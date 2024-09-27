NO LIE Detected: Netanyahu Calls UN a 'Swamp of Antisemitic Bile'

Director of Female 'Ghostbusters' Reboot STILL Blaming Trump for Film's Failure
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Pamela Smith

There are few governmental bodies more dangerous than the United Nations. Corrupt to the core, it spends more time telling sovereign nations how to operate than it does cleaning up its own house. Members of the UN were with Hamas as they carried out their act of terrorism in Israel on October 7, and they've stolen humanitarian aid.

We're barely scratching the surface of how awful they are, cause it's a long list.

Yesterday, Javier Milei of Argentina took a torch to the UN in a fantastic speech. He went into their own house and called them tyrants and hypocrites to their faces.

Today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the UN a 'swamp of antisemitic bile'.

He's right.

Much, much worse.

Absolutely.

An accurate logo.

They sure are.

The 'respectfully' at the end slays us.

Dismantle it, raze the building in Manhattan, and salt the earth.

It's a bastion of communists who are trying to take over the world.

As to who funds it? Our tax dollars do. The U.S. is the largest contributor to the U.N. to the tune of $18 billion per year.

Kinda is, when you think about it.

Precisely.

Absolutely 100% correct.

