Tom Elliott's Supercut Proves Harris Is the 'Most Inauthentic, Consultant-Produced Candidate' EVER

With the election just about 60 days away, the Kamala Harris campaign has one goal: Do NOT, under any circumstances, let the public know what their candidate really believes or stands on the issues.
What we have left is a manufactured campaign of "joy." Who is Kamala Harris? Why, she's whatever you want her to be!
Grabien News' Tom Elliott has another great supercut, and this one shows Harris flashing some chameleon-like qualities when it comes to trying to become whoever she happens to be speaking to at any given time. This is pretty amazing:
SUPERCUT!@KamalaHarris, fake & cringe pic.twitter.com/ck0GmDIvEg— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 5, 2024
People can say what they want about the Republican nominee, but at least whoever and wherever he's speaking, he's still the same Trump.
We're trying to think of somebody less authentic but are stumped at the moment.
