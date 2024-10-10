Smug, Dismissive DHS Secretary Mayorkas Has No Time for Questions About Election Day Terror Plot

'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and...
Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This week a planned Election Day terrorist attack was thwarted. The arrested suspect was brought to the U.S. under a Biden administration program that was called into question in 2021, and three years later this happened (and how many others with similar motives are still roaming the U.S. is anybody's guess): 

The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State militant organization and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the U.S., the Justice Department said Tuesday. 

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, of Oklahoma City told investigators after his arrest Monday that he had planned his attack to coincide with Election Day next month and that he and a co-conspirator expected to die as martyrs, according to charging documents. 

Tawhedi, who arrived in the U.S. in September 2021, had taken steps in recent weeks to advance his attack plans, including by ordering AK-47 rifles, liquidating his family’s assets and buying one-way tickets for his wife and child to travel home to Afghanistan, officials said.

In 2021, then Biden press secretary Jen Psaki and other administration officials tried to quell concerns by saying everybody brought to the U.S. had been thoroughly vetted:

Well, it certainly depends on what your definition of "thorough vetting" is.

But fear not, American citizens, because DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is all over this issue -- just not today. The Homeland Security Director was asked about the arrest and if the suspect was radicalized before or after Biden, Harris and Mayorkas rolled out the welcome mat, and he got annoyed and dodged the question: 

Mayorkas really thought smug was the way to go in dismissing a question about somebody arrested for a terror plot.

Incredible. 

And yet that seems to be precisely the vibe Mayorkas is going for here.

It's a high bar but Mayorkas clears it.

Mayorkas is like a Bond villain sent from Central Casting.

The disastrous effects will be felt for decades.

Maybe Mayorkas just wanted to get out of there and do some more shopping.

Yep, the country's in the best of hands.

WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough Vetting' Claim Age Badly

