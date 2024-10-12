Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion

A good rule of thumb is to never follow celebrities on X, because they're bound to disappoint you by posting something really stupid about politics.

Actress Barbara Hershey, known for movies like 'Hannah and Her Sisters' (1986) and 'Falling Down' (1993), has opinions on the upcoming presidential race. Unlike some other Lefties, she's not playing the race card, but the sexism card.

Yeah, no. That's not it at all.

She was literally picked because she was a black woman and, to date, not a single person has cast a vote specifically for her, lol.

You people sound so desperate. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) October 12, 2024

They are desperate.

She didn’t receive one vote — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) October 12, 2024

No one. Not one delegate in 2020 and not one primary vote in 2024.

She's the least qualified candidate in American history.



She has, so far as anyone can tell, never done anything. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) October 12, 2024

Not one thing.

Despite really, really trying to look like she's a serious candidate by staging events and phone calls.

He’s literally already been President ma’am — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) October 12, 2024

She must've forgotten.

The sheer number of people who believe that minorities and women are CURRENTLY disadvantaged in upper-middle class hiring always staggers me. https://t.co/LyRQPt9nc3 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 12, 2024

Perpetually victims.

Literally no one thinks Kamala is overqualified. https://t.co/RmGbZX2fm0 — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) October 12, 2024

Not a single person.

Right?

Just keep telling yourselves she's overqualified. If you repeated enough, you might actually start believing it. https://t.co/xbDxtQDxFk — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) October 12, 2024

We won't.

If you mean Trump v Harris, Trump actually did the job and did it better than the ppl running things for the last ~3 3/4 years.



On the other hand, she hasn’t done this job. But she:



- was Biden’s border czar, did a terrible job at that



- was involved in Biden’s inflation… https://t.co/XTWhMPRMMs — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 12, 2024

The post continues:

On the other hand, she hasn’t done this job. But she: - was Biden’s border czar, did a terrible job at that - was involved in Biden’s inflation policy, so not exactly another notch on her belt - has never won a single primary - got her current job due to sexual and racial discrimination - has said she wouldn’t have done anything different from Biden

Boom.