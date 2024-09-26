The World Turns a Blind Eye to Iran's Hypocrisy
Time for Bed, Gramps! Watch Lying Joe Biden Yell About the Second Amendment Not Being Absolute

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:15 PM on September 26, 2024
ImgFlip

Today, President Biden (yeah, he's still president. We'd almost forgotten, too) signed some gun control measure executive orders. Cause they're totes not coming for our guns.

The measures, according to The Washington Examiner will focus on:

[C]ombating gun violence by restricting new firearm technology and helping students address the trauma caused by active shooter drills in schools.

The executive order will target 3D-printed guns that do not have serial numbers and devices that convert semiautomatic firearms into rapid-fire guns similar to machine guns.

The order also creates a new task force that will issue a report in 90 days on federal law enforcement’s ability to detect and seize the rapid-fire devices, as well as outline a strategy to combat the threat they pose.

Biden gave remarks on this, too and he did that weird yelling thing he does again.

WATCH:

Yikes.

Whenever Biden says 'I'm not joking', you know he's lying. That's his tell.

You could, in fact, own a cannon.

It kind of reveals how the Left thinks about our rights, and how the Constitution protects those rights from their hideous agenda to say the Second Amendment is 'not absolute.'

It sure is.

Maybe if we keep saying 'SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED' the message will penetrate their thick skulls.

Technically, he's not wrong when he says he's not joking or kidding.

Cause he's not. He's lying.

This writer would've loved to own a warship full of cannons.

The perfect meme.

Yeah, he didn't think that through.

Which is understandable because his brain is pudding at this point.

The post continues:

Wealthy individuals, privateers, and militias often owned such weaponry. The Second Amendment, which was ratified in 1791, does not specifically mention cannons but broadly refers to "arms," and at the time, this would have included cannons.

The context of the time was different, with private citizens and ships sometimes needing to be armed for protection or commerce, especially in areas with limited government military presence. The legality of owning cannons would have depended on local laws and regulations rather than a federal prohibition.

Oh, look.

Facts. History.

Things that are anathema to Democrats.

We'll even pay for it.

He doesn't want to learn.

Even words 'a', 'and', and 'the' are untrue.

We caught that, too.

Is Thomas Jefferson in the room with us right now, sir?

This made us laugh. HARD.

A) Agree. B) Agree. C) DEFINITELY AGREE.

Wild.

You can still own a cannon.

*Adds cannon to Christmas list*

Tags: GUN CONTROL JOE BIDEN SECOND AMENDMENT

