Gallup Poll Shows Trust in Media at HISTORIC LOWS (and It's All Self-Inflicted)

Is anyone -- outside of the media bubble -- actually surprised by this news?

Because we're not, like, at all. Our job is to keep an eye on the media and they're a cesspool of Left-wing bias and Democratic Party propaganda.

Guess what? People notice this, and the polls reflect how much damage the media have done to their profession:

💢Media trust has hit another historic low ahead of this year's election

— Media is now the least-trusted civic and political institution surveyed by @Gallup

— Worrisome trend: Trust declining mostly among young people

— Trust falls among Dems, Indpts driving most of the decline… pic.twitter.com/qPxk0PJouX — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) October 15, 2024

More from Axios:



The percentage of Americans who say they have a great deal or a fair amount of trust in the mass media has fallen to a record low, according to a new Gallup survey. Why it matters: Media trust had started to rebound following the 2016 election, but those gains have been wiped out amid growing political partisanship.

The big picture: Media is now the least-trusted civic and political institution surveyed by Gallup. More Americans say they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in Congress, the Supreme Court, local and state governments, and the executive branch than in the media. By the numbers: As of this year, only 31% of Americans say they have a great deal or a fair amount of trust in the mass media, down from 32% last year, which tied the record low set in 2016. At the same time, the percentage of Americans who say they have "not very much" trust in the media has risen from 27% in 2020 to 33% in 2024.

Prior to 2004, more than half of the American population consistently said they trusted the media.

And all of this is self-inflicted.

The media voluntarily decided to become the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and decided to burn it all down in their pursuit of destroying Donald Trump.

This is the inevitable result.

The real question is who are the 31% who are still dumb enough to trust them? — WestWiscoHusker (@HuskerInSota) October 15, 2024

Democrats.

30% drop since 2020 is quite significant — Michelle Tandler🎗️ (@michelletandler) October 15, 2024

COVID, BLM, January 6 -- all of it contributed to the downfall.

Axios is a major part of the problem. The call is coming from inside the house. pic.twitter.com/JxTp2QNQHQ — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) October 15, 2024

It sure is.

Congratulations @jaketapper you’ve destroyed your own profession trying to bring down Donald J Trump — Harry (@harrytpk) October 15, 2024

Jake Tapper's not the only one to blame.

“Worrisome trend”?



It’s a beautiful trend.



Skepticism in the public means the media can’t engineer narratives and manufacture consensus at will. — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) October 15, 2024

You'd be worried if your job was on the line, but the media have made their bed and now they need to lie in it.

This is another example why they aren’t worthy of anyone’s trust. https://t.co/s37hDg1HRq — dougspencer (@dougbspencer) October 15, 2024

We wrote about that here.

From Grok:



". . approximately 31.9% of Americans . . would have an IQ under 90 based on a normal distribution model."



Coincidence? — Joe Turco (@JoeTurco) October 15, 2024

Ouch.

It is still too high, but the trend of declining trust in media is a good thing. I will say that the same skepticism we have for traditional media is also warranted for information we see posted on social media. Think critically, verify everything. https://t.co/ZVKq2R1lcJ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 15, 2024

All of this.

Good news: "Media is now the least-trusted civic and political institution surveyed by Gallup." And: "Trust in nearly every U.S. civic and political institution has declined significantly over past few years."



All well-deserved, and they'll never ask what they did to cause it: https://t.co/EBSIr3p754 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 15, 2024

They'll blame Trump, of course.

"Trust declining mostly among young people — Trust falls among Dems, Indpts driving most of the decline"



LOL! Now they worry.



"But we're on your side!"



Look, if you're willing to lie for me, you're willing to lie. https://t.co/IPktFwzwMv — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) October 15, 2024

YUP.

THIS is why they are PANICKING.



THIS is why all the CENSORSHIP.



THIS why what isn't approved by failing mass media corporations is labeled "MISINFORMATION".



The existential threat to their previous narrative control is free political speech.



A commercial-cultural movement. https://t.co/CzNZudc6hL — Matthew J. Peterson (@docMJP) October 15, 2024

The panic is palpable, the drive for censorship a hallmark of their desperation.

Media trust is at a historic low. But generational change will make things worse for the media.



In 2022, <15% of high schoolers said the media does a "good" or "very good" job. This is down 30 points from 2002.



It is now only the oldest Americans (65+) who trust the media. https://t.co/yQqjp20tj6 pic.twitter.com/y3q7E3QkfW — The Missing Data Depot (@data_depot) October 15, 2024

Because those 65+ likely remember when the media didn't largely suck.

Republicans have long since lost any trust at all incorporate media. Independents are now joining them.



This is because we do not have a competent media, but a propaganda press. And somehow, they are getting worse. https://t.co/yQN1VgUQoc — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 15, 2024

They decided defeating Trump is more important than preserving the profession. Let them reap what they sow.