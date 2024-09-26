President Biden Lies About 'Secretary Vance' Saying Shootings Are a Fact of Life

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held an event at the White House Thursday where they unveiled new executive orders around gun violence.

Current scene in the East Room of the White House, where a survivor of the Parkland school shooting is introducing VP Harris and President Biden to mark the signing of new executive orders aimed at combatting gun violence. pic.twitter.com/WmOnjvcFsf — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) September 26, 2024

Advertisement

Getting ready to celebrate new gun safety announcements from President Biden and Vice-President Harris at the White House with Reps. Lucy McBath, Maxwell Frost and gun safety leaders. pic.twitter.com/C2AdWdMcA7 — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 26, 2024

From the official White House press release:

Now, President Biden and Vice President Harris are taking additional action on two emerging firearms threats: machinegun conversion devices and unserialized, 3D-printed firearms. In this Executive Order, President Biden is establishing an Emerging Firearms Threats Task Force, consisting of leadership from key federal departments and agencies. President Biden is directing the Task Force to issue a report within 90 days that includes: an assessment of the threat posed by machinegun conversion devices and unserialized, 3D-printed firearms; an assessment of federal agencies’ operational and legal capacities to detect, intercept, and seize machinegun conversion devices and unserialized, 3D-printed firearms; and an interagency plan for combatting these emerging threats. The report will include any additional authorities or funding the federal agencies need from Congress in order to complete this work.

The executive order would also lead to the creation of guidance on school shooter drills:

… a summary of: existing research on active shooter drills and resources for school districts and institutions of higher education on how to create, implement, and evaluate evidence-informed active shooter drills; how to conduct effective and age- and developmentally-appropriate drills; how best to communicate with students, families, and educators about these drills; how to prevent students and educators from experiencing trauma or psychological distress associated with these drills; and how best to serve people with disabilities and those with language-related needs, including by ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws, when designing and implementing school-based active shooter drills.

It's obviously less than they would like.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to bankrupt the gun industry with frivolous lawsuits:



“End immunity for the gun industry!” pic.twitter.com/C15jgw1eZi — NRA (@NRA) September 26, 2024

As we reported, the Associated Press recently posted and then deleted a post saying, "JD Vance says school shootings are a 'fact of life,' calls for better security. But the lie was already out there, and Biden's running with it.

Biden just referred to JD Vance as “Secretary Vance” then lied about the “facts of life” hoax. pic.twitter.com/cSagDRaqnX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 26, 2024

Biden refers to Senator JD Vance as "Secretary Vance," then regurgitates the debunked lie that he dismissed school shootings as "facts of life."



That's a disgusting lie from a man in cognitive decline (which Kamala covered up). pic.twitter.com/dsqhN71YTZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2024

Biden says, "I'm going to be very blunt: Secretary [sic] Vance of Ohio has called these shootings 'facts of life.' Who the hell do these people think they are?" — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2024

Vance was not dismissive of shootings as the AP first reported then deleted. Instead, the Ohio senator was lamenting how schools had become "soft targets" for the maladjusted.



Full quote from Vance:



“I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho and you… — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 26, 2024

But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools.”

Advertisement

Harris has said that she's opposed to stationing police officers in schools.

Biden can only lie. — Common Sense Lady (@Bluzforever) September 26, 2024

He has never told the truth even when he was coherent and mentally competent. — Barry Zalma, Esq., CFE (@bzalma) September 26, 2024

Biden's entire "reason for running" is based on a debunked lie. — Bob Becker (@Bob_916) September 26, 2024

Before he was forced out, he was still repeating the "very fine people" and "injecting bleach" hoaxes.

***