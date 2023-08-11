Cover-up?! Jan 6th Committee tools TERRIFIED of Trump's upcoming Jan 6th trial (hellooo...
EPIC, spectacular, glorious, tastes-great-less-filling tweet takes the ENTIRE trans moveme...
We are NOT laughing at comparing an officer who arrested an autistic girl...
Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Jonathan Turley shares pic Joe...
Singer Oliver Anthony BLOWS up after America falls in love with his ode...
President Biden announces $44 million to make parks resilient to climate change
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 15: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
New College of Florida board moves to abolish Gender Studies program
Erick Erickson has the BEST tweet about 'sanctuary cities' rapidly changing tunes that...
Defiant L's shares a pair of CLASSIC lib doozies destined for the Hypocrisy...
Trans activist uses donuts to explain why we should let kids have their...
Jonah Goldberg: 'Small donors are one of the biggest problems for democracy'
Ted Cruz calls out NBC's spin on 'Marxist lesbian' American Library Association president
President Biden beginning to remember where his son died

Biden made an Inflation Reduction Act admission (at Dem fundraiser) that WON'T surprise you

Doug P.  |  10:01 AM on August 11, 2023
Artist Angie

The July inflation report was released this week and it confirmed that, yes indeed, "Bidenomics" still sucks:

Consumer prices showed a faster year-over-year increase in July compared to the previous month's annual gain, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Thursday morning.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.2% in July over the prior year, a slight acceleration from June's 3% annual increase. Prices were up 0.2% in July from the previous month, in line with June's 0.2% month-over-month increase.

Both measures were roughly in line with economist forecasts, according to data from Bloomberg.

However, the fact that prices continue to go up didn't prevent the Biden White House from trying to spike that ball by reminding everybody that, outside of the things they need to live such as food and gas/electricity, things are looking better than they were about 22 months ago when Biden was also in charge:

If the Biden White House was being completely honest (as if) they would look at it this way:

This brings us to something that President Biden has been quoted as saying at a Dem fundraiser this week, and it won't surprise you but at least it's refreshing to hear Biden admitting that he lied:

Recommended

Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Jonathan Turley shares pic Joe Biden will NOT want you to see
Sam J.

Yes, we've noticed that if anything the "Inflation Reduction Act" worsened inflation.

And there are many who just keep believing the repeated BS.

*** 

Related:

President Biden announces $44 million to make parks resilient to climate change

President Biden beginning to remember where his son died
Republicans pounce on Biden admin for releasing $6 billion to Iran for hostages

Babylon Bee NAILS it with what more it'll take for Dems to believe Biden did anything wrong

Breakdown of WH's $40 billion funding request makes Biden's 'priorities' maddeningly clear

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Jonathan Turley shares pic Joe Biden will NOT want you to see
Sam J.
EPIC, spectacular, glorious, tastes-great-less-filling tweet takes the ENTIRE trans movement apart
Sam J.
Cover-up?! Jan 6th Committee tools TERRIFIED of Trump's upcoming Jan 6th trial (hellooo subpoenas!)
Sam J.
Singer Oliver Anthony BLOWS up after America falls in love with his ode to the working man
justmindy
We are NOT laughing at comparing an officer who arrested an autistic girl to Conan O'Brien AND others
ArtistAngie
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 15: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Jonathan Turley shares pic Joe Biden will NOT want you to see Sam J.