Classy! The Bitter Ex-Wife of Kamala's Husband Wishes DIvorce on J.D. and Usha Vance in 2025

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:45 PM on August 03, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Maybe 'The Second Gentleman' Doug Emhoff's wife isn't exactly over their marriage yet. She may need to seek some therapy because it sure seems like she is projecting.

Not every man cheats on his wife with the nanny, allegedly, Kerstin. Not actions befitting a man who is called 'The Second Gentleman', honestly.

Ben hints at the scandal here, but the 'Daily Mail' covered the whole story way more thoroughly.

The Corporate Media is only interested when it hurts a Republican.

Exactly. Leftists want nothing good for regular Americans and they actively mock us.

Maybe her 'fur baby' is her daughter's armpit since she refuses to shave it.

Exactly! This would be a great time for her to mind her own business.

To be clear, it's not a wife's fault when her husband cheats, but it's also very wrong to wish divorce on another woman.

Tags: DIVORCE KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION J.D. VANCE

