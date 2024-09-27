Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics: Joe Biden Repeats Phony Stat on Guns Being 'Number One Killer' of Kids

All the Democrats do is lie. If they open their mouths, there's a 99.9% chance that whatever you're about to hear is a pile of good ol' fashioned bologna.

Yesterday, Joe Biden took a break from his beach vacays to scream at an invisible Thomas Jefferson about the Tree of Liberty and that the Second Amendment didn't allow cannon ownership (it did, and still does, actually).

He's back today to repeat an oft-debunked lie about guns and kids:

Guns are the #1 killer of children in America.



It’s sick. And it's sick if your response is “get over it” or it’s a “fact of life” as some of my colleagues across the aisle have said.



Who the hell do these people think they are? — President Biden (@POTUS) September 27, 2024

He's also lying about what J.D. Vance said about school shootings, FWIW.

The only way you can fudge the numbers to make guns the 'number one' killer of children is to expand the definition of children to include 18- and 19-year-olds: ya know, legal adults.

Here's the reality:

For those under 18, vehicle deaths are consistently greater than those from firearms. Adding homicides, unintentional deaths, and suicides together shows 2,443 total deaths from vehicles and 2,218 from firearms. In 2021, there were again 2,668 vehicle and 2,519 firearm deaths. When we exclude justifiable homicides that are committed in self-defense, that number falls by several hundred.

X users wasted no time in pointing out the other leading cause of death of children: abortion.

Abortion is — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) September 27, 2024

And Joe Biden wants that -- on demand, unrestricted, and taxpayer funded.

What’s sick is how your party murders millions of babies every year and you brain wash society into thinking that’s a fact of life — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) September 27, 2024

Bingo.

'A solemn decision between a woman and her doctor.'

No, it's not.

They sure are.

Where are the fact-checkers? Where are the talking heads and pundits to say Biden's outrageous claim lacks evidence or needs context?

All we hear are crickets.

Transgenders with Guns, to be specific. — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) September 27, 2024

Or Leftists with guns, as the last several high profile shootings (including two assassination attempts targeting Donald Trump) have shown.

Where is your outrage for all the illegals you let in that are killing American citizens? — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) September 27, 2024

Nowhere to be found.

Guns are so bad you gave thousands of them — including cannons! — to the Taliban.



What’s sick is that Jill (or whichever intern typed this) thinks they can lecture us about guns on your behalf.



Thanks to you, it’s a fact of life that women in Afghanistan have less rights now. https://t.co/zG8gLvKZy9 pic.twitter.com/fjIPIk077s — Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) September 27, 2024

And they give more to Ukraine.

They aren't. Cars are.



But, this is like "Abuse is the #1 killer of young pregnant women." Not...that many things kill healthy people under 55. Teenage gang shooters are unlikely to have heart attacks. https://t.co/ean56zOmdk — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 27, 2024

All true.

The number one cause of death in America for children is traffic accidents - not guns.@CommunityNotes, do your thing. https://t.co/nskSWEC5X5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 27, 2024

There's a pending Community Note already.

Easily refuted from even a quick glance at the CDC's website:



Children ages 1-14 years

Accidents are the #1 killer



#2, depending on age group is Cancer, or Congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities, or suicide.



The real #1 is abortion. https://t.co/PCipPLWeI7 — cudchewerchad (@cudchewerchad) September 27, 2024

Millions of children lost to abortion and Biden cheers that on.

Every single active school shooter in the last 2 years had gender ideology issues.



Every... Single... One https://t.co/NGJC8vVzKo — Saxon African (@Saxon_African) September 27, 2024

But if we ban guns it'll magically go away!

A) Actually abortion is.



B) That's not what Vance said.



B) These dishonest worms always count 18 and 19-year-olds as "children" so they can pad the numbers with gang violence deaths and blame the guns. https://t.co/C1noKCW7he — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 27, 2024

The Left also doesn't adequately charge or sentence those who commit gun crimes, setting them loose to murder again.

It's almost like they don't take shootings seriously unless they can use them for political power.

Make no mistake: Kamala Harris will come for our guns. Her record speaks for itself. This is just laying the groundwork to justify upending the Second Amendment.