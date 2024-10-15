HYPOCRITE: Kamala Harris Criticizes Kamala Harris for Putting People in Prison for Smoking Weed

Kamala Harris got wrecked for trying to dunk on Donald Trump's memory and mental acuity, and we're starting to wonder if this is projection.

Why?

Because Kamala seems to have forgotten her record as prosecutor as she says people shouldn't be jailed for smoking weed.

No, she really said that with a straight face:

No one should go to jail for smoking weed. pic.twitter.com/D932NCGmPP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 15, 2024

Wow.

The wheels are so totally off the Kamala campaign.

But, on the bright side, we get to replay the time Tulsi Gabbard single handedly derailed Kamala's 2020 campaign, so that makes us happy.

Watch, as Gabbard points out Kamala jailed thousands for smoking weed:

You jailed black people in California for smoking weed!



Over 1500 people in jail! And you LAUGHED ABOUT IT! pic.twitter.com/zCF7pm5jHu — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 15, 2024

She sure did laugh about it.

This is the funniest s**t you could possibly do while you're losing, so, thank you — ib (@Indian_Bronson) October 15, 2024

It really is funny.

What’s next?

Going to say no one should be thrown in jail because their kids didn’t show up to school? 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PJicC4IbiQ — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) October 15, 2024

That'll be her new policy platform soon. Give it time.

Harris put THOUSANDS of black men in prison for smoking pot and bragged about all the free prison labor she was getting from it. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) October 15, 2024

And now that black voters -- men and women -- are flocking to Donald Trump, she's in damage-control mode.

Too late, Kamala.

Then why did you put them there? — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) October 15, 2024

We hope Bret Baier and Joe Rogan ask her about this.

You locked up thousands of Black people for marijuana offenses — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) October 15, 2024

She sure did.

More than 1,900 misdemeanor and felony convictions.

And she pretends like she had nothing to do with that.

You jailed over 1500 people for marijuana offenses. https://t.co/4X9W4ey3pu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 15, 2024

And voters haven't forgotten.

1. You jailed more black men than any other AG for weed



2. This is profoundly racist https://t.co/HAF984odBg — BrendaBacon (@ChateauBaconLLC) October 15, 2024

PROFOUNDLY racist.

This is all part of their supposed "appeal" to black men.



They think the only thing black men care about is weed? https://t.co/aNaYKgRxLg — RBe (@RBPundit) October 15, 2024

And crypto.

But yeah, Kamala has a very low opinion of black men.