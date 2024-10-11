Gee, Thanks? DHS Secretary Mayorkas Spends Mere Six Hours in NC Before Jetting to DC for Sushi

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has his priorities. The people of North Carolina, battered by Hurricane Helene, are not one of them. He's too busy worrying about online speech and not answering questions about foiled terror plots to actually do his job.

So we're kinda amazed he deigned to got to North Carolina at all, considering he said there's no money in the FEMA budget to help them.

But he went. For six hours. Before heading back to D.C. for a sushi dinner.

DHS chief Mayorkas spends under six hours in Helene-hit NC before bolting to grab sushi at DC Nobu: ‘Complete failure’ https://t.co/YCecQFgrce pic.twitter.com/TfJF7HFmAf — New York Post (@nypost) October 11, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spent less than six hours visiting hurricane-hit areas of North Carolina on Thursday — before retreating to Washington to grab an early takeout dinner at Nobu. Mayorkas touched down in the Tar Heel State around 10 a.m. before jetting back to the nation’s capital, where he was spotted by The Post at 5:15 p.m. carrying bags of food from the posh international Japanese restaurant chain — where sushi and sashimi selections are priced at $60 a plate and the highest-grade Wagyu steaks go for $40 per ounce.

What a guy.

Literally a dude who is just phoning it in now, like he gave his two week notice. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) October 11, 2024

If everything goes right, he'll be out of a job come January.

Thank goodness.

he got butthurt when asked serious questions — RM1EVO (@WaTxCa) October 11, 2024

He sure did.

Why is Mayorkas flying on a private jet while people affected by #Helene have no running water or food — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 11, 2024

Because he's (D)ifferent.

He should at least TRY not to act like an elite snob that doesn't care about the American people. They don't even pretend anymore. May this charade end soon! — XRPspider (@XRPspider) October 11, 2024

They don't even pretend anymore.

Mayorkas keeps getting snapped at bad times https://t.co/D2OJgVCS71 pic.twitter.com/gsJAdHFpbL — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 11, 2024

There's a pattern here.

In an administration full of tone-deaf weirdos lacking self-awareness, Alejandro Mayorkas is in a league of his own. https://t.co/TZ1t4Lpm5S — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 11, 2024

All by himself.

In a national emergency the guy is home by 5.30 pm after picking up bags of food from the posh international Japanese restaurant Nobu — where sushi and sashimi selections are priced at $60 a plate and the highest-grade Wagyu steaks go for $40 per ounce. https://t.co/bBQBJNZz8W — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 11, 2024

While people in NC wait for water, food, and utilities.

Very strong 'let them eat cake' vibes here.

And that ended badly for the last person who said it.

However much you loathe these people it isn't enough. https://t.co/fyiJwrsHuf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 11, 2024

Not nearly enough.

The people who want to “protect democracy” enjoy being the ruling class. https://t.co/3t7ZU5lYNS — Mell Csicsila (@strikingthings) October 11, 2024

They sure do.