Aaaand There It Is! Election Is Going BADLY for Kamala, So the Left Is Pivoting to the Racism Card HARD

This is the least surprising development of this election cycle, and was as predictable as the sun rising in the east.

The election is not going well for Kamala Harris -- RCP has Trump trouncing her in the Electoral College, she has Barack Obama shilling for her with black men in Pennsylvania -- so the Left is pivoting to the racism card.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris could offer free gas and bacon for a year and MAGA cultists would still vote for Trump bc it was never about prices. It was always about the racism. — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) October 11, 2024

It's not about the racism.

And MAGA isn't about getting free stuff from government ('cause it's not free).

You want so badly for your fellow Americans to be monsters. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) October 12, 2024

They really do, and they're mad when their fellow Americans aren't monsters.

Who pays for all this free stuff? — Ralph Smith (@IdahoSpudMan) October 12, 2024

We do. So it's not 'free' in any way, shape, or form.

Your Chinese commie roots are showing, Tim. — Pam D (@soirchick) October 12, 2024

They sure are.

There is a plethora of actual videos of leftists marching in support of terrorists and chasing Jewish people…..and all you have is imaginary racist narratives. Good luck — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) October 11, 2024

He's gonna need good luck.

I like my 1A more than I like commie bacon — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 12, 2024

Same.

It was always about merit and competency. Are you suggesting there are racial aspects to that?



Please elaborate. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 12, 2024

Yes, please elaborate. We'd love to hear that.

At some point y’all are going to have to deal with the fact that accusing everyone who disagrees with you of racism or sexism doesn’t work. Until you do, you’ll continue to lose. https://t.co/ozY1eYxmBH — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) October 12, 2024

They'll never deal with that fact.

Why is it that “critical race theorists” are amongst the dumbest motherfkrs on the planet? https://t.co/kiV5GmCo49 — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 12, 2024

This is a question that answers itself.

Tim, have you ever not tweeted something really stupid? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/iRhvmpN0AE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 12, 2024

He has not.

Tim hasn't considered that possibility.

the gas and bacon wouldn’t be free tho https://t.co/jtsgQkrDh2 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 11, 2024

It would not be.

She's gonna buy me stuff on my own credit card and expect me to be grateful.



Everything wrong with Democrats in one tweet. https://t.co/Bcl8G0kAxp — A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) October 12, 2024

It sure is everything wrong with the Democratic Party.