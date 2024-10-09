Sen. Mike Lee Lays Out Demands for Next Senate GOP Leader
Another Media 'Fact-Check' on Trump (This Time From CNN) Has Aged Like Milk in the Summer Sun

Doug P.  |  9:30 AM on October 09, 2024
Meme

Biden and Harris administration policies have been disastrous both domestically and around the world, and at some point they're going to catch up with the country in disastrous and tragic ways (in many cases they already have).

Advertisement

Here's the latest example, and fortunately in this particular case the potential disaster was averted:

These are the ones who are getting caught, so we can't help but wonder how many more are in the country still under the radar: 

Tawhedi, who arrived in the U.S. in September 2021, had taken steps in recent weeks to advance his attack plans, including by ordering AK-47 rifles, liquidating his family’s assets and buying one-way tickets for his wife and child to travel home to Afghanistan, officials said. 

The arrest comes as the FBI confronts heightened concerns over the possibility of extremist violence on U.S. soil, with Director Christopher Wray telling The Associated Press in August that he was “hard pressed to think of a time in my career where so many different kinds of threats are all elevated at once.”

The Biden-Harris years have been just great, haven't they?

As usual, we're seeing a media "fact-check" about Trump and other Republicans that's instantly aged badly: 

If that was CNN (and the Biden administration's idea of "vetted" they did a terrible job. But media outlets like CNN know their immediate task is to say that Trump is wrong about everything, and they don't really seem to care when reality doesn't cooperate with their activist journalism. 

None of this is surprising to anybody who knows how much of the media performs "fact-checks": Somebody (often Trump) makes a claim about what the Biden-Harris administration is doing, and intrepid "journalists" like those at CNN go to the government and ask if it's true. Naturally the administration says the claim is not true, and the media reports "Trump falsely claims _____." 

There's been a lot of that going around lately.

