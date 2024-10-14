GRASPING AT STRAWS: Lefty 'Doc' Thinks He's Found a Gotcha by Attacking Vance's Use of 'Wife' and 'Kids'

The Left has a weird -- yeah, we used that word -- obsession with J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha. Probably because Vance being married to an Indian woman wrecks their narrative that Republicans are racists, even though the Left insists you can be a white person married to a non-white person and still be racist. For some reason.

(That reason is Leftists are insane, unhinged, and racist themselves, but we digress).

So here's a fun bit of armchair psychology from a supposed doctor who hasn't actually met or examined J.D. Vance in any meaningful way.

But he's sure he's got a diagnosis:

When JD Vance says, "My wife has three children" – he does not refer to his wife by her name ("Usha"). He also does not refer to any of his 3 children by name (Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel). And most importantly (red lights flashing, sirens blaring) – he doesn't acknowledge himself… — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) October 14, 2024

The entire post reads:

And most importantly (red lights flashing, sirens blaring) – he doesn't acknowledge himself as his daughter's/sons' father (i.e., "Usha and I have three children"). All three of these are significant distancing behaviors.

Except Vance has, and does. He said his sons eat '14 eggs a day' (a hyperbolic joke the Left tried to fact check), and the Left melted down when Vance said he let his four-year-old son eat junk food. He even says 'my son' in the clip!

They are so desperate to smear Vance and they make themselves look like jacka**es in the process.

Here's a bunch of Lefties who really, truly think this is a gotcha:

"I know she's not white but she's a great mom..." The day he said that would have been the day that I took my half not white children and left his extremely troubled azz. Yet she stays... — Dr. Evil Tongue (Licensed Clinical Brainiac) (@eviltongue) October 14, 2024

Yeah, even Snopes said this remark was taken out of context, after white supremacists attacked J.D. Vance for being married to Usha.

I've never heard a man refer to his kids as my wife's children. That's insane. — Kristen🌻#AbortThePatriarchy💃 (@kcdubz) October 14, 2024

Then you've never spoken to normal people.

His wife is a beard and a baby machine for him. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/VPKVeSSc4s — shelby (@thetrueshelby) October 14, 2024

Ah, a gay slur. From the oh-so-tolerant Left.

You know exactly why he doesn't claim this kids — 𝕏 Meme Team (@XMemeTeam) October 14, 2024

He does. Only in their sick, twisted minds do they imagine he doesn't.

These people are awful.

But enough of them, here's some sanity:

If they don’t have a story, they’ll make one.



All humans have habits of communication; perhaps he wants to keep their names out of the public sphere. — Dre Baldwin | #WorkOnYourGame (@DreAllDay) October 14, 2024

Yeah. Remember -- the Left attacked Usha and said they want the Vances to get a divorce, and a guy was arrested for threatening to harm Vance's family.

Weird how a guy who was raised by an unstable drug addict might engage in some protective emotional distancing, subconsciously fearing a repeat of childhood trauma. That never happens. — Kilgore Trout (@RadioFreeStPaul) October 14, 2024

And on brand for the Left, who scream about people respecting their emotional trauma, think they can use it against Republicans.

Because they suck.

I literally just heard an interview where he talked a lot about his son Vivek by name and going fishing.



You got nothing, so you are making things up. — Russell Ward (@RussellSWard) October 14, 2024

They sure do.

Uhhh I don’t refer to my husband by his first name (or my kids for that matter) when talking to people who do not know him/ them. I will forever refer to them as my husband, oldest/first born, daughter, baby.



How exhausting to see red flags and sirens at the most trivial things. https://t.co/n43DvTx0bf — Regan Carter (@Regan_Carter) October 14, 2024

Because this is how normal people speak.

The Left are not normal people.

This is the most ridiculous reach. You know you are grasping for straws when you try and make the use of “wife” or “children” as an issue. https://t.co/6cPbMLd2ex — Jennifer (@jenpwcoleman) October 14, 2024

They sure are grasping for straws.