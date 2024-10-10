YIKES: Biden's Answer to Question About Israel and Netanyahu Is SO OFF BASE...
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Is Concerned About Hate Speech Online

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 10, 2024
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

As MSNBC's chyron reads, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared to speak on Hurricane Milton. As we mentioned before, he wasn't open to taking questions about an Afghan national plotting a major Election Day attack. He did find the time to lecture the public on deplorable hate speech online. What that has to do with Hurricane Milton we don't know, but Mayorkas thought it needed prioritizing.

… and it is also a motivating force for people to do harm. And it has got to stop. And it is our work in the Department of Homeland Security to combat hate in all its forms. We will continue that work.”

We don't think that's your work in the Department of Homeland Security.

… and those who bring to light the truth of the matter on the ground, is classic fascism. As the Harris campaign begins to disintegrate, there is a desperation manifesting in the establishment. Beware of desperate actions by the government in the next few weeks. This kind of a threat by DHS is just the beginning.

We're glad Mayorkas has his priorities in order.

***

