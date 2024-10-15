Twitter Shares First Reactions When an Email Signature Contains 'Pronouns' and the Replies...
CNN Panel Rages After Conservative Exposes Election Denying Democrats

HYPOCRITE: Kamala Harris Criticizes Kamala Harris for Putting People in Prison for Smoking Weed

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 15, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Kamala Harris got wrecked for trying to dunk on Donald Trump's memory and mental acuity, and we're starting to wonder if this is projection.

Why?

Because Kamala seems to have forgotten her record as prosecutor as she says people shouldn't be jailed for smoking weed.

No, she really said that with a straight face:

Wow.

The wheels are so totally off the Kamala campaign.

But, on the bright side, we get to replay the time Tulsi Gabbard single handedly derailed Kamala's 2020 campaign, so that makes us happy.

Watch, as Gabbard points out Kamala jailed thousands for smoking weed:

She sure did laugh about it.

It really is funny.

That'll be her new policy platform soon. Give it time.

And now that black voters -- men and women -- are flocking to Donald Trump, she's in damage-control mode.

And BOOM! User Who 'Can't Stand Trump' Explains WHY He's Voting FOR HIM and Just DECIMATES Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Too late, Kamala.

We hope Bret Baier and Joe Rogan ask her about this.

She sure did.

More than 1,900 misdemeanor and felony convictions.

And she pretends like she had nothing to do with that.

And voters haven't forgotten.

PROFOUNDLY racist.

And crypto.

But yeah, Kamala has a very low opinion of black men.

