He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking...
Electoral College Poll Has Me Wondering Just How Damn DUMB Far Too Many...
Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff
All the OOF! Mollie Hemingway EMASCULATES 'Tampon' Tim Walz Explaining How He's Hurting...
Zelensky for Harris?! Liberals BRAINWASH Their Kids!
What fans? Brittney Griner Claims Fans are Screaming Racial Slurs at WNBA Players
Breaking: Big Explosion in Beirut (Israel May Have Just Ended Hezbollah) -- UPDATED
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! EPIC Changes in Voter Registration Should TERRIFY Kamala Harris...
Journo Who Had Fawning Chat With Law & Order Candidate Stunned by How...
WOOF! WATCH Tim Walz Squirm and Sputter Trying to Answer If He Thinks...
Kamala Harris' Gaslighting About Importance of Secure Border Is Laughably Disqualifying
'I Want a Pony'! Kamala Harris Hilariously TORCHED for Trying to Play Santa...
Legendary Star of Stage and Screen Dame Maggie Smith Dies at Age 89
YAAAS! MSNBC Harpy Whining About Men of ALL COLORS All But ENDING Kamala's...

Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics: Joe Biden Repeats Phony Stat on Guns Being 'Number One Killer' of Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

All the Democrats do is lie. If they open their mouths, there's a 99.9% chance that whatever you're about to hear is a pile of good ol' fashioned bologna.

Yesterday, Joe Biden took a break from his beach vacays to scream at an invisible Thomas Jefferson about the Tree of Liberty and that the Second Amendment didn't allow cannon ownership (it did, and still does, actually).

Advertisement

He's back today to repeat an oft-debunked lie about guns and kids:

He's also lying about what J.D. Vance said about school shootings, FWIW.

The only way you can fudge the numbers to make guns the 'number one' killer of children is to expand the definition of children to include 18- and 19-year-olds: ya know, legal adults.

Here's the reality:

For those under 18, vehicle deaths are consistently greater than those from firearms. Adding homicides, unintentional deaths, and suicides together shows 2,443 total deaths from vehicles and 2,218 from firearms. In 2021, there were again 2,668 vehicle and 2,519 firearm deaths. When we exclude justifiable homicides that are committed in self-defense, that number falls by several hundred.

X users wasted no time in pointing out the other leading cause of death of children: abortion.

And Joe Biden wants that -- on demand, unrestricted, and taxpayer funded.

Recommended

Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff
Doug P.
Advertisement

Bingo.

'A solemn decision between a woman and her doctor.'

No, it's not.

They sure are.

Where are the fact-checkers? Where are the talking heads and pundits to say Biden's outrageous claim lacks evidence or needs context?

All we hear are crickets.

Or Leftists with guns, as the last several high profile shootings (including two assassination attempts targeting Donald Trump) have shown.

Nowhere to be found.

Advertisement

And they give more to Ukraine.

All true.

There's a pending Community Note already.

Millions of children lost to abortion and Biden cheers that on.

But if we ban guns it'll magically go away!

Advertisement

The Left also doesn't adequately charge or sentence those who commit gun crimes, setting them loose to murder again.

It's almost like they don't take shootings seriously unless they can use them for political power.

Make no mistake: Kamala Harris will come for our guns. Her record speaks for itself. This is just laying the groundwork to justify upending the Second Amendment.

Tags: GUN CONTROL JOE BIDEN KIDS LIE LIES VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff
Doug P.
He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)
Sam J.
All the OOF! Mollie Hemingway EMASCULATES 'Tampon' Tim Walz Explaining How He's Hurting Kamala and ROFL
Sam J.
Breaking: Big Explosion in Beirut (Israel May Have Just Ended Hezbollah) -- UPDATED
Amy Curtis
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! EPIC Changes in Voter Registration Should TERRIFY Kamala Harris and Democrats
Sam J.
What fans? Brittney Griner Claims Fans are Screaming Racial Slurs at WNBA Players
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff Doug P.
Advertisement