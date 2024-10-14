GRASPING AT STRAWS: Lefty 'Doc' Thinks He's Found a Gotcha by Attacking Vance's Use of 'Wife' and 'Kids'

After a Gang Beats an Apartment Worker to a Pulp, Twitter Wonders What...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on October 14, 2024
Gif meme

The Left has a weird -- yeah, we used that word -- obsession with J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha. Probably because Vance being married to an Indian woman wrecks their narrative that Republicans are racists, even though the Left insists you can be a white person married to a non-white person and still be racist. For some reason. 

(That reason is Leftists are insane, unhinged, and racist themselves, but we digress).

So here's a fun bit of armchair psychology from a supposed doctor who hasn't actually met or examined J.D. Vance in any meaningful way.

But he's sure he's got a diagnosis:

The entire post reads:

And most importantly (red lights flashing, sirens blaring) – he doesn't acknowledge himself as his daughter's/sons' father (i.e., "Usha and I have three children"). All three of these are significant distancing behaviors.

Except Vance has, and does. He said his sons eat '14 eggs a day' (a hyperbolic joke the Left tried to fact check), and the Left melted down when Vance said he let his four-year-old son eat junk food. He even says 'my son' in the clip!

They are so desperate to smear Vance and they make themselves look like jacka**es in the process.

Here's a bunch of Lefties who really, truly think this is a gotcha:

Yeah, even Snopes said this remark was taken out of context, after white supremacists attacked J.D. Vance for being married to Usha.

Then you've never spoken to normal people.

Ah, a gay slur. From the oh-so-tolerant Left.

He does. Only in their sick, twisted minds do they imagine he doesn't.

These people are awful.

But enough of them, here's some sanity:

Yeah. Remember -- the Left attacked Usha and said they want the Vances to get a divorce, and a guy was arrested for threatening to harm Vance's family.

And on brand for the Left, who scream about people respecting their emotional trauma, think they can use it against Republicans.

Because they suck.

They sure do.

Because this is how normal people speak.

The Left are not normal people.

They sure are grasping for straws.

