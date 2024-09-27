'A Slap in the Face': Border Patrol Union Statement on Kamala Harris' Border Visit Is BRUTAL for Her

Nate Silver Throws Shade on Allan Lichtman's 2024 Election Prediction
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris is trying really hard to gaslight the American people when it comes to her record on the border. She's been the border czar throughout her time in office and made a visit back in June, 2021. In the meantime, droves of illegals -- including violent Venezuelan gang members, Chinese nationals, and Middle Eastern terrorists -- have come into the country.

The consequences have been severe, both economically and in terms of the safety and lives of Americans.

Today, she finally went back to the border because she's getting clobbered on the issue.

This statement from the Border Patrol union is going to sting:

The statement reads:

“After years of not just ignoring the problem, but helping create it, Vice President Kamala Harris is finally headed down to the border. This is nothing more than for her to check the box, but what it is in reality is a slap in the face towards the men and women that put their lives on the line every day, and also a slap in the face to the American public. Where has she been?"

- Art Del Cueto, VP, National Border Patrol Council.

OUCH.

That's gonna leave a mark.

That's all it is. A PR stunt.

That's this writer's suspicion as well.

She'd love to see the internals on this.

Nate Silver Throws Shade on Allan Lichtman's 2024 Election Prediction
justmindy
That was epic, too.

And every economic woe is her fault, too.

Bingo. The inaction speaks volumes.

No wonder voters find her inauthentic and insincere

Heck, even kids know she's a liar.

Right through it. Like a window pane.

They are. That'll damage her campaign.

Hang on -- let us grab our popcorn.

No one should fall for it.

We deserve so much better.

