NO LIE Detected: Netanyahu Calls UN a 'Swamp of Antisemitic Bile'

There are few governmental bodies more dangerous than the United Nations. Corrupt to the core, it spends more time telling sovereign nations how to operate than it does cleaning up its own house. Members of the UN were with Hamas as they carried out their act of terrorism in Israel on October 7, and they've stolen humanitarian aid.

Advertisement

We're barely scratching the surface of how awful they are, cause it's a long list.

Yesterday, Javier Milei of Argentina took a torch to the UN in a fantastic speech. He went into their own house and called them tyrants and hypocrites to their faces.

Today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the UN a 'swamp of antisemitic bile'.

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls UN ‘swamp of antisemitic bile’ in fiery speech https://t.co/u6oVCQoVH7 pic.twitter.com/ewvfgMjKKT — New York Post (@nypost) September 27, 2024

He's right.

Netanyahu was being generous. The UN is actually much worse. — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) September 27, 2024

Much, much worse.

Absolutely.

An accurate logo.

The UN is corrupt to the core and @netanyahu is right to call them out as a “swamp of antisemtic bile”.



🇺🇸🇮🇱 — Rep. Jason Fischer 📟 (@JasonFischerFL) September 27, 2024

They sure are.

F**k the United Nations and all the globalists, respectfully. — Sav ❀ (@savvy167) September 27, 2024

The 'respectfully' at the end slays us.

Ohh how I love Israel

UN is so gone, just dismantle that money eating swamp, it's way overdue... — The Lone Wolf of Denmark (@TheLoneWOLF_onX) September 27, 2024

Dismantle it, raze the building in Manhattan, and salt the earth.

Honest question here. What purpose does the UN actually serve at this point? Is it an open forum for nations of the world to discuss their grievances and different ways to approach peace and humanitarian efforts? Because that's what it should be. And who funds this organization? — citizenx (@CitizenXtraFluf) September 27, 2024

It's a bastion of communists who are trying to take over the world.

As to who funds it? Our tax dollars do. The U.S. is the largest contributor to the U.N. to the tune of $18 billion per year.

Kind of an insult to swamps, which actually serve a useful purpose. https://t.co/xNZCKBgzEg — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 27, 2024

Kinda is, when you think about it.

Say what you want (many will) about him but he ain’t wrong on this one! Anyone with a shred of honesty can’t dispute this. https://t.co/0QiBhDSyxG — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) September 27, 2024

Precisely.

Absolutely 100% correct.