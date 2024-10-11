Partisan Hack Aaron Rupar Thinks '60 Minutes' Only LIGHTLY Edited Kamala Harris' Answers
WOMP! University of Kansas Professor Who Said Men Should Be Shot If They...
Trump Just Got the BEST Endorsement of This Election Cycle 'Cause Always Wrong...
WATCH: Harris Supporter Says It's Time to Put the 'Final Nail in the...
Queen Cackles Strikes Again: Kamala Says Election Is 'Packed With Stuff' and Finds...
Tim Walz Gifts Trump a New Campaign Ad: Biden Did Everything Right and...
WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation'...
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for...
Mollie Hemingway ZINGS Tim Walz About His Upcoming 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' and It's...
Heartbreaking: Tim Walz Made Minnesota SO UNRECOGNIZABLE, Lifelong Resident FLED the State...
VIP
POLITICO Says Americans Are Too Stupid to Realize They Live in a DREAM...
So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad,...
WHOA! Kamala's ACTUAL Performance Review As SF City Attorney Says SO Much and...
JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of...

Gee, Thanks? DHS Secretary Mayorkas Spends Mere Six Hours in NC Before Jetting to DC for Sushi

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has his priorities. The people of North Carolina, battered by Hurricane Helene, are not one of them. He's too busy worrying about online speech and not answering questions about foiled terror plots to actually do his job.

Advertisement

So we're kinda amazed he deigned to got to North Carolina at all, considering he said there's no money in the FEMA budget to help them.

But he went. For six hours. Before heading back to D.C. for a sushi dinner.

More from The New York Post:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spent less than six hours visiting hurricane-hit areas of North Carolina on Thursday — before retreating to Washington to grab an early takeout dinner at Nobu.

Mayorkas touched down in the Tar Heel State around 10 a.m. before jetting back to the nation’s capital, where he was spotted by The Post at 5:15 p.m. carrying bags of food from the posh international Japanese restaurant chain — where sushi and sashimi selections are priced at $60 a plate and the highest-grade Wagyu steaks go for $40 per ounce.

What a guy.

Recommended

So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are
Sam J.
Advertisement

If everything goes right, he'll be out of a job come January.

Thank goodness.

He sure did.

Because he's (D)ifferent.

They don't even pretend anymore.

There's a pattern here.

All by himself.

Advertisement

While people in NC wait for water, food, and utilities.

Very strong 'let them eat cake' vibes here.

And that ended badly for the last person who said it.

Not nearly enough.

They sure do.

Tags: DHS HURRICANE NORTH CAROLINA ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are
Sam J.
WOMP! University of Kansas Professor Who Said Men Should Be Shot If They Don't Vote for Kamala 'RESIGNS'
Amy Curtis
Partisan Hack Aaron Rupar Thinks '60 Minutes' Only LIGHTLY Edited Kamala Harris' Answers
Amy Curtis
JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of How DAMN Good He Is at This (Watch)
Sam J.
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview
Sam J.
WATCH: Harris Supporter Says It's Time to Put the 'Final Nail in the Coffin' of Trump's Campaign
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are Sam J.
Advertisement