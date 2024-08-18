Biden Admits What We All Knew: His 'Inflation Reduction Act' Was a Massive Climate Change Scam Bill

Since Joe Biden has nothing to lose, we guess he can be honest about things we knew he was lying about years ago.

Like the so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act'. At the time, many people pointed out it was a version of the Green New Deal wrapped up in economic packaging.

Advertisement

Biden (or whatever staffer drew the short straw to write his posts) admitted it again:

Two years since we signed into law the most significant climate investment in the history of the world. pic.twitter.com/JNs70sjAeH — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2024

Oh? We thought it was supposed to reduce inflation.

It was called the Green New Deal.



That was so vastly unpopular that you renamed it to the IRA.



It has since crippled everything it touches.



One of many horrible things to come from Harris and Biden. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 16, 2024

All of this.

Your daily reminder pic.twitter.com/xYuTjiwQOc — Paul Hookem (@PaulHook_em) August 16, 2024

The environmentalists are all watermelons: green on the outside, red on the inside.

Yeah that was a terrible bill, glad you’re gonna be out of office one way or another soon — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 16, 2024

We can't wait to see him go.

The politician's way of saying 'sending money to my cronies.'

Fixed it for ya, Pete.

Two years since we signed into law the most significant money laundering scheme in the history of the world. Next to that whole Ukraine thing. — HardTruths🇺🇸 (@Hardtruths100) August 16, 2024

Really. That's all it was. A scheme.

And you called it the Inflation Reduction Act. Incredible. https://t.co/gm78bIsIX0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 18, 2024

He sure did.

He's talking about the Inflation Reduction Act.



They told you it was about inflation until it passed.



Then they threw back the covering and are bragging about how they lied to the public to funnel more money to allies. https://t.co/I2SeD05FNg — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 18, 2024

And they knew they'd face no consequences for doing so.

And then inexplicably called it the Inflation Reduction Act. https://t.co/L7ZaiAF18n — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 17, 2024

There's an explanation: they lied.

"Hi... Are you my wife? I'm looking for my wife." https://t.co/iryf0XA9t3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2024

Ouch.

That thing you laundered through Congress by calling it “the Inflation Reduction Act” https://t.co/Ywy60XVbjP — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 16, 2024

Just incredible.

And Americans are paying for it every time they get gas, groceries, pay rent, and pay electricity. https://t.co/cnCDzcX5cJ — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) August 17, 2024

We sure are.

And the best part?

Biden is still posting about the threat climate change posts.

Anyone who willfully denies the impacts of climate change is condemning the American people to a dangerous future. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 23, 2024

So the bill -- lies and all -- didn't work.