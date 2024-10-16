This Will TOTALLY Win Over Voters! Joy Reid Says Black Men Are Sexist, Fascist for Supporting Trump

We hope y'all are prepared for the inevitable cries of 'racism', 'sexism', and 'fascism' if Donald Trump wins on November 5 (a likely prospect). Because that's what the Left will scream non-stop for the next four years.

Morning Mika is already in tears at the prospect, and Joy Behar is convinced Donald Trump will bomb 'The View' hosts if he wins. They're going to lose their minds on November 6.

Joy Reid is also jumping on the cope bandwagon, saying the only reason Trump is doing well is because of 'disinformation' and that 'black and brown men' are fascists who hate women.

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump is surging in polls because some Democrats are believing pro-Trump "disinformation" that is causing a "fascist groundswell" among "black and brown men" who are mad that women have "become more economically independent and seek positions of power" pic.twitter.com/tLRXI0P3HL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2024

As Kamala Harris struggles to make up ground with black men, we're sure calling them fascists will help her case.

Thanks, Joy!

She is seriously delusional. How has she not been fired years ago? Race baiter. Americans are done with those who attempt to divide us. We are stronger together! — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) October 16, 2024

Trust in media is at an all-time low, and Joy Reid has helped get it there.

Stupid, fascist, and sexist. That's her argument.

Good luck with that.

I thought this mendacious harridan just hated White People.



The truth is, if Joy Reid sent Don Trump an invoice, as a Paid Influencer, he would probably pay it.



She's so ridiculous, such an embarrassment--that she is effectively working for him now--too stupid to realize it. — Macaulay (@2027301951NZE) October 16, 2024

She's an equal-opportunity hater if you don't support Democrats.

The panic is really settling in if they are just resorting to throwing 💩at the wall to see if they can get something to stick now! 😂 — The Geekster (@LRgeek1) October 16, 2024

It sure is.

The fact she has closed off comments on X speaks volumes! Coward — Maga Patriot (@SusieJan1957) October 16, 2024

Least surprising news ever.

The most demented brain in media https://t.co/GtLBG7wgan — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) October 16, 2024

Which is quite the accomplishment.

Please keep accusing Black men of being stupid and let us know on Election Day how it worked out. https://t.co/MxEuGIbwjN — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 16, 2024

This writer bookmarked that post just for that occassion.

Somebody alert the Pulitzer committee... https://t.co/eNUazwVWAo — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) October 16, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Joy Reid is a dangerously delusional fantasist who is unable to cope with the recently bad polling for her favorite female communist. https://t.co/EZyOVFWhIc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 16, 2024

And it's only going to get worse from here.

It definitely won’t be this election cycle or even the next, but eventually years down the road political pundits will learn that you will not sway the opinion of even one voter by calling them a racist, or fascist, or misogynist for not voting for your preferred candidate. https://t.co/X1TzePHK54 — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) October 16, 2024

This writer is not as optimistic that they'll learn this lesson. Quite the contrary, she thinks they'll double down going forward.