CRY MORE: Morning Mika Is in TEARS Over the Prospect of a Trump Victory (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 15, 2024
Twitchy

As it looks more and more like Donald Trump might win in November, expect the Left to get increasingly desperate and despondent at the prospect of a second Trump term.

This writer remembers how, in 2004, the mood on her college campus was positively funeral-like the morning after George W. Bush won reelection.

She can't imagine how sad the media will be on November 6, because Morning Mika is already fighting the urge to cry.

WATCH:

Imagine how insufferable she'll be for the next four years.

Because they lose power.

We're so here for this.

Trump is great for MSNBC, and they know it.

Or when a male tries to ge into their locker room or their athletic competitions or their shelters?

She's petting his hair.

Wowza.

It sure is.

It certainly is wrong.

Really hard to take MSNBC or any media outlet seriously these days.

This made us chuckle.

We all know why.

Yes. Yes, she is.

She'll have to get used to disappointment.

Same.

