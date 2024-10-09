WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough Vetting' Claim Age Badly

This week a planned terrorist attack on Election Day was thwarted:

The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State militant organization and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in the U.S., the Justice Department said Tuesday. Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, of Oklahoma City told investigators after his arrest Monday that he had planned his attack to coincide with Election Day next month and that he and a co-conspirator expected to die as martyrs, according to charging documents. Tawhedi, who arrived in the U.S. in September 2021, had taken steps in recent weeks to advance his attack plans, including by ordering AK-47 rifles, liquidating his family’s assets and buying one-way tickets for his wife and child to travel home to Afghanistan, officials said.

The suspect who was arrested came to the U.S. under a Biden administration program that was called into question in 2021, but Democrats including then White House press secretary Jen Psaki basically said there was no need for concern because everybody would be thoroughly vetted:

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on Afghan refugees: "I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a thorough screening and background check process." pic.twitter.com/vfKeAB3za3 — The Hill (@thehill) September 1, 2021

That's a big story, right?

Townhall's Katie Pavlich earlier in the day wondered if anybody in the White House press corps who were called upon would bring this up to Karine Jean-Pierre:

White House press briefing today at 1:30. Let's see if KJP gets asked about this given yesterday's arrest of an Afghan national planning an ISIS slaughter of Americans on Election Day. https://t.co/BUk7qmupUl — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 9, 2024

But it was not to be:

There were no questions on this topic https://t.co/l80ECttpza — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 9, 2024

Maybe it'll come up tomorrow, but we won't hold our breath.

Psaki's claim aged badly, as did CNN's "fact-check" on Trump about what could happen as a result of Biden-Harris policies that let people from all over the world into the U.S.