, saying the only reason Trump is doing well is because of 'disinformation' and that 'black and brown men' are fascists who hate women.

As Kamala Harris struggles to make up ground with black men, we're sure calling them fascists will help her case.

Thanks, Joy!

Trust in media is at an all-time low, and Joy Reid has helped get it there.

Stupid, fascist, and sexist. That's her argument.

Good luck with that.

She's an equal-opportunity hater if you don't support Democrats.

It sure is.

Least surprising news ever.

Which is quite the accomplishment.

This writer bookmarked that post just for that occassion.

This made us chuckle.

And it's only going to get worse from here.

This writer is not as optimistic that they'll learn this lesson. Quite the contrary, she thinks they'll double down going forward.

