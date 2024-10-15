Gallup Poll Shows Trust in Media at HISTORIC LOWS (and It's All Self-Inflicted)

‘Magic Bullets! Part Deux:’ The New York Times Doubles Down in X-ray Controversy
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 15, 2024
Artist Angie

Is anyone -- outside of the media bubble -- actually surprised by this news?

Because we're not, like, at all. Our job is to keep an eye on the media and they're a cesspool of Left-wing bias and Democratic Party propaganda.

Advertisement

Guess what? People notice this, and the polls reflect how much damage the media have done to their profession:

More from Axios:


The percentage of Americans who say they have a great deal or a fair amount of trust in the mass media has fallen to a record low, according to a new Gallup survey.

Why it matters: Media trust had started to rebound following the 2016 election, but those gains have been wiped out amid growing political partisanship.


The big picture: Media is now the least-trusted civic and political institution surveyed by Gallup.

  • More Americans say they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in Congress, the Supreme Court, local and state governments, and the executive branch than in the media.

By the numbers: As of this year, only 31% of Americans say they have a great deal or a fair amount of trust in the mass media, down from 32% last year, which tied the record low set in 2016.

  • At the same time, the percentage of Americans who say they have "not very much" trust in the media has risen from 27% in 2020 to 33% in 2024.
  • Prior to 2004, more than half of the American population consistently said they trusted the media.

Aaron Walker
And all of this is self-inflicted.

The media voluntarily decided to become the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and decided to burn it all down in their pursuit of destroying Donald Trump.

This is the inevitable result.

Democrats.

COVID, BLM, January 6 -- all of it contributed to the downfall.

It sure is.

Jake Tapper's not the only one to blame.

You'd be worried if your job was on the line, but the media have made their bed and now they need to lie in it.

We wrote about that here.

Ouch.

All of this.

They'll blame Trump, of course.

YUP.

The panic is palpable, the drive for censorship a hallmark of their desperation.

Because those 65+ likely remember when the media didn't largely suck.

They decided defeating Trump is more important than preserving the profession. Let them reap what they sow.

