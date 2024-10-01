A True Mensch: After Iran Missile Strikes, John Fetterman Says His Voice and Vote Follow Israel

Earlier, we told you about Iran launching missile attacks on Israel, presumably in retaliation for Israel crippling Hezbollah. The Biden-Harris administration is reportedly 'negotiating' with Iran to limit the scope of the attack to stop Israel from retaliating (yeah, that's not gonna happen).

Israel has no stauncher ally in the Democratic Party than John Fetterman. Thank goodness.

And the good senator from Pennsylvania vows to support them:

Any move Iran makes against Israel, my voice and vote follows Israel to ensure they have whatever resources they need—whether that’s military, financial, or intelligence—to prevail over terror. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 1, 2024

Thank you Senator.



I pray more of our world leaders find this same moral clarity. — The World According To Rich (@rich_toronto) October 1, 2024

Thank you for representing the American people as Israel fights for the whole free world. I wish the Democrat senators in my home state of Illinois had your moral clarity. — Melanie (@MelanieUSA1) October 1, 2024

'Moral clarity' is exactly what this is: Israel is not the aggressor here. Israel is defending itself.

You have been an unfailing friend and supporter of Israel and Jews. You, sir, are a first-class mensch.



Thank you. — Dani Epstein (@daniepstein_com) October 1, 2024

I wish more Democrats like Fetterman were in office.



Democrats need to have a conversation about their moral compass - because it's lacking in many cases.



But not with Fetterman. All disagreements aside with his worldview, he is an honorable and noble man. A mensch https://t.co/cBDRINhPr3 — His Royal Curmudgeonlyness Smarmy McFAFO (@MrSmarmyPants) October 1, 2024

The Democratic Party would be much better off if more Democrats were like Fetterman.

This guy gets it https://t.co/FZIJEmdROw — james hickey (@jhickey4897) October 1, 2024

He does. Thank goodness.