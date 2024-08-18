U.K. Plans to Treat 'Extreme Misogyny' As 'Terrorism' (Guess Who'll Get to Define...
SO MUCH SCIENCE: Anthropologist Told She Can't Gender Remains Because We Don't Know...
Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the...
The End of America Will Quickly Ensue: Alarming Post Shows What'll Happen With...
Is That Kamala's Crowd or Just the Bread Line? Donald Trump Hilariously Previews...
WATCH: Don Lemon SHOCKED to Learn New Jersey Voters Are Sour on Kamala,...
The Goofy 'Defund the Police' Contingent REALLY Wanted Police When They Encountered 'Scary...
MORE Trump Ad Material? Gretchen Whitmer Firmly Ties Kamala Harris to Biden's Policy...
Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves...
'PEAK Irony!' Guess What 'Walls Don't Work' Democrats Are Putting Up Around Their...
Is It 'Commie-La'? Don Lemon Is the Latest to Get Offended Over the...
When You've Lost Geraldo -- Even He Knows Kamala's Housing Plan Is A...
Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
James Carville: GOP Supports Israel Because 'The Jews Are Whiter Than the Palestinians'

Biden Admits What We All Knew: His 'Inflation Reduction Act' Was a Massive Climate Change Scam Bill

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 18, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Since Joe Biden has nothing to lose, we guess he can be honest about things we knew he was lying about years ago.

Like the so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act'. At the time, many people pointed out it was a version of the Green New Deal wrapped up in economic packaging.

Advertisement

Biden (or whatever staffer drew the short straw to write his posts) admitted it again:

Oh? We thought it was supposed to reduce inflation.

All of this.

The environmentalists are all watermelons: green on the outside, red on the inside.

We can't wait to see him go.

The politician's way of saying 'sending money to my cronies.'

Really. That's all it was. A scheme.

He sure did.

Recommended

Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

And they knew they'd face no consequences for doing so.

There's an explanation: they lied.

Ouch.

Just incredible.

We sure are.

And the best part? 

Biden is still posting about the threat climate change posts. 

So the bill -- lies and all -- didn't work.

Tags: JOE BIDEN GREEN NEW DEAL BIDEN ADMINISTRATION INFLATION REDUCTION ACT BIDENOMICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC
ArtistAngie
SO MUCH SCIENCE: Anthropologist Told She Can't Gender Remains Because We Don't Know How They Identified
Amy Curtis
Is That Kamala's Crowd or Just the Bread Line? Donald Trump Hilariously Previews the Chicago DNC
Grateful Calvin
The End of America Will Quickly Ensue: Alarming Post Shows What'll Happen With Kamala's Price Controls
Amy Curtis
U.K. Plans to Treat 'Extreme Misogyny' As 'Terrorism' (Guess Who'll Get to Define Misogyny)
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Don Lemon SHOCKED to Learn New Jersey Voters Are Sour on Kamala, Supporting Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Walls Are Going Up and Chicago Police Are Getting 'Sick' Ahead of the DNC ArtistAngie
Advertisement