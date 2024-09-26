Time for Bed, Gramps! Watch Lying Joe Biden Yell About the Second Amendment Not Being Absolute

Today, President Biden (yeah, he's still president. We'd almost forgotten, too) signed some gun control measure executive orders. Cause they're totes not coming for our guns.

The measures, according to The Washington Examiner will focus on:

[C]ombating gun violence by restricting new firearm technology and helping students address the trauma caused by active shooter drills in schools. The executive order will target 3D-printed guns that do not have serial numbers and devices that convert semiautomatic firearms into rapid-fire guns similar to machine guns. The order also creates a new task force that will issue a report in 90 days on federal law enforcement’s ability to detect and seize the rapid-fire devices, as well as outline a strategy to combat the threat they pose.

Biden gave remarks on this, too and he did that weird yelling thing he does again.

WATCH:

Biden starts randomly screaming again: "Never was the Second Amendment meant to be absolute! Back when it was passed, you could not own a cannon! No, I'm not joking!"



(That's a debunked lie. He's sundowning.) pic.twitter.com/EJrhP9pRIC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2024

Yikes.

Whenever Biden says 'I'm not joking', you know he's lying. That's his tell.

You could, in fact, own a cannon.

It was never meant to be absolute? The founding fathers literally put in writing ’Shall not be infringed’ — Silas (@Silas84K) September 26, 2024

It kind of reveals how the Left thinks about our rights, and how the Constitution protects those rights from their hideous agenda to say the Second Amendment is 'not absolute.'

It sure is.

Actually yes, you could own a cannon, and the language is very clear. The right to keep and bear arms SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED. — Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) September 26, 2024

Maybe if we keep saying 'SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED' the message will penetrate their thick skulls.

He is lying every time he opens his mouth... but he gives it away when he says, "I'm not joking!" or "No Lie!" or "I'm not kidding!" — GinaH (@ginahens1) September 26, 2024

Technically, he's not wrong when he says he's not joking or kidding.

Cause he's not. He's lying.

Not only could you own a cannon, you could own a warship full of them. — Wynn Duffy 🇱🇹 🇮🇱 (@WynnDuffyOG) September 26, 2024

This writer would've loved to own a warship full of cannons.

The perfect meme.

.... and just like that, Biden put slavery & denying a woman's right to vote back on the table. #HarrisWalz2024 pic.twitter.com/0xO84NKXAe — Wny Poker (@wnypoker) September 26, 2024

Yeah, he didn't think that through.

Which is understandable because his brain is pudding at this point.

Took me 3 sec to ask ChatGPT:



No, it was not illegal to own a cannon when the U.S. Constitution was written. During the late 18th century, private ownership of cannons and other forms of artillery was not uncommon. Wealthy individuals, privateers, and militias often owned such… — Joshua Richard (@Josh43E611) September 26, 2024

The post continues:

Wealthy individuals, privateers, and militias often owned such weaponry. The Second Amendment, which was ratified in 1791, does not specifically mention cannons but broadly refers to "arms," and at the time, this would have included cannons. The context of the time was different, with private citizens and ships sometimes needing to be armed for protection or commerce, especially in areas with limited government military presence. The legality of owning cannons would have depended on local laws and regulations rather than a federal prohibition.

Oh, look.

Facts. History.

Things that are anathema to Democrats.

They really need to invest in one of those giant muppet stage hooks. https://t.co/OfqzrC8RXg pic.twitter.com/5FMxWwhS4K — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 26, 2024

We'll even pay for it.

You absolutely could own a cannon. He’s been told this over and over and over, including by fact-checkers who usually bend over backwards to agree with him. That he still repeats this shows he cannot learn. https://t.co/ZgwZd3135h — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 26, 2024

He doesn't want to learn.

He's been giving this dumb speech for more than a decade now, and every part of it is untrue. https://t.co/l4UP6lKNV3 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 26, 2024

Even words 'a', 'and', and 'the' are untrue.

He's wrong but more important he completely garbled the Tree of Liberty quote and argues with Thomas Jefferson out loud. https://t.co/ojm0DO6OqA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2024

We caught that, too.

Is Thomas Jefferson in the room with us right now, sir?

The liberty of blood is watered with a tree can. https://t.co/5H7PspGDPc — tom stewart. (@tomstew93814627) September 26, 2024

This made us laugh. HARD.

A) Yes you could. B) Yes it is absolute. C) Everyone involved keeping this man away from proper elderly help should be charged with elder abuse. https://t.co/q0yOL4pTrM — Mary 🥧 Spicy Ginger 🍂 (@mchastain81) September 26, 2024

A) Agree. B) Agree. C) DEFINITELY AGREE.

Not only could you own cannons when the 2nd Amendment was written but many insurance companies refused to insure merchant vessels that didn’t have at least a modest degree of armament.



Civilian-owned cannons weren’t just legal, they oftentimes expected. https://t.co/lAUJOGPhvO — HMSP 🦬🇺🇸 (@_HMSP) September 26, 2024

Wild.

Yes you can own a cannon. You STILL can own a cannon.



The man lies all the time. It’s pathological. https://t.co/feZbTZ6EKo — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) September 26, 2024

You can still own a cannon.

*Adds cannon to Christmas list*