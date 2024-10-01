AWFL ALERT: Democrat Women Most Likely to Block Friends Over Political Differences
A True Mensch: After Iran Missile Strikes, John Fetterman Says His Voice and Vote Follow Israel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Earlier, we told you about Iran launching missile attacks on Israel, presumably in retaliation for Israel crippling Hezbollah. The Biden-Harris administration is reportedly 'negotiating' with Iran to limit the scope of the attack to stop Israel from retaliating (yeah, that's not gonna happen).

Israel has no stauncher ally in the Democratic Party than John Fetterman. Thank goodness.

And the good senator from Pennsylvania vows to support them:

GOOD.

Biden and Harris could use some.

'Moral clarity' is exactly what this is: Israel is not the aggressor here. Israel is defending itself.

He really is.

Exactly this.

He really has become this writer's favorite senator.

The Democratic Party would be much better off if more Democrats were like Fetterman.

He does. Thank goodness.

Tags: IRAN ISRAEL WAR JOHN FETTERMAN

