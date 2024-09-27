'A Slap in the Face': Border Patrol Union Statement on Kamala Harris' Border Visit Is BRUTAL for Her

Kamala Harris is trying really hard to gaslight the American people when it comes to her record on the border. She's been the border czar throughout her time in office and made a visit back in June, 2021. In the meantime, droves of illegals -- including violent Venezuelan gang members, Chinese nationals, and Middle Eastern terrorists -- have come into the country.

The consequences have been severe, both economically and in terms of the safety and lives of Americans.

Today, she finally went back to the border because she's getting clobbered on the issue.

This statement from the Border Patrol union is going to sting:

NEW: Border Patrol union statement to @FoxNews re: VP Kamala Harris’ border visit in AZ today - her first visit to the southern border since June 2021 when she went to El Paso, TX.



“After years of not just ignoring the problem, but helping create it, Vice President Kamala… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 27, 2024

The statement reads:

“After years of not just ignoring the problem, but helping create it, Vice President Kamala Harris is finally headed down to the border. This is nothing more than for her to check the box, but what it is in reality is a slap in the face towards the men and women that put their lives on the line every day, and also a slap in the face to the American public. Where has she been?" - Art Del Cueto, VP, National Border Patrol Council.

OUCH.

That's gonna leave a mark.

That's all it is. A PR stunt.

The only reason Kamala’s going to the border is because she’s losing. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 27, 2024

That's this writer's suspicion as well.

She'd love to see the internals on this.

Nothing will ever beat @BPUnion's real-time fact check statement during the Biden Trump debate: pic.twitter.com/8wCzEZlFiF — mark (@rhapsodyboard) September 27, 2024

That was epic, too.

🚨🚨



Kamala Harris was the Border Czar.



Every murder, rape and crime committed by an illegal alien — Harris is responsible for. — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) September 27, 2024

And every economic woe is her fault, too.

Let me get this straight.



She wants to pretend to care about the border while she and Biden could close the border this afternoon?



If we had a media, they would call her out on the silliness of this event. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) September 27, 2024

Bingo. The inaction speaks volumes.

She has the ability to shut it down and has for the past 3.5 years. She wants it open and wants blanket asylum for all of the illegals they have transported in, including the Haitians they flew in and gave protected status. This is just a publicity stunt and photo op. — MAGA TX RANCH WOMAN🇺🇸🇺🇸🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🐂🐎🐾 (@txranch45) September 27, 2024

No wonder voters find her inauthentic and insincere.

Heck, even kids know she's a liar.

I think it will hurt her. People see right through the facade of caring. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) September 27, 2024

Right through it. Like a window pane.

The people charged with keeping our borders safe have squarely placed blame on Kamala Harris for the immigration crisis on the southern border that has extended to American cities. https://t.co/o6iqNbUhkr — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 27, 2024

They are. That'll damage her campaign.

Kamala's visit to the border is nothing more than a photo op.



I'll also be visiting the border today.



Keep an eye out for updates on the REAL border crisis. https://t.co/76qYnzXzFW — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 27, 2024

Hang on -- let us grab our popcorn.

The actual officers on the ground, the brave cops trying to guard America's front door, they are NOT falling for Kamala's ridiculous photo op stunt... https://t.co/nKSkS1mXcQ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 27, 2024

No one should fall for it.

VP Harris is finally visiting the border after years of malicious, intentional dismantling of our border security. Her policies have destroyed countless lives. This visit is nothing more than a political stunt, and our Border Patrol agents and the American people deserve better. https://t.co/lSwBjGaa72 — Congressman Michael Cloud (@RepCloudTX) September 27, 2024

We deserve so much better.