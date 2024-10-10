DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Is Concerned About Hate Speech Online

As MSNBC's chyron reads, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared to speak on Hurricane Milton. As we mentioned before, he wasn't open to taking questions about an Afghan national plotting a major Election Day attack. He did find the time to lecture the public on deplorable hate speech online. What that has to do with Hurricane Milton we don't know, but Mayorkas thought it needed prioritizing.

The Biden regime is clearly preparing to use phony claims of FEMA “disinformation” as a predicate for internet censorship.



Mayorkas: "We are seeing horrific hate speech of all types propagated on online platforms. That deplorable speech has an impact on people’s lives, and it… pic.twitter.com/lYBgYKjOi1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 10, 2024

… and it is also a motivating force for people to do harm. And it has got to stop. And it is our work in the Department of Homeland Security to combat hate in all its forms. We will continue that work.”

We don't think that's your work in the Department of Homeland Security.

Mayorkas should have been fired years ago if for no other reason he has zero credibility. Zero. Couldn't care less what comes out of his pie hole. — Erik (@winefishdawg) October 10, 2024

I'll believe the government is concerned about misinformation when officials stop talking. — Todd Peterson (@toddamtrib) October 10, 2024

That’s actually not their job. They are supposed to secure the Homeland and they are failing miserably. There’s huge caravans of illegal migrants heading our way now. What is he going to do about that? — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) October 10, 2024

"We cannot allow FEMA's hurt feelings to go unanswered." — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) October 10, 2024

So is he implying that if you call attention to FEMA's failures and the Biden Harris admin prioritizing illegal immigrant safety and housing over Americans' safety & housing during a disaster, that's going to be considered, what, a crime? Threatening the American people and those… https://t.co/OEZWhp0OAR — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 10, 2024

… and those who bring to light the truth of the matter on the ground, is classic fascism. As the Harris campaign begins to disintegrate, there is a desperation manifesting in the establishment. Beware of desperate actions by the government in the next few weeks. This kind of a threat by DHS is just the beginning.

Strange that he didn't have a *single example* of the 'misinformation' he says is hampering relief efforts... — Noel Cooke (@NoelCooke_) October 10, 2024

The only hate I see is the hate that Mayorkas must have for the American people given the horrendous harm he has wrought upon us. — Coach SJEnright (@Coach_SJEnright) October 10, 2024

We were warned this would occur at the time DHS was created. I remember it well. — Gy Bx (@gybx726) October 10, 2024

He should get heckled everywhere he goes — Tallulah~River (@Tallulah_River) October 10, 2024

Critism is not misinformation. — LoloBean (@Patrick60284382) October 10, 2024

Frankly, his casting in the role of bureaucratic tyrant is close to perfection



We can reflect on this further over a cup of fish gruel in the camps — Gene Ziemba (@gene_ziemba) October 10, 2024

All I hear from them is a preemptive strike against saying anything, anytime, anywhere. — StephanieL🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@StephLyn1929) October 10, 2024

So, his point is that we shouldn’t state that FEMA is terribly managed since it’s gone woke, that it couldn’t have handled NC any worse than it did, and that it shouldn’t have directed monies needed at home for American citizens towards illegal immigration .. ok, sure, got it! — Clamhead (@FL_Snowbird1) October 10, 2024

We're glad Mayorkas has his priorities in order.

