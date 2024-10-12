'Bingo!' Trump Campaign Spox Has the BEST Take on Obama Hitting the Trail...
DESPERATE Kamala Harris Vows to Form Bipartisan Advisory Council to 'Inform' Her Administr...
VIP
Tim Walz Went Pheasant Hunting and This Was in No Way a Staged...
WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
'Brilliant'! Kamala Harris' Answer About Biden's Policies Got the Meme Treatment It Was...
JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election...
Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Vot...
Gretchen Whitmer Apologizes to Those Who Didn't Get What Her 'Dorito Communion' Video...
VIP
Democrats Openly Vow to Undermine Our Republic to 'Defend Democracy'
Partisan Hack Aaron Rupar Thinks '60 Minutes' Only LIGHTLY Edited Kamala Harris' Answers
Gee, Thanks? DHS Secretary Mayorkas Spends Mere Six Hours in NC Before Jetting...
WOMP! University of Kansas Professor Who Said Men Should Be Shot If They...
Trump Just Got the BEST Endorsement of This Election Cycle 'Cause Always Wrong...
WATCH: Harris Supporter Says It's Time to Put the 'Final Nail in the...

Aaaand There It Is! Election Is Going BADLY for Kamala, So the Left Is Pivoting to the Racism Card HARD

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 12, 2024
Twitter

This is the least surprising development of this election cycle, and was as predictable as the sun rising in the east. 

The election is not going well for Kamala Harris -- RCP has Trump trouncing her in the Electoral College, she has Barack Obama shilling for her with black men in Pennsylvania -- so the Left is pivoting to the racism card.

Advertisement

It's not about the racism.

And MAGA isn't about getting free stuff from government ('cause it's not free).

They really do, and they're mad when their fellow Americans aren't monsters.

We do. So it's not 'free' in any way, shape, or form.

They sure are.

He's gonna need good luck.

Same.

Yes, please elaborate. We'd love to hear that.

Recommended

WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They'll never deal with that fact.

This is a question that answers itself.

He has not.

Tim hasn't considered that possibility.

It would not be.

It sure is everything wrong with the Democratic Party.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS RACISM RACIST 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man'
Grateful Calvin
DESPERATE Kamala Harris Vows to Form Bipartisan Advisory Council to 'Inform' Her Administration
Amy Curtis
JD Vance Schools Unreceptive NY Times Journo About Big Tech/Media's Role in Election Interference
Doug P.
Tim Walz Went Pheasant Hunting and This Was in No Way a Staged Photo Op
Doug P.
'Brilliant'! Kamala Harris' Answer About Biden's Policies Got the Meme Treatment It Was BEGGING For
Doug P.
Glenn Youngkin Shreds Biden-Harris DOJ's Lawsuit Against Va. Removing Noncitizens From Voter Rolls
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WTF Happened to You? Bill Kristol Apologizes for Being a 'White American Man' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement