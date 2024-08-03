Classy! The Bitter Ex-Wife of Kamala's Husband Wishes DIvorce on J.D. and Usha Vance in 2025

Maybe 'The Second Gentleman' Doug Emhoff's wife isn't exactly over their marriage yet. She may need to seek some therapy because it sure seems like she is projecting.

Usha’s going to be in the ex-wives club in 2025. Mark my words. https://t.co/cu4yOEMfyK — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) July 31, 2024

Not every man cheats on his wife with the nanny, allegedly, Kerstin. Not actions befitting a man who is called 'The Second Gentleman', honestly.

This is not at all what he said to me in this video. You and the campaign you support should really stop lying about my interview. And you should definitely stop casting shade on J.D.'s marriage, especially since I'm pretty sure he didn't knock up a teacher. https://t.co/OwPTwuY48o — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 3, 2024

Ben hints at the scandal here, but the 'Daily Mail' covered the whole story way more thoroughly.

Kamala Harris’ stepchildren’s mother fantasizes about JD Vance’s marriage falling apart.



Meanwhile her ex-husband, the Second Gentleman, cheated on her and impregnated his kids’ teacher/nanny. pic.twitter.com/nCxxjDHje7 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 3, 2024

Would love to see an actual journalist dig into this divorce they way they would if it were Trump.



So , yeah, it's not happening. https://t.co/5VGmWVTv5a — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) August 3, 2024

The Corporate Media is only interested when it hurts a Republican.

These people don't just think you're misguided or wrong, they want to destroy your life. They think it's funny when you get divorced, die, your kids end up on drugs, your town is reduced to nothing but a poor hamlet surrounding a Wal Mart. We're the defenders in this culture war. https://t.co/paXRUS8GCC — Old Tory Right - Bulltard Strength-📈🐂🏴 (@rightwingnutrs) August 3, 2024

Exactly. Leftists want nothing good for regular Americans and they actively mock us.

The ‘Second Gentleman’s’ ex-wife seems bitter. That happens when a husband knocks up the childrens’ nanny. 🙄 https://t.co/1isZvYrALl — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) August 3, 2024

“Fur babies” in the bio. But you already knew this. https://t.co/TFDOc32xrj — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 3, 2024

Maybe her 'fur baby' is her daughter's armpit since she refuses to shave it.

You are spreading lies, Kerstin. He says "anti-child" not childless. Man I hope it backfires and splashes back in your face so hard. https://t.co/Z7T3U5RsXQ — Sasha Stone at Awards Daily (@AwardsDaily) July 31, 2024

Your daughter fundraises for terrorists and your ex cheated on you repeatedly, including impregnating at least one mistress. And you think these Vance tidbits are a gotcha? Wow. 🤡 — Stacey E. Burke (@StaceyEBurke) August 3, 2024

Exactly! This would be a great time for her to mind her own business.

That's gross to say that about another's marriage. You are hardly an expert. I mean your husband impregnated the nanny. You must just be jealous because you can't get a man to love and be faithful to you. Sad — JenN (@Jennife29662992) August 3, 2024

To be clear, it's not a wife's fault when her husband cheats, but it's also very wrong to wish divorce on another woman.