CBS Had Different 'Editorial Standards' When They Interviewed Dad of 8-Year-Old Israeli Ho...
AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for...
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel...
Harris Campaign Backpedals BIG TIME After Tim Walz Calls to Abolish Electoral College...
FLASHBACK: During 2020 Colbert Appearance, Kamala Harris Told BLM Rioters to Keep Burning...
Tim Walz's Daughter Stuck With the Check at Coffee Shop
SO SCIENCE-Y! Bill Nye Says Voting for Kamala Harris Will Stop Hurricanes
KJP Asked About White House Speculation on Trump Calling Putin
Jacobin Magazine Mourns the Day Racist, Homophobic Che Guevara Finally Became a Good...
U of Kansas Responds to Viral Professor Video With LAME Sugar Coated Statement...
FEMA Looking for Source of 'Conspiracy Theories' Hampering Hurricane Relief Efforts (Give...
'Kamala Is Tanking': Latest Swing State Polling Will Have Team Harris Smashing the...
REEKS of DESPERATION: Kamala Harris Called CNN to Attack Trump's 'Misinformation' on Hurri...
BUSTED! Watch Professor Say Men Who Don't Vote Kamala Should Be Shot, Ask...

WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough Vetting' Claim Age Badly

Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on October 09, 2024
ImgFlip

This week a planned terrorist attack on Election Day was thwarted

The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State militant organization and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the U.S., the Justice Department said Tuesday. 

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, of Oklahoma City told investigators after his arrest Monday that he had planned his attack to coincide with Election Day next month and that he and a co-conspirator expected to die as martyrs, according to charging documents. 

Tawhedi, who arrived in the U.S. in September 2021, had taken steps in recent weeks to advance his attack plans, including by ordering AK-47 rifles, liquidating his family’s assets and buying one-way tickets for his wife and child to travel home to Afghanistan, officials said.

Advertisement

The suspect who was arrested came to the U.S. under a Biden administration program that was called into question in 2021, but Democrats including then White House press secretary Jen Psaki basically said there was no need for concern because everybody would be thoroughly vetted: 

That's a big story, right? 

Townhall's Katie Pavlich earlier in the day wondered if anybody in the White House press corps who were called upon would bring this up to Karine Jean-Pierre:

But it was not to be:

Recommended

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Maybe it'll come up tomorrow, but we won't hold our breath.

Psaki's claim aged badly, as did CNN's "fact-check" on Trump about what could happen as a result of Biden-Harris policies that let people from all over the world into the U.S.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally
Amy Curtis
CBS Had Different 'Editorial Standards' When They Interviewed Dad of 8-Year-Old Israeli Hostage Last Year
Amy Curtis
AP Gets WRECKED for Story on 'Flash Study' Blaming Human-Caused Climate Change for Hurricane Helene
Amy Curtis
Harris Campaign Backpedals BIG TIME After Tim Walz Calls to Abolish Electoral College (So Did Kamala)
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz's Daughter Stuck With the Check at Coffee Shop
Brett T.
U of Kansas Responds to Viral Professor Video With LAME Sugar Coated Statement and X Users Aren't Happy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally Amy Curtis
Advertisement