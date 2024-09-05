Tom Elliott's Supercut Proves Harris Is the 'Most Inauthentic, Consultant-Produced Candidate' EVER

With the election just about 60 days away, the Kamala Harris campaign has one goal: Do NOT, under any circumstances, let the public know what their candidate really believes or stands on the issues.

Advertisement

What we have left is a manufactured campaign of "joy." Who is Kamala Harris? Why, she's whatever you want her to be!

Grabien News' Tom Elliott has another great supercut, and this one shows Harris flashing some chameleon-like qualities when it comes to trying to become whoever she happens to be speaking to at any given time. This is pretty amazing:

Yikes!

"Worse than Hillary" candidate behavior detected:

The most inauthentic, consultant-produced candidate in history.



Yes, worse than Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/5ONZqugx16 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 5, 2024

People can say what they want about the Republican nominee, but at least whoever and wherever he's speaking, he's still the same Trump.

This is fake and cringe to a level I previously never thought possible. — Tom (@TMeadeOH) September 5, 2024

2:30 of pure cringe. — Anti-Taxxer (@colossusPhD) September 5, 2024

Kamala is so fake and inauthentic. This is like a bad sitcom.



How can she be this close to the Presidency? pic.twitter.com/BmyTw0TRHF — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 5, 2024

Has there ever been anybody less authentic than Kamala Harris? https://t.co/VYThkXTMv7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 5, 2024

We're trying to think of somebody less authentic but are stumped at the moment.