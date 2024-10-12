Dumbfounded Politico Doesn't Understand Why Hurricanes Don't Change Republican Minds on Cl...
Oh, Honey, No! Actress Tries Playing the Sexism Card to Defend Kamala and Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 12, 2024
Twitchy

A good rule of thumb is to never follow celebrities on X, because they're bound to disappoint you by posting something really stupid about politics.

Actress Barbara Hershey, known for movies like 'Hannah and Her Sisters' (1986) and 'Falling Down' (1993), has opinions on the upcoming presidential race. Unlike some other Lefties, she's not playing the race card, but the sexism card.

Yeah, no. That's not it at all.

They are desperate.

No one. Not one delegate in 2020 and not one primary vote in 2024.

Not one thing.

Despite really, really trying to look like she's a serious candidate by staging events and phone calls.

She must've forgotten.

Perpetually victims.

Not a single person.

Right?

We won't.

The post continues:

On the other hand, she hasn’t done this job. But she:

- was Biden’s border czar, did a terrible job at that

- was involved in Biden’s inflation policy, so not exactly another notch on her belt

- has never won a single primary

- got her current job due to sexual and racial discrimination 

- has said she wouldn’t have done anything different from Biden

Boom.

