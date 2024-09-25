DOOFUS: Pete Buttigieg Says It's 'Interesting' and 'Complicated' but Inflation Is Down (Except It's NOT)

Consumer confidence is at a three-year low, because Americans keep getting clobbered by inflation.

But the Biden-Harris administration and the clowns in the White House keep telling us things are great.

Like Pete Buttigieg who seems to do everything except be Secretary of Transportation. Here he is, trying to make the claim inflation is down.

Sure is interesting how we passed the Inflation Reduction Act, and then inflation went down. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 25, 2024

And he assures us the issue is 'complicated' but 'certainly true.'

It’s admittedly complicated, but it’s certainly true. https://t.co/48v73Eb8m3 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 25, 2024

It is neither of those things, and X users were more than willing to point this out:

Sure is interesting that you Dems brag about inflation reduction when the inflation rate is still double what it was when Biden took over.



And it sure is interesting that the "inflation reduction act" was a slush fund for the Green New Fantasy, but you still want more money. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) September 25, 2024

Biden admitted as much regarding the Inflation Reduction Act, on several occasions.

Biden said it was an actual climate bill doofus — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) September 25, 2024

Pete seems to have forgotten that part.

Every day you expose news levels of your st%pidity. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 25, 2024

He sure does.

Are you this dumb?



You can’t be.



The RATE OF INCREASE from near 10% has come down to 3% which is still 50% HIGHER than target.



That’s after prices increased near 30% since Mr. Magoo @POTUS and @VP entered office.



Just stop. — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) September 25, 2024

He is that dumb.

Democrats: increase inflation by 30% from where it was under Trump and then bring it down 2-3% from it's high and then claim that's an accomplishment. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) September 25, 2024

Bingo.

The *rate* of inflation went down but inflation did not go down so stop lying. Thanks. — LADE BACKK (@LadeBackk) September 25, 2024

This is what we call 'misinformation' and we'd like to remind you the Democrats want to jail conservatives for it.

While they trade in it daily.

Inflation has not gone down. Inflation is just not going up as quickly as it was at the same time last year. Inflation numbers are still positive. You're innumerate. — Natali Morris (@natalimorris) September 25, 2024

He certainly is innumerate.

The inflation rate may have went down, but price levels are significantly higher due to the Inflation Reduction Act. — Jamie 🇺🇲 🇨🇦 (@LibertyJamison) September 25, 2024

And Kamala Harris was the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.

Don't forget that.

They really think you're this stupid. Like claiming the sun sets when it's cloudy outside. https://t.co/cBxAvOeTO5 — Michael Lotfi (@MichaelLotfi) September 25, 2024

Their base believes this.

'BUT IT'S DOWN!' - Mayor Pete

Simple math. If you weigh 220 pounds and gain 20 pounds in a year, that's a 9.1% gain. Gain 10 pounds the next year, it's an 4.2% gain. Gain 5 pounds in Year 3 & it's a 2.0% gain.



Weight gain is not going down while the percentage decreases & you're, still, fat. https://t.co/dkvIfF27zU — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) September 25, 2024

A perfect illustration.

Is this guy claiming that the average person can afford a house and groceries now?

Because that’s a bald faced lie.



Or is he using accounting dishonesty? https://t.co/A7G3PCRGWa — Kiran (@TheKiranHill) September 25, 2024

He's lying.

I believe he is this ignorant. https://t.co/9TXqUL6J1y — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) September 25, 2024

We believe you are correct.

He's willfully this ignorant.