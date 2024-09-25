DOOFUS: Pete Buttigieg Says It's 'Interesting' and 'Complicated' but Inflation Is Down (Except It's NOT)

If Abortion Laws Are So Bad, Why Do Fear-Mongering Democrats Have to LIE...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on September 25, 2024
Twitchy

Consumer confidence is at a three-year low, because Americans keep getting clobbered by inflation.

But the Biden-Harris administration and the clowns in the White House keep telling us things are great.

Like Pete Buttigieg who seems to do everything except be Secretary of Transportation. Here he is, trying to make the claim inflation is down.

And he assures us the issue is 'complicated' but 'certainly true.'

It is neither of those things, and X users were more than willing to point this out:

Biden admitted as much regarding the Inflation Reduction Act, on several occasions.

Pete seems to have forgotten that part.

He sure does.

Kamala Tried to Pronounce the Name of a Book of the Bible and It Went So Hilariously Bad
justmindy
He is that dumb.

Bingo.

This is what we call 'misinformation' and we'd like to remind you the Democrats want to jail conservatives for it.

While they trade in it daily.

He certainly is innumerate.

And Kamala Harris was the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.

Don't forget that.

Their base believes this.

'BUT IT'S DOWN!' - Mayor Pete

A perfect illustration.

He's lying.

We believe you are correct.

He's willfully this ignorant.

