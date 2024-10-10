Smug, Dismissive DHS Secretary Mayorkas Has No Time for Questions About Election Day Terror Plot

This week a planned Election Day terrorist attack was thwarted. The arrested suspect was brought to the U.S. under a Biden administration program that was called into question in 2021, and three years later this happened (and how many others with similar motives are still roaming the U.S. is anybody's guess):

The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State militant organization and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the U.S., the Justice Department said Tuesday. Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, of Oklahoma City told investigators after his arrest Monday that he had planned his attack to coincide with Election Day next month and that he and a co-conspirator expected to die as martyrs, according to charging documents. Tawhedi, who arrived in the U.S. in September 2021, had taken steps in recent weeks to advance his attack plans, including by ordering AK-47 rifles, liquidating his family’s assets and buying one-way tickets for his wife and child to travel home to Afghanistan, officials said.

In 2021, then Biden press secretary Jen Psaki and other administration officials tried to quell concerns by saying everybody brought to the U.S. had been thoroughly vetted:

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on Afghan refugees: "I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a thorough screening and background check process." pic.twitter.com/vfKeAB3za3 — The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2021

Well, it certainly depends on what your definition of "thorough vetting" is.

But fear not, American citizens, because DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is all over this issue -- just not today. The Homeland Security Director was asked about the arrest and if the suspect was radicalized before or after Biden, Harris and Mayorkas rolled out the welcome mat, and he got annoyed and dodged the question:

Mayorkas REFUSES to talk about Afghan national who planned Election Day terror plot:



"Your persistence in questioning can be matched by my persistence in answers." pic.twitter.com/ac1iNnWSyS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 10, 2024

Mayorkas really thought smug was the way to go in dismissing a question about somebody arrested for a terror plot.

Reporter: An Afghan national who was working for the CIA was arrested for plotting a terrorist attack on Election Day. How was he brought here?



Mayorkas: *Refuses to answer*



Reporter: We're getting conflicting answers from DHS



Mayorkas: *Gets angry*pic.twitter.com/IuI1QvauUE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 10, 2024

Incredible.

Hurricane season does not actually mean that Mayorkas is magically unaccountable for not vetting terrorists from coming to America. https://t.co/34TaDFpOGR — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 10, 2024

And yet that seems to be precisely the vibe Mayorkas is going for here.

Is there a worse, more traitorous member of Biden's Cabinet than Mayorkas? https://t.co/ZUq5YMeGg1 — Richard M (@rlmcca) October 10, 2024

It's a high bar but Mayorkas clears it.

Kamala Harris needs to lose if for no other reason than throwing this guy out on his ass. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 10, 2024

Mayorkas is like a movie super villain https://t.co/vwOUKOf3bH — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 10, 2024

Mayorkas is like a Bond villain sent from Central Casting.

The Biden administration is a stain on American history. https://t.co/29LWxLthNV — ryuge (@0ryuge) October 10, 2024

The disastrous effects will be felt for decades.

Reporter: “How did he get here.”



Mayorkas: "I come from a middle class family" — HelioWave (@heliodown) October 10, 2024

Maybe Mayorkas just wanted to get out of there and do some more shopping.

Mayorkas feigns outrage that a reporter is asking him about something other than Hurricane Helene relief.



Meanwhile, as @SaysSimonson reported, Mayorkas was shopping for high-end menswear days after the hurricane. https://t.co/wnSEJ8K6gw https://t.co/Fixhrkzd6X — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 10, 2024

Yep, the country's in the best of hands.

***

