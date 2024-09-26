President Biden Lies About 'Secretary Vance' Saying Shootings Are a Fact of Life

Alex Soros Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for World Leaders in Hopes of...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held an event at the White House Thursday where they unveiled new executive orders around gun violence.

From the official White House press release:

Now, President Biden and Vice President Harris are taking additional action on two emerging firearms threats: machinegun conversion devices and unserialized, 3D-printed firearms.

In this Executive Order, President Biden is establishing an Emerging Firearms Threats Task Force, consisting of leadership from key federal departments and agencies. President Biden is directing the Task Force to issue a report within 90 days that includes: an assessment of the threat posed by machinegun conversion devices and unserialized, 3D-printed firearms; an assessment of federal agencies’ operational and legal capacities to detect, intercept, and seize machinegun conversion devices and unserialized, 3D-printed firearms; and an interagency plan for combatting these emerging threats. The report will include any additional authorities or funding the federal agencies need from Congress in order to complete this work.

The executive order would also lead to the creation of guidance on school shooter drills:

… a summary of: existing research on active shooter drills and resources for school districts and institutions of higher education on how to create, implement, and evaluate evidence-informed active shooter drills; how to conduct effective and age- and developmentally-appropriate drills; how best to communicate with students, families, and educators about these drills; how to prevent students and educators from experiencing trauma or psychological distress associated with these drills; and how best to serve people with disabilities and those with language-related needs, including by ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws, when designing and implementing school-based active shooter drills.

It's obviously less than they would like.

As we reported, the Associated Press recently posted and then deleted a post saying, "JD Vance says school shootings are a 'fact of life,' calls for better security. But the lie was already out there, and Biden's running with it.

But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools.”

Harris has said that she's opposed to stationing police officers in schools.

Before he was forced out, he was still repeating the "very fine people" and "injecting bleach" hoaxes.

***

